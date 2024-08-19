Vuelta a España: Wout van Aert wins stage 3 in bunch sprint

By
published

Race leader nabs sprint win over Kaden Groves

Jump to:
Image 1 of 11
CASTELO BRANCO PORTUGAL AUGUST 19 Wout van Aert of Belgium and Team Visma Lease a Bike Red Leader Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Kaden Groves of Australia and Team Alpecin Deceuninck Green Points Jersey and Jon Aberasturi of Spain and Team Euskaltel Euskadi during the La Vuelta 79th Tour of Spain 2024 Stage 3 a 1915km stage from Lousa to Castelo Branco UCIWT on August 19 2024 in Castelo Branco Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Wout van Aert wins stage 3(Image credit: Getty Images)

Race leader Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) soared across the slight uphill finish to win stage 3 of the Vuelta a España. He had room to spare to second-placed Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck), who could not close the gap in the final 100 metres.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

Latest on Cyclingnews