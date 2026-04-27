2026 Giro d'Italia Women stage 7 preview
Jun 5, 2026: Sorbolo Mezzani - Salice Terme, 165 km
Stage 7 from Sorbolo Mezzani to Salice Terme, the longest of the 2026 Giro Women at 165 km, is wide open. After 120 kilometres of flat roads to Val Tidone, the race lights up with two climbs, Pietramagna followed by the tougher approach to Castello di Oramala (4.5km at 7.4%), the latter likely the key moment of the stage, a perfect terrain for long-range ambushes.
From its summit, 24 km remain to the finish, and with the daunting Colle delle Finestre looming the following day, it seems very likely that riders further down the GC may be given freedom to attack.
Mountains
- Pietramagna (cat. 3), km. 130.4
- Castello di Oramala (cat. 3, 4.5km at 7.4%), km. 141.2
Sprints
- none
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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