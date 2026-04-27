2026 Giro d'Italia Women stage 7 preview

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: RCS Sport) (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Stage 7 from Sorbolo Mezzani to Salice Terme, the longest of the 2026 Giro Women at 165 km, is wide open. After 120 kilometres of flat roads to Val Tidone, the race lights up with two climbs, Pietramagna followed by the tougher approach to Castello di Oramala (4.5km at 7.4%), the latter likely the key moment of the stage, a perfect terrain for long-range ambushes.

From its summit, 24 km remain to the finish, and with the daunting Colle delle Finestre looming the following day, it seems very likely that riders further down the GC may be given freedom to attack.

Mountains

Pietramagna (cat. 3), km. 130.4

Castello di Oramala (cat. 3, 4.5km at 7.4%), km. 141.2

Sprints

none