Tour de Romandie: Jay Vine wins stage 3 uphill finish with late attack

By published

Australian beats Lenny Martinez and João Almeida in Cossonay

COSSONAY SWITZERLAND MAY 02 Jay Vine of Australia and UAE Team Emirates XRG celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 78th Tour De Romandie 2025 Stage 3 a 1831km stage from Cossonay to Cossonay UCIWT on May 02 2025 in Cossonay Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Jay Vine struck out on the hilltop finish to win stage 3 in Cossonay (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) launched a perfectly-timed attack in the final kilometre to win stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie, claiming his third win of the season and first WorldTour victory for more than two years.

Movistar had led things out on the uphill finale in Cossonay, with Iván Romeo doing the work for Javier Romo. However, when the Spanish pair stalled and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) didn't kick on after looking like he might, Vine accelerated violently and found separation.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews