2026 Giro d'Italia Women stage 5 preview
Jun 3, 2026: Longarone - Santo Stefano di Cadore, 138 km
Stage 5 heads into the Dolomites for four categorized climbs and virtually no recovery sections over 138 kilometres with 3,200 metres of elevation gain.
From Longarone the route climbs gradually through the Piave and Boite valleys toward Cortina d’Ampezzo, then tackles the steep Passo Tre Croci (7.8km at 7.5%) in the first 59 kilometres, followed by Passo Sant’Antonio (7.6km at 8.3%) and then twice the ascent to Costalissoio (2.7km at 10%), with a first pass under the finish banner before the second ascent.
The final climb ends with just over 12 km remaining, but the trio of climbs crammed into the final 50 km guarantees major selection.Article continues below
Mountains
- Passo Tre Croci (cat. 1, 7.8km at 7.5%), km. 59.1
- Passo di Sant’Antonio (cat. 2, 7.6km at 8.3%), km. 95.4
- Costalissoio (cat. 3, 2.7km at 10%), km. 108
- Costalissoio (cat. 3, 2.7km at 10%), km. 125.7
Sprints
- none
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to