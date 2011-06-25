Bigos, Pino claim criterium titles
Kavanaugh, Jones claim gold
Paracycling Men/Women Criteriums: Downtown Augusta -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Bigos (RIDE Cyclery)
|0:39:58
|2
|Anthony Zahn
|0:42:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roman Pino
|0:38:12
|2
|Joseph Berenyi (PSIMET Racing/PSIMET Elite)
|3
|Mark Gyulafia (Guinness Cycling Team)
|4
|Vincent Juarez (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
|5
|Bruce Gordon (Pista Elite)
|8
|Jason Paxton
|9
|Jason Kimball (Cross Creek Cycling Club-C4)
|9
|Justin Widhalm
|10
|Zachary Linhardt (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
|DNS
|Michael Rushton (Full Spectrum Racing)
|DNS
|Manuel Ramos (North Georgia Cycling Association Inc./NGCA-Atlroof.com)
|DNS
|Austin Jones (Mirage)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Kavanagh (USA Paralympics)
|0:38:12
|2
|Ron Williams (USA Paralympic Cycling)
|3
|Matt Bradley (Skull Candy/JSA Architects)
|7
|Jonathan Copsey (Ride 2 Recovery)
|DNS
|William Hatcher (AMP'T-Racing Inc)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Allison Jones (US Paralympics)
|0:40:13
|DNS
|Jennie May (Reality Bikes)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|DNS
|Patricia Collins (Team Army-USAC)
