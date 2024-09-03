Vuelta a España: Marc Soler erupts for win on stage 16's Lagos de Covadonga summit while O'Connor clings to red jersey

Image 1 of 17 Vuelta a España: Marc Soler reacts to winning stage 16 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Race leader Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) pushes across the finish line and retains the Red Leader Jersey by just five seconds (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Pavel Sivakov of UAE Team Emirates (middle) rides behind race leader Ben O'Connor of Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale on the ascent to Lagos de Covadonga (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Florian Lipowitz of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rides stage 16 in the White Best Young Rider Jersey, but would lose the classification lead to Carlos Rodriguez of Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Ben OConnor in Red Leader Jersey rides behind teammate Valentin Paret-Peintre (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Wout van Aert sits with Visma-Lease a Bike staff at team car after crashing, peloton speeding by with 50km to go (Image credit: Getty Images) Wout van Aert of Visma-Lease a Bike sits at team car after the fall and abandons the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Breakaway on climb of Collada Llomena (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) A soigneur makes a handoff to William Junior Lecerf of TRex-Quick-Step, who rides in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Wout van Aert, in green points jersey, rejoins others to make the front group a bunch of 17 with 75km to go (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Wout van Aert of Visma-Lease a Bike on the attack with less than 100km to go in solo breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Richard Carapaz of EF Education-EasyPost rides among GC favourites in peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Wout van Aert of Visma-Lease a Bike ready to attack in the Green Points Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Early breakaway on stage 16 led by Fran Miholjevic of Bahrain Victorious (Image credit: Getty Images) Enric Mas (middle) rides behind Movistar teammate Nelson Oliveira during 181.5km stage 16 from Luanco to Lagos de Covadonga (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Aleksandr Vlasov sets the pace for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Ben OConnor in Red Leader Jersey rides behind Felix Gall and contingency of Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) finally won a stage at the 2024 Vuelta a España, with another aggressive and audacious attack on the climb to Lagos de Covadonga.

The Spaniard was part of the 17-rider breakaway and then surged away on the steepest part of the 122km climb on stage 16. He distanced Filippo Zana (Jayco-AlUla) and Max Poole (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) in the final seven kilometres and then dived down the rain-soaked, misty descent to the finish line. Zana was second at 18 seconds, with Poole again the bridesmaid and third at 23 seconds.

Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) was part of the attack but sadly crashed out, suffering a knee injury.

Ben O’Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale ) again had to fight to keep the red leader’s jersey but lived to fight another day by just five seconds.

The GC contenders marked each carefully until the final seven kilometres, when Mikel Landa (T Rex-Quick-Step) attacked. Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Enric Mas (Movistar), Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) joined him but O’Connor was distanced.

However, he refused to give up and fought for every second. The GC riders finished 3:54 down on Soler but O’Connor finished less than a minute behind them. That left him in red, with a lead of just 5 seconds on Roglič. Mas is third overall at 1:25, with Carapaz fourth at 1:46 and Landa fifth at 2:18.

More to come ...

