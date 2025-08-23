The current GC standings at the Vuelta a España 2025

Jasper Philipsen took the first maillot rojo of the race with a sprint victory on the opening stage

An imperious display by Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) saw him storm to victory on the opening stage of the Vuelta a España, as his leadout train delivered the Belgian rider perfectly and left every other sprinter in their wake.

Having worn the maillot jaune after winning the opening stage of the Tour de France last month, Philipsen now adds the maillot rojo to his collection, as he moves into the overall lead of the race.

Ethan Vernon (Israel-Premier Tech) was the only rider to even get remotely close to Philipsen, as he finished runner-up on the stage and took the lead in the youth classification, giving him the maillot blanco.

Philipsen also holds the maillot verde, as he leads the points classification on 50 points. However, the jersey set to be worn by Pepijn Reinderink (Soudal Quick-Step) on stage 2, as he won the intermediate sprint from the breakaway, giving him 20 points.

Meanwhile, Reinderink's breakaway companion Alessandro Verre (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) took maximum points on the sole categorised climb of the day, giving him the Maillot de Lunares, as he now leads the mountains classification ahead of Joel Nicolau (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Nicolas Vinokurov (XDS Astana).

All of the GC contenders finished the stage on the same time and there were no abandons during stage.

Vuelta a España 2025 GC standings

Vuelta a España 2025 Classifications

Here's a rundown of all of the classifications at the Vuelta a España.

Maillot Rojo/Red Jersey – The red jersey is worn by the overall race leader on the general classification who has completed the stages so far in the lowest accumulated time.

Maillot Verde/Green Jersey – The green jersey is the points classification. Points are awarded to riders at the intermediate sprints and stage finishes. The rider with the most points leads the ranking.

Maillot de Lunares/Polka Dot Jersey – The blue and white polka dot jersey is the mountains classification. Points are awarded to the first riders over certain hills and climbs during the stage, with the hardest mountains giving the most points. Once again, the rider with the most points leads the ranking.

Maillot Blanco/White Jersey – The white jersey is the youth classification. It works the same way as the yellow jersey, but only riders aged 25 or under are eligible to win.