Tour de Romandie: Jay Vine wins stage 3 uphill finish with late attack
Australian beats Lenny Martinez and João Almeida in Cossonay
Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) launched a perfectly-timed attack in the final kilometre to win stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie, claiming his third win of the season and first WorldTour victory for more than two years.
Movistar had led things out on the uphill finale in Cossonay, with Iván Romeo doing the work for Javier Romo. However, when the Spanish pair stalled and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) didn't kick on after looking like he might, Vine accelerated violently and found separation.
There was a grimace on the Australian's face, but he held strong all the way to the line to win solo, with a narrow gap of just two seconds at the line from Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious), who won the sprint for second. Vine's teammate João Almeida finished third.
Pre-stage race leader Alex Baudin (EF Education-EasyPost) finished in the main group up the gruelling finish to maintain his lead heading into the final two stages.
"The first two hours were really, really hard. It felt like I was being motor paced, but after that [second] climb, the gap was being reduced to Stefan [Küng] and I thought 'OK, I've got to be up here in this group to minimise time gaps, so I might as well see what I can do and have a crack," said Vine, describing his third stage.
"There was a pause in the group, and I mean I'm not very bright, so I was like 'Is it 1km to the top of the climb, or 1km to the finish', but that was probably my bullet and my moment to go, and I took it. Once I rounded the corner, I knew it started to flatten off and go downhill again, so I was pretty safe by them."
Vine moved up to sixth on GC thanks to his stage win, with him and Almeida set to be main players for the overall in the final two weekend stages. With the Giro starting a week today, the Australian looks to be coming into peak form just more than a year after his horror crash in Itzulia Basque Country.
"It's pretty incredible, it's been a long road back to recovery from my neck last year and hopefully I'll be starting my second Giro in a couple of days' time. Three wins so far this year and my first WorldTour win in a long time, so I'm really happy and I know my son and wife are watching at home," said Vine.
"It's all to play for tomorrow and on the time trial."
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de Romandie: Jay Vine wins stage 3 uphill finish with late attackAustralian beats Lenny Martinez and João Almeida in Cossonay
-
'I was done with the opinions and high expectations' – Lotte Kopecky opens up on frustrations with media and struggles with knee injuryWorld champion says she 'never reached full potential' during Spring Classics despite Tour of Flanders win in candid Instagram post
-
Tour of Turkey: López and Poels score XDS-Astana one-two on stage 6 summit finishKazakhstani team fully in charge of GC after impressive display in Selçuk
-
Tour de France 2025 Grand Départ under threat of disruption from protesting steelworkers'If we don't sit down before July 7 to discuss the nationalization of the steel industry, there will be no yellow jersey in Dunkirk' says union boss