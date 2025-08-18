How to watch the Vuelta a España 2025: TV, streaming, official broadcasters

The 2025 Vuelta a España is upon us, and Cyclingnews is here with all the information you could possibly need on TV coverage and live streams so you can watch the final men's Grand Tour of the season in all its glory.

Vuelta a España: Key information ► Dates: August 23 to September 14, 2025 ► UK: TNT Sports/Discovery+ ► US: Peacock ► Canada: FloBikes ► Australia: SBS/SBS On Demand (FREE) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

The 2025 Vuelta a España kicks off for the first time in Italy on August 23 with the opening stages held in Torino, Novara, Alba, Limone, San Maurizio Canavese, Ceres and Susa before making its way into Spain on the fifth day of racing.

This year's route includes 10 summit finishes, an ascent of the mythical Angliru and a long, late individual time trial and a team time trial in the three-week Grand Tour.

The final men's Grand Tour of the season is expected to be a spectacle, and every stage will be broadcast live, which adds up to almost 110 hours of viewing pleasure. The Vuelta a España is shown in 190 countries across 100 channels – 60 of them live – and that all adds up to more than a billion hours worth of viewing across the total audience.

Wondering where and how you can tune in? We have you covered right here in this guide, which explains Vuelta a España viewing options in the UK, US, Canada, and Australia, as well as how you can watch for free, and how you can get your usual coverage from anywhere with a VPN.

Can I watch the Vuelta a España for free?

You can watch the Vuelta a España for free in Australia and numerous European countries.

In Australia, SBS has the rights to the Vuelta a España, with all stages going out on SBS Viceland and the SBS On Demand free streaming platform.

In the host country of Spain, public broadcaster RTVE is showing the Vuelta a España for free on terrestrial television and its streaming platform, RTVE Play, where you'll find multiple feeds for the action.

Additionally, fans in Belgium and the Netherlands can enjoy free Vuelta coverage thanks to public broadcasters VRT (live stream on Sporza website) and NOS (live stream on NPO Start) respectively.

Watch the Vuelta a España from anywhere

Away from home during the Vuelta a España? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a moment.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that effectively alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are. VPNs are great for staying safe online, especially when using unfamiliar WiFi or data connections, and they can also offer better playback speeds.

NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.

70% off Nord VPN + 3 months FREE TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

Where to watch the Vuelta a España in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch the Vuelta a España on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

All stages of the Vuelta are going out live on one of TNT Sports' four TV channels (usually TNT Sports 1), while live streams are available at the Discovery+ streaming platform every day.

Watch the Vuelta on TNT Sports and Discovery+ You can get TNT Sports as part of a pay-TV package, with the likes of Sky, Virgin, and EE. Prices are around £30 per month with a long-term contract. To stream the action online, Discovery+ subscriptions are flexible and cost £30.99 per month.

► What's happening to cycling on TV in the UK? Explaining the Eurosport closure, TNT Sports, pricing, and how to watch

Where to watch the Vuelta a España in the US

As with the Tour de France, broadcasting giant NBC has the rights to the Vuelta a España in the US, with two hours of coverage on CNBC (cable) and their Peacock streaming service.

Watch the Vuelta a España on Peacock Every single Vuelta stage is streaming live on Peacock, where plans start from $10.99 per month, or you could strip out ads for $16.99 per month. There are savings for long-term plans.

Where to watch the Vuelta a España in Canada

In Canada, cycling streaming service FloBikes has the rights to the Vuelta a España. Flobikes is a familiar port of call for Canadian cycling fans, with almost the whole road calendar on offer.

Watch the Vuelta a España on FloBikes A one-month subscription to FloBikes will cover you for the Vuelta and will set you back $39.99 per month. The big Flobikes benefit is the savings you can make on an annual plan, which costs $203.88. Flobikes is online-only but you can get the FloBikes app on most smart TV and casting platforms.

Where to watch the Vuelta a España in Australia

In Australia, public broadcaster SBS holds the rights to the 2025 Vuelta a España, providing free-to-air coverage on TV and online.

Watch the Vuelta a España on SBS Fans can watch all Vuelta a España stages on the SBS Viceland TV channel as well as the free streaming service, SBS On Demand.

Vuelta a España 2025: Full list of broadcasters

TNT Sports / Discovery+ - United Kingdom

- United Kingdom Peacock - United States

- United States FloBikes - Canada

- Canada SBS - Australia

- Australia Eurosport France - France

- France Max - Italy - Netherlands - Germany - Scandinavia

- Italy - Netherlands - Germany - Scandinavia Eurosport - Europe - South East Asia

- Europe - South East Asia VRT - Belgium

- Belgium TV2 - Denmark

- Denmark RTVE - Spain

- Spain TV2 - Norway

- Norway NOS - Netherlands

- Netherlands EiTB - Pays Basque

- Pays Basque OKKO - Russia

- Russia ESPN - Latin America & Caribbean

- Latin America & Caribbean Eurosport - South East Asia

- South East Asia Zhibo TV - China

- China J Sports - Japan

- Japan Sky Sport - New Zealand

- New Zealand RCN - Colombia

- Colombia Caracol TV - Colombia

- Colombia Abu Dhabi Media - Middle East and North Africa

- Middle East and North Africa Super Sport - Africa

2025 Vuelta a España: Key storylines to follow