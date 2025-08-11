Vuelta a España 2025 stage 10 preview

What a way to start a second week. A third Pyrenean summit finish, last visited in 2023 by the Vuelta when Remco Evenepoel dropped fellow breakaway Romain Bardet to gain some redemption after the Belgian's stinging defeat on the slopes of the Tourmalet the day before. This time round, the approach is not as difficult, but coming straight after a rest day, Belagua could well cause significant damage once again.

Climbs

Alto de las Coronas (cat.3) 127.7km - time bonus

Larra-Belagua (cat.1) 175.3 km

Sprints

Isaba, km. 153