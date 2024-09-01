Vuelta a España stage 15: Pablo Castrillo holds off Vlasov to claim second stage win on Cuitu Negru

Image 1 of 12 Pablo Castrillo (Kern Pharma) (Image credit: Getty Images) Pablo Castrillo (Kern Pharma) wins stage 15 (Image credit: Getty Images) Enric Mas finishes fourth (Image credit: Getty Images) Primoz Roglic gained 38 seconds on O'Connor (Image credit: Getty Images) Mattias Skjelmose climbed into the top 10 (Image credit: Getty Images) Ben O'Connor held onto the red jersey but his lead was cut to 43 seconds (Image credit: Getty Images) Pablo Castrillo (Kern Pharma), Aleksandr Vlasov (Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe) and Pavel Sivakov (UAE) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Race leader Ben O'Connor at the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Pablo Castrillo in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Primoz Roglic coming back from a bike change (Image credit: Getty Images) Ben O'Connor and Primoz Roglic (Image credit: Getty Images) Primoz Roglic in the lead chasing group on the Cuitu Negru (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pablo Castrillo (Equipo Kern Pharma) scored his second mountain stage victory of the week at the Vuelta a España, coming out on top in a two-up battle against Aleksandr Vlasov) at the end of a thrilling final kilometre up Cuitu Negru on stage 15.

The Spaniard had gone solo from the breakaway 3km from the finish line and looked set for a second solo stage victory before Vlasov managed to get back across the gap in the final kilometre of the climb.

Castrillo and Vlasov fought a give-and-take, side-by-side battle over the final 900 metres of the climb. The Russian rider eventually ceding on the steepest 20% slopes right at the top to leave Castrillo celebrating another famous victory.

Further back, Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) dealt another blow in the battle for the red jersey, putting yet more time into race leader Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) with an attack 2km from the finish, even if he wouldn't yet take over the lead himself.

The Slovenian three-time race winner finished fifth on the stage alongside Enric Mas (Movistar), while O’Connor limited his losses to finish in 11th place, 1:42 behind Castrillo and 38 seconds off Roglič.

The result means that the gap at the top of the standings is now down to 43 seconds, with O’Connor commanding an ever-decreasing lead. Mas lies in third, some distance further away at 2:23 down.

More to come.

Results

