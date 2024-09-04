Vuelta a España: Kaden Groves seizes third sprint victory on rain-soaked stage 17

By
published

Pavel Bittner second, Vito Braet third in Santander as O'Connor holds onto overall race lead

Jump to:
Image 1 of 22
SANTANDER SPAIN SEPTEMBER 04 Kaden Groves of Australia and Team Alpecin Deceuninck Green Points Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the La Vuelta 79th Tour of Spain 2024 Stage 17 a 1415km stage Arnuero to Santander UCIWT on September 04 2024 in Santander Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Kaden Groves wins stage 17 at the Vuelta a España(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) took his third sprint win at the 2024 Vuelta a España after a rain-soaked, nail-biting chase into Santander.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.