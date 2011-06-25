Trending

Bigos, Pino claim criterium titles

Kavanaugh, Jones claim gold

Full Results

Men C1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Bigos (RIDE Cyclery)0:39:58
2Anthony Zahn0:42:15

Men C5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roman Pino0:38:12
2Joseph Berenyi (PSIMET Racing/PSIMET Elite)
3Mark Gyulafia (Guinness Cycling Team)
4Vincent Juarez (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
5Bruce Gordon (Pista Elite)
8Jason Paxton
9Jason Kimball (Cross Creek Cycling Club-C4)
9Justin Widhalm
10Zachary Linhardt (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
DNSMichael Rushton (Full Spectrum Racing)
DNSManuel Ramos (North Georgia Cycling Association Inc./NGCA-Atlroof.com)
DNSAustin Jones (Mirage)

Men C4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Kavanagh (USA Paralympics)0:38:12
2Ron Williams (USA Paralympic Cycling)
3Matt Bradley (Skull Candy/JSA Architects)
7Jonathan Copsey (Ride 2 Recovery)
DNSWilliam Hatcher (AMP'T-Racing Inc)

Women C2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allison Jones (US Paralympics)0:40:13
DNSJennie May (Reality Bikes)

Women C4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
DNSPatricia Collins (Team Army-USAC)

Latest on Cyclingnews