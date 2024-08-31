Vuelta a España: Kaden Groves tops Wout van Aert to win stage 14

By
published

Sprinters survive category 1 Puerto de Leitariegos

VILLABLINO SPAIN AUGUST 31 Kaden Groves of Australia and Team Alpecin Deceuninck celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the La Vuelta 79th Tour of Spain 2024 Stage 14 a 2005km stage from Villafranco del Bierzo to Villablino UCIWT on August 31 2024 in Villablino Spain
Kaden Groves wins stage 14 of the 2024 Vuelta a Espana(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 15 of the Vuelta a España brought another sprint showdown, with Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) prevailing over green jersey Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease A Bike) on the uphill finish in Villablino. Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech) rounded out the podium at the front of the reduced peloton at the finish.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

