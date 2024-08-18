Vuelta a España: Kaden Groves wins mass sprint on stage 2 as Wout van Aert seizes the leader’s jersey

By
published

Van Aert second and Corbin Strong third in Ourém

Kaden Groves (Alpecin Deceuninck) wins stage 2(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) powered to victory on stage 2 of the Vuelta a España in a bunch sprint in Ourém, while Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) moved into the red jersey of race leader after placing second.

