Tour de Romandie: Jay Vine wins stage 3 uphill finish with late attack

Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) launched a perfectly-timed attack in the final kilometre to win stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie, claiming his third win of the season and first WorldTour victory for more than two years.

Movistar had led things out on the uphill finale in Cossonay, with Iván Romeo doing the work for Javier Romo. However, when the Spanish pair stalled and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) didn't kick on after looking like he might, Vine accelerated violently and found separation.

There was a grimace on the Australian's face, but he held strong all the way to the line to win solo, with a narrow gap of just two seconds at the line from Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious), who won the sprint for second. Vine's teammate João Almeida finished third.

Pre-stage race leader Alex Baudin (EF Education-EasyPost) finished in the main group up the gruelling finish to maintain his lead heading into the final two stages.

"The first two hours were really, really hard. It felt like I was being motor paced, but after that [second] climb, the gap was being reduced to Stefan [Küng] and I thought 'OK, I've got to be up here in this group to minimise time gaps, so I might as well see what I can do and have a crack," said Vine, describing his third stage.

"There was a pause in the group, and I mean I'm not very bright, so I was like 'Is it 1km to the top of the climb, or 1km to the finish', but that was probably my bullet and my moment to go, and I took it. Once I rounded the corner, I knew it started to flatten off and go downhill again, so I was pretty safe by them."

Vine moved up to sixth on GC thanks to his stage win, with him and Almeida set to be main players for the overall in the final two weekend stages. With the Giro starting a week today, the Australian looks to be coming into peak form just more than a year after his horror crash in Itzulia Basque Country.

"It's pretty incredible, it's been a long road back to recovery from my neck last year and hopefully I'll be starting my second Giro in a couple of days' time. Three wins so far this year and my first WorldTour win in a long time, so I'm really happy and I know my son and wife are watching at home," said Vine.

"It's all to play for tomorrow and on the time trial."

Riders race in front of a picturesque mountain scene during stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

