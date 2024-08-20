Vuelta a España: Primož Roglič wins stage 4 to seize race lead

By
published

Van Eetvelt second and Almeida third in fragmented summit finish

Jump to:
Image 1 of 15
Team Bora's Primoz Roglic (R) and Team Lotto's Lennert Van Eetvelt sprint to cross the finish line in first and second place respectively, at the end of the stage 4 of La Vuelta a Espana cycling tour, a 170.4 km race between Plasencia and Pico Villuercas, near the town of Navezuelas in Caceres province, on August 20, 2024. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)
Roglic taking a narrow stage victory from Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto Dstny) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) showed his crash injuries from the Tour de France were well behind him as he rocketed to victory on stage 4 of the Vuelta a España on Tuesday.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.