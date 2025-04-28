Who is Miguel Indurain?

All you need to know about the first, and to date only, rider to win the Tour de France five times in succession

Miguel Indurain in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shy and modest almost to a fault, Spain's greatest-ever athlete Miguel Indurain has never been one to search for a place in the limelight. However, the 60-year-old from Navarra in northeast Spain has an undisputed place in his country and his sport's history.

Indurain is best known for being the model of consistency, being the only ever racer so far to win the Tour de France five times in succession, from 1991 to 1995. Not even Eddy Merckx managed to do that, nor yet - so far - Tadej Pogačar.

