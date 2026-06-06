'I would have liked them to be there' – Paul Seixas disappointed by absence of Pogačar and Vingegaard at Dauphiné, his Tour de France 'rehearsal'

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'This week will be a similar experience, with all the media attention, managing things with the team... that's really what interests me here' says 19-year-old Frenchman

Tadej Pogacar and Paul Seixas of France and Team Decathlon CMA CGM compete in the breakaway climbing the Cote de la Redoute (292m) during the 112th Liege - Bastogne - Liege 2026
Tadej Pogačar and Paul Seixas square off on climb in sprint at Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most anticipated debuts of a French rider at the Tour de France is fast approaching, with just eight more race days and less than a month separating Paul Seixas from his first Grand Départ in Barcelona in July 4.

The 19-year-old Decathlon CMA CGM rider is well aware of the expectation and pressure following him, which he has earned as the top teenage talent in the sport, and he's about to embark on his final "rehearsal" for the big event at the Tour-Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes – what was the Critérium du Dauphiné.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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