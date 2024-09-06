Vuelta a España: Primož Roglič seizes race lead with victory atop Alto de Moncalvillo on stage 19

Enric Mas, Richard Carapaz gain time as Ben O'Connor slips out of race lead

ALTO DE MONCALVILLO SPAIN SEPTEMBER 06 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Red Bull Bora hansgrohe celebrates at finish line as stage winner taking the lead of the race during the La Vuelta 79th Tour of Spain 2024 Stage 19 a 1735km stage from Logrono to Alto de Moncalvillo 1490m UCIWT on September 06 2024 in Alto de Moncalvillo Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Primoz Roglic claims the victory on stage 19(Image credit: Getty Images)

Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) made his decisive move in the race for the overall Vuelta a España on stage 19 as he took solo victory on the summit finish of Alto de Moncalvillo and moved into race lead.

