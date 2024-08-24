Vuelta a España: Primož Roglič powers to mountaintop win on stage 8 to cut into O'Connor's GC lead

Enric Mas second, Mikel Landa third at Cazorla while race leader O'Connor 46 seconds back

Team Bora's Primoz Roglic celebrates crossing the finish in first place, winning the stage 8 of La Vuelta a Espana cylcing tour, a 159 km race between Ubeda and Cazorla, on August 24, 2024. (Photo by Jorge GUERRERO / AFP)
Vuelta a España 2024: Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) earns a second stage victory at this year's race on stage 8 at Cazorla(Image credit: Jorge GUERRERO / AFP / Getty Images)

Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) continued his fightback on stage 8 of the Vuelta a España, trumping atop the steep ramps of the Sierra de Cazorla to take his second stage win of this Vuelta and, more importantly, put nearly a minute into race leader Ben O’Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale).

Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher

Patrick is a freelance sports writer and editor. He’s an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish). Patrick worked full-time at Cyclingnews for eight years between 2015 and 2023, latterly as Deputy Editor.