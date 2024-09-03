Vuelta a España: Marc Soler erupts for win on stage 16's Lagos de Covadonga summit while O'Connor clings to red jersey
Filippo Zana second, Max Poole third on climb into clouds while Ben O'Connor holds lead by slim 5 seconds
Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) finally won a stage at the 2024 Vuelta a España, with another aggressive and audacious attack on the climb to Lagos de Covadonga.
The Spaniard was part of the 17-rider breakaway and then surged away on the steepest part of the 122km climb on stage 16. He distanced Filippo Zana (Jayco-AlUla) and Max Poole (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) in the final seven kilometres and then dived down the rain-soaked, misty descent to the finish line. Zana was second at 18 seconds, with Poole again the bridesmaid and third at 23 seconds.
Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) was part of the attack but sadly crashed out, suffering a knee injury.
Ben O’Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale ) again had to fight to keep the red leader’s jersey but lived to fight another day by just five seconds.
The GC contenders marked each carefully until the final seven kilometres, when Mikel Landa (T Rex-Quick-Step) attacked. Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Enric Mas (Movistar), Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) joined him but O’Connor was distanced.
However, he refused to give up and fought for every second. The GC riders finished 3:54 down on Soler but O’Connor finished less than a minute behind them. That left him in red, with a lead of just 5 seconds on Roglič. Mas is third overall at 1:25, with Carapaz fourth at 1:46 and Landa fifth at 2:18.
More to come ...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
