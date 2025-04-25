La Vuelta Femenina 2025 - Stage 6 preview

By published

May 9, 2025: Becerril de Campos to Baltanás, 126km

Image 1 of 1
Stage 6 profile
Stage 6 profile(Image credit: Unipublic)

Stage 6 is a reprieve from climbing, but not the winds which could blow up the race and cause unattentive riders to miss key moves. The 126km relatively flat stage begins in Becerril de Campos and has a lumpy finish into Baltanás.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews