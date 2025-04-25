La Vuelta Femenina 2025 - Stage 3 preview
May 6, 2025: Barbastro to Huesca, 132km
A rolling 132km stage 3 connects Barbastro to Huesca where the wind has a chance to create chaos before a fast finish.
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
