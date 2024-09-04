Vuelta a España: Kaden Groves seizes third sprint victory on rain-soaked stage 17

Image 1 of 22 Kaden Groves wins stage 17 at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images) Alberto Contador and Richard Carapaz ahead of stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images) A rain-soaked start to stage 17 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Rain pours down on the peloton during stage 17 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Tim Naberman competes during stage 17 at Vuelta a España 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton competing during stage 17 at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton racing through a medium mountains stage 17 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton on stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images) Overall leader Ben O'Connor on stage 17 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Richard Carapaz competes during stage 17 at the La Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Thomas Champion, Thibault Guernalec, Xabier Isasa and Jonas Gregaard during stage 17 at Vuelta a España 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Thomas Champion, Thibault Guernalec, Xabier Isasa and Jonas Gregaard during stage 17 at Vuelta a España 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Breakaway Thomas Champion, Thibault Guernalec, Xabier Isasa and Jonas Gregaard during stage 17 at Vuelta a España 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Breakaway Thomas Champion, Thibault Guernalec, Xabier Isasa and Jonas Gregaard during stage 17 at Vuelta a España 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Breakaway Thomas Champion, Thibault Guernalec, Xabier Isasa and Jonas Gregaard during stage 17 at Vuelta a España 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Breakaway Thomas Champion, Thibault Guernalec, Xabier Isasa and Jonas Gregaard during stage 17 at Vuelta a España 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Kaden Groves wins stage 17 at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images) Kaden Groves wins stage 17 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Kaden Groves celebrates after winning stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images) Primoz Roglic finishes a rain-soaked stage 17 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) took his third sprint win at the 2024 Vuelta a España after a rain-soaked, nail-biting chase into Santander.

The break of the day tested the resolve of the peloton in the mid-stage hills and pouring rain and were only caught inside the final three kilometres. Other riders, including Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Dstny), then made late attacks and so Alpecin-Deceuninck only hit the front in the final two hundred metres.

Groves then surged down the left to win in the green points jersey. Pavel Bittner (DSM-firmenich PostNL) followed him home to finish second, with Vito Braet (Intermarché-Wanty) third. Campenaerts sprinted from the attack to finish sixth.

Ben O’Connor (Decathlon-AG2R) and his principal GC rival Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) finished safely in the peloton, and so the Australian continued to lead the Slovenian by just five seconds. Enric Mas (Movistar) is third overall at 1:25.

Stage 18 to Maestu is another opportunity for a breakaway before the decisive mountain top finishes on Friday and Saturday and then the final time trial in Madrid on Sunday.

More to follow...

