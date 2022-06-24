Kämna claims German time trial title

Bora-Hansgrohe rider beats Steimle, Politt in Marsberg

Team Bora rider Germanys Lennard Kamna rides during the 20th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race a time trial of 36 km between Lure and La Planche des Belles Filles on September 19 2020 Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD AFP Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARDAFP via Getty Images
Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

