'This is a day I will never forget' - A look back at Daniel Teklehaimanot's milestone moment at the Tour de France

By published

'Daniel was a complete legend to us all, and it was amazing to see him represent us back then' Biniam Girmay recalls inspirational moment and the spark that has led to his own successful career in cycling

Daniel Teklehaimanot
Daniel Teklehaimanot wears the mountains classification leader's polka dot jersey at the 2015 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been ten years since Daniel Teklehaimanot wrote his name into cycling's history books as the first Black rider to wear a special classification jersey in the 112-year history of the Tour de France. Cyclingnews looks back on this achievement on July 9 while speaking with Biniam Girmay, Doug Ryder, and others from the French Grand Tour.

On July 9, 2015, stage 6 of the Tour de France took place across a fairly flat 191.5km route from Abbeville to Le Havre. A day to get through and move on to the next.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.