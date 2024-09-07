Vuelta a España: Eddie Dunbar wins atop Picón Blanco on stage 20

Irish rider takes second stage win ahead of Enric Mas and race leader Primož Roglič

PICON BLANCO BURGOS SPAIN SEPTEMBER 07 Eddie Dunbar of Ireland and Team Jayco AlUla celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the La Vuelta 79th Tour of Spain 2024 Stage 20 a 172km stage from Villarcayo to Picon Blanco 1491m UCIWT on September 07 2024 in Picon Blanco Burgos Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Eddie Dunbar (Jayco AlUla) wins stage 20(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ten days ago, Eddie Dunbar (Jayco AlUla) took the biggest win of his career at the Vuelta a España but now he’s managed to surpass it at the very same race, launching out of the group of GC favourites 5km from the line on stage 20 to win solo atop Picón Blanco.

James Moultrie
