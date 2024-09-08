Vuelta a España: Primož Roglič claims fourth GC title as Stefan Küng wins stage 21 time trial
Slovenian joins Roberto Heras on the most overall wins in Madrid, Ben O'Connor holds second ahead of Enric Mas
Primož Roglič won a fourth Vuelta a España title on Sunday evening, sealing his fifth Grand Tour title in six years with a second-place finish in the final stage time trial in Madrid.
After claiming victory in Stage 4 at Pico Villuerca and taking the leader’s jersey, Roglič and his Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team nearly lost their grip on the Vuelta when Ben O’Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) broke away solo, gaining an almost five-minute lead to take over the top of the GC standings.
Roglič steadily reduced the gap, picking up seconds along the way, and by his third stage win on Stage 19, he had regained the overall lead. Roglič’s victory offered once again a sense of redemption after a major disappointment earlier in the season, coming after he withdrew from the Tour de France due to injuries sustained in a crash.
One of only two riders to break the 27-minute barrier, Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) won the final time trial with a blistering time of 26:28 on the 24.6km course. It marked the Swiss rider's first-ever stage victory in a Grand Tour after a string of second places in recent years.
Second on the stage, Roglič was 31 seconds off the fastest time while Mattia Cattaneo (T-Rex QuickStep) claimed third, 42 seconds down.
In the fiercely contested fight for the podium, Ben O’Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) came out strong, defending his second-place position and realising his dream of a Grand Tour podium. Enric Mas (Movistar) secured third place, adding to his record of three runner-up finishes at the Vuelta.
Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
