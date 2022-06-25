Riejanne Markus wins women's Dutch road race title
By Kirsten Frattini published
Shirin van Anrooij second and Lorena Wiebes third on VAM-Berg
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Riejanne Markus wins women's Dutch road race titleShirin van Anrooij second and Lorena Wiebes third on VAM-Berg
-
Cordon-Ragot claims French TT-road race doubleTrek-Segafredo rider beats Verhulst in two-up sprint
-
Mavi Garcia does the triple-double at Spanish nationalsUAE Team ADQ rider follows TT win with road race title for third straight year
-
Women pro cyclists protest at US Nationals after Supreme Court strikes down Roe v WadeAthletes take a knee in solidarity on the start line of elite women’s criterium in Knoxville