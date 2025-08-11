Vuelta a España 2025 stage 2 preview

August 24, 2025 Stage 2: Alba - Limone Piemonte 159.6km

Stage profile for the 2025 Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Lavuelta.es)
The Vuelta's first summit finish of 10, but not the hardest by far, particularly on such a short stage. Limone Piemonte is a relatively benign 5% average gradient over 10km, so expect a small group sprint, and perhaps one or two pre-race favourites to come unstuck.

Climbs

  • Limone Piemonte (cat. 2), km. 159.6

Sprints

  • Busca, km. 68.4 - time bonus
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

