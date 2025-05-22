'I'm not Tadej Pogačar, my engine is smaller' - Isaac del Toro stays humble after another day in Giro d'Italia maglia rosa

Isaac del Toro enjoyed another day in the Giro d'Italia maglia rosa, swept up more bonus seconds in the Red Bull Kilometre and again shrugged off suggestions of tension or rivalry with UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammate Juan Ayuso.

The 21-year-old Mexican still seems in superb form despite admitting he is starting to feel tired after 12 days of intensive racing. He is racing day by day with youthful spontaneity.

When the three-rider early breakaway on the road to Viadana was all but swept up after 140km, UAE and Del Toro made sure they were placed and the Mexican sprinted against Kim Heiduk (Ineos Grenadiers).

Andrea Pietrobon (Polti VisitMalta) stayed ahead to take six seconds, Heiduk took four, protecting Egan Bernal's GC interests, while Del Toro took two more seconds.

I'm no sprinter," Del Toro insisted.

"Honestly I was expecting the break to take the seconds but the group was nervous and hectic due to the wind, everyone wanted to be up front and the race came back together. I took some more seconds and so I couldn't be happier."

Del Toro now leads Ayuso by 33 seconds, with Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) third overall at 1:09. Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike) is fourth at 1:11 and Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) is fifth at 1:26.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG have opted to defend Del Toro's maglia rosa and show their strength to their rivals. Chasing bonus seconds appears part of that strategy.

"The time bonuses are about mathematics. It's better to take them than let others take them," UAE Sports Manager Joxean Matxin argued.

"We don't go into breaks or go on the attack, so if there's a chance to take some seconds we will do. We've seen Ineos go for them and Van Aert go for them, so why can't we go for them too?"

A 21-year-old has not worn the maglia rosa at the Giro for four stages for the last 25 years but Del Toro continues to play down his role as UAE's team leader and his chances of overall victory, even as he makes history and shows his huge talents.

When asked what he wants from his Giro, he began a series of lighthearted answers, cleverly avoiding more serious answers.

"I want to have a big dinner first of all…" he joked post-stage in Viadana. "My biggest fear? I don't want to crash, I want to finish the Giro without crashing."

De Toro admitted he has been talking and swapping messages with his teammate and team leader Tadej Pogačar but played down any comparisons.

"I'm not Tadej Pogačar, my engine is smaller, so it means I'm getting tired now," he said.

Del Toro only switched to a longer, more detailed answer when asked about the atmosphere inside UAE and about any rivalry with Ayuso.

"At the end of the day, they're the leaders. I'm just racing in a different situation," he said referring to how the Strade Bianche style gravel stage of Siena had put him in the maglia rosa.

"Every cyclist wants to win the Giro d'Italia one day but of course, our relationship is the same. I've worked for them before, they do it for me too. It's not a problem of ego or something.

"The race put me in this situation and we'll use it to the favour of the team. We're happy, there are no problems."

