'Nothing to feel sorry about' – Romain Bardet narrowly misses out on stage win in final Giro d'Italia

Just two more chances for Frenchman to win a stage in final Grand Tour of his career

Giro d&#039;Italia 2025: Romain Bardet grimaces as he races solo up Le Motte during stage 17
Giro d'Italia 2025: Romain Bardet on the attack during stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images)

For a few moments on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia, it looked like Romain Bardet might be on his way to the result he and much of the cycling world have been dreaming of: a stage victory in his final ever Grand Tour.

The Frenchman had made it into the day's early breakaway, looking like one of the strongest on the Passo del Tonale and the Passo del Mortirolo, always holding firm in the lead group even as others fell away.

