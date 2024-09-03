Vuelta a España: Marc Soler erupts for win on stage 16's Lagos de Covadonga summit while O'Connor clings to red jersey

Filippo Zana second, Max Poole third on climb into clouds while Ben O'Connor holds lead by slim 5 seconds

Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) finally won a stage at the 2024 Vuelta a España, with another aggressive and audacious attack on the climb to Lagos de Covadonga.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

