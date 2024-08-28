Vuelta a España: Eddie Dunbar solos to stage 11 victory from breakaway

By
published

Ben O'Connor struggles in hilly finale, loses touch with Roglič

Jump to:
Image 1 of 14
PADRON SPAIN AUGUST 28 Eddie Dunbar of Ireland and Team Jayco AlUla celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the La Vuelta 79th Tour of Spain 2024 Day 11 a 1665km stage from Padron to Padron UCIWT on August 28 2024 in Padron Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Eddie Dunbar (Jayco-AlUla) wins stage 11 of the 2024 Vuelta a Espana(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a thrilling end to a breathless breakaway fight at the Vuelta a España, Eddie Dunbar (Jayco AlUla) outfoxed his fellow escapees with a perfectly-timed attack in the final kilometre to take victory on stage 11 in Padrón, his first at a Grand Tour.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

Latest on Cyclingnews