The start in what is regarded as Spain's party city will be unusual to say the least. Bikes and boats aren't readily associated but they will be combined at the start, where the peloton will roll away from a Spanish aircraft carrier. Three cat 3 climbs on the sinuous roads that run through the beautiful Grazalema national park, with its cork trees and stunning vistas, will encourage the breakaway group to believe this might be a day when they stay clear all the way into the finish.

The finale in Arcos de la Frontera rises sharply, which won't suit the sprinters. It's the kind of finish where Alejandro Valverde's finishing punch may give him an edge over his rivals as he eyes a second Vuelta crown.

Javier Guillén says: "Starting in Cadiz harbour on the aircraft carrier Don Juan Carlos I will be a homage to the Spanish navy, to the reign of the former king and a show of support to the new king. it ties in with our desire to innovate and offer something original to the sport."



