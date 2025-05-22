Recommended reading

'I'm not Tadej Pogačar, my engine is smaller' - Isaac del Toro stays humble after another day in Giro d'Italia maglia rosa

By published

Mexican takes more bonus seconds but insists there is no rivalry within UAE Team Emirates-XRG

Pink Jersey UAE Team Emirates-XRG&#039;s Mexican rider Isaac Del Toro greets fans before the 12th stage of the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia cycling race of 172kms from Modena to Viadana on May 22, 2025. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Maglia rosa Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) greets fans before the 12th stage of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Luca Bettini / AFP / Getty Images)

Isaac del Toro enjoyed another day in the Giro d'Italia maglia rosa, swept up more bonus seconds in the Red Bull Kilometre and again shrugged off suggestions of tension or rivalry with UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammate Juan Ayuso.

The 21-year-old Mexican still seems in superb form despite admitting he is starting to feel tired after 12 days of intensive racing. He is racing day by day with youthful spontaneity.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.