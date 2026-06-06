'I feel I wouldn't be ready' – Tadej Pogačar likely to be without João Almeida as super domestique for upcoming Tour de France despite recent recovery

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Portuguese rider essentially rules himself out in interview with home media

VIRE NORMANDIE, FRANCE - JULY 10: (L-R) Joao Almeida of Portugal and Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG - Yellow leader jersey compete during the 112th Tour de France, Stage 6 a 201.5km stage from Bayeux to Vire Normandie / #UCIWT / on July 10, 2025 in Vire Normandie, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
João Almeida (left) rides alongside Tadej Pogačar at last year's Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar will most likely be without one of his super domestiques for this year's Tour de France, with João Almeida telling Portuguese media that while he has recovered from the illness which forced him to cancel his Giro d'Italia participation, he "wouldn't be ready to do the Tour".

Almeida is racing for the first time since March from this Sunday at the Tour-Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, where he will reboot his season and support Isaac del Toro, but he isn't using it as a build-up to the Tour de France.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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