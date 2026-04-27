2026 Giro d'Italia Women stage 5 preview

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: RCS Sport) (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Stage 5 heads into the Dolomites for four categorized climbs and virtually no recovery sections over 138 kilometres with 3,200 metres of elevation gain.

From Longarone the route climbs gradually through the Piave and Boite valleys toward Cortina d’Ampezzo, then tackles the steep Passo Tre Croci (7.8km at 7.5%) in the first 59 kilometres, followed by Passo Sant’Antonio (7.6km at 8.3%) and then twice the ascent to Costalissoio (2.7km at 10%), with a first pass under the finish banner before the second ascent.

The final climb ends with just over 12 km remaining, but the trio of climbs crammed into the final 50 km guarantees major selection.

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Mountains

Passo Tre Croci (cat. 1, 7.8km at 7.5%), km. 59.1

Passo di Sant’Antonio (cat. 2, 7.6km at 8.3%), km. 95.4

Costalissoio (cat. 3, 2.7km at 10%), km. 108

Costalissoio (cat. 3, 2.7km at 10%), km. 125.7

Sprints

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