Evenepoel beats Lampaert to win first elite men's Belgian time trial title
By Kirsten Frattini published
Victor Campenaerts third in Gavere
Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) secured his first elite men's time trial title at the Belgian Road Championships in Gavere.
Evenepoel covered the 34.8km route in a winning time of 40:22 to beat his trade teammate and last year's winner Yves Lampaert (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) by 37 seconds and third placed Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) by 1:34.
Evenepoel was one of the outright favourites for the win, and showed that he was on top form heading into the event after securing the stage 8 time trial victory at the Tour de Suisse on Sunday in Vaduz.
Lampaert clocked in with the fastest opening time check at 5.8km, however, Evenepoel continued to gain speed throughout the subsequent laps finishing 37 seconds faster than his nearest rival.
More to follow...
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
