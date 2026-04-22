'Roubaix is such a chaotic race' - Substantial strides at Paris-Roubaix Juniors give Enzo Hincapie confidence for new season with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe development team

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16-year-old US rider says he is 'making better decisions and being in better places at the right time'

Enzo Hincapie (right) finishes second while teammate Julius Birkedal (left) celebrates the win at 2026 Gran Premi Les Franqueses
Enzo Hincapie (EF Education-ONTO) raced at Tour de L'Ain in US road champions jersey (Image credit: © Twila Federica Muzzi)

It's not often that sixth-place and seventh-place finishes get noticed, but when you are Enzo Hincapie and fighting for top spots at junior editions of Paris-Roubaix and E3 Saxo Classic, these results signal the wins are close.

Hincapie, the oldest child of retired WorldTour pro George Hincapie, made significant strides at these two junior Spring Classics from a year ago, finishing in the front group this year at E3 Saxo Classic and improving 89 spots at Paris-Roubaix with sixth in the highly competitive race a week ago.

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