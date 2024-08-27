Vuelta a España: Wout van Aert solidifies green jersey with stage 10 victory

By
published

Belgian bests breakaway companion Pacher in Baiona

BAIONA SPAIN AUGUST 27 Wout van Aert of Belgium and Team Visma Lease a Bike Green Points Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the La Vuelta 79th Tour of Spain 2024 Stage 10 a 160km stage from Ponteareas to Baiona
Wout van Aert celebrates win number 3 at the Vuelta a Espana(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease A Bike) triumphed from the breakaway to score his third stage win of the 2024 Vuelta a España, beating Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ) in a two-man sprint to the line on stage 10.

