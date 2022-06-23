Evenepoel beats Lampaert to win first elite men's Belgian time trial title

Image 1 of 11 Remco Evenepoel wins first elite men's Belgian time trial title (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 11 Florian Vermeersch (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 11 Dries Devenyns (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 11 Torsten Demeyere (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 11 Laurens De Plus (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 11 Ruben Apers (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 11 Frederik Frisonne (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 11 Aime De Gendt (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 11 Laurens De Plus (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 11 Thomas De Gendt (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 11 Yves Lampaert (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 11

Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) secured his first elite men's time trial title at the Belgian Road Championships in Gavere.

Evenepoel covered the 34.8km route in a winning time of 40:22 to beat his trade teammate and last year's winner Yves Lampaert (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) by 37 seconds and third placed Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) by 1:34.

Evenepoel was one of the outright favourites for the win, and showed that he was on top form heading into the event after securing the stage 8 time trial victory at the Tour de Suisse on Sunday in Vaduz.

Lampaert clocked in with the fastest opening time check at 5.8km, however, Evenepoel continued to gain speed throughout the subsequent laps finishing 37 seconds faster than his nearest rival.

More to follow...

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)