August 25, Stage 3: Cádiz - Arcos de la Frontera 197.8km
Stage preview
Stage 3: Cádiz - Arcos de la Frontera
The start in what is regarded as Spain's party city will be unusual to say the least. Bikes and boats aren't readily associated but they will be combined at the start, where the peloton will roll away from a Spanish aircraft carrier. Three cat 3 climbs on the sinuous roads that run through the beautiful Grazalema national park, with its cork trees and stunning vistas, will encourage the breakaway group to believe this might be a day when they stay clear all the way into the finish.
The finale in Arcos de la Frontera rises sharply, which won't suit the sprinters. It's the kind of finish where Alejandro Valverde's finishing punch may give him an edge over his rivals as he eyes a second Vuelta crown.
Javier Guillén says: "Starting in Cadiz harbour on the aircraft carrier Don Juan Carlos I will be a homage to the Spanish navy, to the reign of the former king and a show of support to the new king. it ties in with our desire to innovate and offer something original to the sport."
Copyright: lavuelta.com
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy