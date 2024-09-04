Vuelta a España: Kaden Groves seizes third sprint victory on rain-soaked stage 17
Pavel Bittner second, Vito Braet third in Santander as O'Connor holds onto overall race lead
Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) took his third sprint win at the 2024 Vuelta a España after a rain-soaked, nail-biting chase into Santander.
The break of the day tested the resolve of the peloton in the mid-stage hills and pouring rain and were only caught inside the final three kilometres. Other riders, including Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Dstny), then made late attacks and so Alpecin-Deceuninck only hit the front in the final two hundred metres.
Groves then surged down the left to win in the green points jersey. Pavel Bittner (DSM-firmenich PostNL) followed him home to finish second, with Vito Braet (Intermarché-Wanty) third. Campenaerts sprinted from the attack to finish sixth.
Ben O’Connor (Decathlon-AG2R) and his principal GC rival Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) finished safely in the peloton, and so the Australian continued to lead the Slovenian by just five seconds. Enric Mas (Movistar) is third overall at 1:25.
Stage 18 to Maestu is another opportunity for a breakaway before the decisive mountain top finishes on Friday and Saturday and then the final time trial in Madrid on Sunday.
More to follow...
Results
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
