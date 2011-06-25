Squire, Rathe 1-2 espoirs race for Chipotle
Huffman third, unable to bring back front duo alone
U23 Men Road Race: Fort Gordon -
Rob Squire (Chipotle Development) secured the biggest victory of his young career at the Under 23 US National Road Race Championships held on Saturday in Augusta, Georgia. He rode across the finish line with his teammate and late-race breakaway companion Jacob Rathe. Evan Huffman (California Giant-Specialized) won the chase group sprint for third place.
"The feeling is incredible and I am so glad to have won it," Squire told Cyclingnews. "I’ve had some mediocre results this year and I knew I had the strength, but it was just about believing in myself and really going for it today. With the teammates that I had and the work that we did, I had to go as hard as I could. I’m so excited that I will probably wear my jersey to bed tonight."
Squire and Rathe broke away together over a small ascent just before the start of the last lap. The pair gained a one minute lead over the next 10 kilometres. Their lead continued to increase to a maximum of two minutes ahead of the next chase group before the finish.
"Every time we got a time check it was more incentive to keep pushing as hard as we could," Squire said. "We did more than a lap trading off turns and going as hard as we could. We put it all on the line. Jacob and I raced together before and when he got third at U23 Paris-Roubaix, I like to think that I helped him with that and this was a little pay back I guess. We crossed the line together and I screamed with my arms in the air for probably 20 minutes."
The high quality Under 23 men’s field lined up under warm summer temperatures to contest seven laps of an undulating 23.5 kms circuit for a total of 168 kms. Each lap boasted 1421ft of elevation gain and suited riders who could best deal with the attrition. "It was a very selective and undulating course," Rathe said. "It was also very hot and I think that put a lot of stress on the riders."
A break of roughly 25 riders emerged on the second lap to included several riders from both Chipotle Development and Trek-Livestrong. "We had three riders in that big group and Trek-Livestrong had three," Rathe said. "We worked pretty well and other riders came across to the move later on. We sort of stopped working because the main peloton was really far back, I guess we were kind of the main peloton at that point."
Trek-Livestrong worked hard to form a selective breakaway with the right combination of riders. The team also showed its strength in holding the main bunch together if the mix of riders in the breakaways was not as advantageous.
The previous day’s criterium winner, Rob Bush (Chipotle Development) attacked the group and gained over one minute. He was off the front for one and half laps, some 40 kms before being reeled back in by a selective chase group with three laps to go. "Rob Bush put a lot of pressure on Trek-Livestrong because it allowed us to just sit in the group," Rathe said. "The group got even smaller after that."
Squire attacked on the circuit’s some-what decisive ascent before the start-finish line with one lap to go. Simultaneously, Rathe attacked on the other side of the road and the pair joined forces to establish a sizable lead of two minutes ahead of the chase group.
"I’ve been having a good season and I had placed third at the U23 Paris-Roubaix and won a stage in South America already," Rathe said. "I’m happy for Rob, he was stronger than me in the breakaway and I felt like he deserved it. We crossed the line together celebrating. Our team has been racing well this year and on this type of a hard selective race we excel."
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team)
|4:07:19
|2
|Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)
|3
|Evan Huffman (California Giant Cycling/Califo)
|0:02:44
|4
|Daniel Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:03:09
|5
|Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1- Development)
|6
|Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com)
|0:03:13
|7
|Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling Te)
|8
|Ty Magner (Team Type 1 Development)
|0:04:54
|9
|Gavin Mannion (Trek Livestrong U23)
|10
|Lawrence Warbasse (Usa National Team)
|11
|Carter Jones (Trek Livestrong U23)
|12
|Joseph Dombrowski (Trek Livestrong U23)
|0:06:14
|13
|Tyler Karnes (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Clu)
|0:08:46
|14
|Adam Leibovitz (Ouch Pro Cycling)
|0:10:21
|15
|Tanner Putt (Team Type 1)
|0:14:31
|16
|Edison Turner (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Clu)
|17
|Robin Carpenter
|18
|Christian Parrett (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
|0:14:33
|19
|Kevin Gottlieb (Lateral Stress Velo Inc./Kelly)
|0:14:49
|20
|Jacob Arnold (Hincapie/Green Creation Cycling Team)
|0:15:54
|21
|Ricky Gargiulo (Geox-Fuji Test Team)
|0:16:12
|22
|Craig Magee
|0:16:30
|23
|Justin Lowe (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Clu)
|0:17:05
|24
|Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.Com)
|0:17:10
|25
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:17:12
|26
|Hogan Sills (Abd Cycle Club/Abd Cycling Team)
|27
|Ryan Eastman (Trek Livestrong U23)
|28
|Joshua Berry (Realcyclist.Com)
|29
|Derek Schanze (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
|30
|Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant Cycling/Califo)
|0:17:22
|31
|Danny Heeley (Vrc/Now-Ms Society)
|32
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|33
|Trevor MacLean (Ccns)
|34
|Zachary Felpel (Haymarket Bicycles)
|35
|Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling Te)
|36
|Travis McCabe (Drc De Mol)
|37
|Colt Peterson (Vrc/Now-Ms Society)
|0:17:30
|38
|Robert Abramo (Philadelphia Ciclismo)
|39
|Josh Yeaton (Gs Ciao/Horizon Organic / Panac)
|40
|Parker Kyzer (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Clu)
|41
|Isaac Enderline (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Clu)
|42
|Cody Foster (Fcs/ Metro Volkswagen/Fcs Cycli)
|0:17:34
|43
|George Cyrus
|44
|Daniel Katz (Vrc/Now-Ms Society)
|45
|Jordan Campbell (Kryki Sports/Audi)
|46
|Carson Miller (Jelly Belly Presented B)
|47
|Matt Pence (Mesa Cycles Shop And Racing Tea)
|0:17:37
|48
|Connor OLeary (Racelab Cycling Team)
|49
|Logan Loader (Rideclean/Rideclean P/B Patenti)
|50
|Craig Creeden (Florida Velo/Floridavelo)
|0:17:41
|51
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
|0:17:44
|52
|Stephen Leece (Vrc/Now-Ms Society)
|53
|Jonathan Hornbeck (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green)
|0:17:50
|54
|Jerome Townsend (Mock Orange Bikes/Mock Orange R)
|0:17:54
|55
|Stephen Schott (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
|0:17:59
|56
|Charlie Avis (Trek Livestrong U23)
|0:18:08
|57
|William Hottenstein (Fcs/ Metro Volkswagen/Fcs Cycli)
|0:18:26
|58
|Lucas Binder (Pista Palace)
|0:18:34
|59
|Tyler Brandt (California Giant Cycling/Califo)
|0:18:42
|60
|Brandon Trafton (California Giant Cycling/Califo)
|61
|Mac Brennan (Panther Pb Competitive Cyclist)
|0:29:29
|62
|Kit Recca (Sonic Boom Racing)
|63
|Henk Calderon (M7 Racing)
|64
|Steven Black (Haymarket Bicycles)
|DNF
|Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong U23)
|DNF
|Chris Hurst (Stan's NoTubes/AXA)
|DNF
|Andrew Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Evan Cooper (Boston Bicycle School)
|DNF
|Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Teamam)
|DNF
|Peter Haile (Lees-McRae College)
|DNF
|Kyle Foley (Central CT Cycling Club/Berlin Bicycle/Best Cleaners)
|DNF
|Lawson Craddock (Trek Livestrong U23)
|DNF
|Isaiah Newkirk (Herring Gas Cycling)
|DNF
|David Carpenter (Rasmussen Bike Shop)
|DNF
|Stephen Housley (Four 2 One Sports/Chemstar)
|DNF
|Chris Stastny (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|DNF
|Henry Willis (The Fit Lab)
|DNF
|Thomas Jondall (White Mountain RR Club)
|DNF
|Taylor Warren (Florida Velo/FloridaVelo)
|DNF
|Maxwell Robb (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
|DNF
|Zachary Earnest (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|DNF
|Charles Cassin (Big Ring U-25)
|DNF
|John Tomlinson (Four 2 One Sports/Chemstar)
|DNF
|Cody Johnson
|DNF
|David Talbott (Scenic City Velo/Krystal / Warp9bikes.com)
|DNF
|Tucker Gerald (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)
|DNF
|John Brizzard (West Florida Wheelmen)
|DNF
|Ricky Randall (Matrix Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Reiss Kohl (Coop Racing)
|DNF
|Alexander Montoya (University of Alabama)
|DNF
|Austin Allison (GS Ciao/Horizon Organic / Panache Elite Cycling)
|DNF
|Andrew Barker (Chipotle/Sugar Labs)
|DNF
|Neal Forbes (NUVO Cultural Trail)
|DNF
|Thacker Reeves (Chipotle Development Teamam)
|DNF
|James Schurman (Four 2 One Sports/Chemstar)
|DNF
|Eamon Franck (USA National Team)
|DNF
|Bill Golembieski
|DNF
|Grayson Cobb (Virginia Polytechnic University)
|DNF
|Russell Brown (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)
|DNF
|Josh Oxendine (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
|DNF
|Patrick Torres (Southern California Velo)
|DNF
|Ian Boswell (Trek Livestrong U23)
|DNF
|Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Teamam)
|DNF
|Mike Stone (Hincapie Development Team)
|DNF
|Michael Raynor (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
|DNF
|Alex Bowden (Team Type 1 UCI PCT)
|DNF
|Gabriel MossMasaquiza (Olympus Homes Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Synjen Marrocco (CCB/CCB Racing)
|DNF
|Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing)
|DNF
|Philip Dixon
|DNF
|Nathan Larson (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health - RGF Cycling pb Felt Bicycles)
|DNF
|Alex Wieseler (Four 2 One Sports/Chemstar)
|DNF
|Andre Vandenberg (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health - RGF Cycling pb Felt Bicycles/Cleveland C)
|DNF
|Alexander Spook (Gulf Coast Velo)
|DNF
|Alex Gorman (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Team)
|DNF
|Nicholas Boulle (Dallas Racing)
|DNF
|Mitchell Gabel (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health - RGF Cycling pb Felt Bicycles/Cleveland C)
|DNF
|Nathaniel Beams (Peloton Sports Group/McDonalds Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Wesley Kline (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)
|DNF
|Alder Martz (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Hincapie Development team)
|DNF
|John Bennett (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|DNF
|Nate Geoffrion (Firefighters Cycling Association/Firefighters Cycling - Formigli)
|DNF
|Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Cycling Association/Firefighters Cycling - Formigli)
|DNF
|Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda)
|DNF
|Cory StClair (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health - RGF Cycling pb Felt Bicycles)
|DNF
|Branden Russell (Team Type 1- Development)
|DNF
|R.Maitland Jones (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
|DNF
|Martin Lang (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Team/Mesa Cycles Racing Team)
|DNF
|Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (The TEAM)
|DNF
|Brandon Feehery (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Team/Mesa Cycles Racing Team)
|DNF
|Connor McCutcheon
|DNF
|Andrew Meyer (Carolina Bicycle Company)
|DNF
|Johnathan Freter (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health - RGF Cycling pb Felt Bicycles)
|DNF
|Stradford Helms (Team Type 1)
|DNF
|Dylan DeGan (Depaula Racing)
|DNF
|Weston Luzadder
|DNF
|Joseph Kukolla (Indianapolis Cycling Club/NUVO Cultural Trail)
|DNF
|Benjamin Salibra (Century RR Club Association/Junior Development)
|DNF
|Christopher Bogedin (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health - RGF Cycling pb Felt Bicycles/Cleveland C)
|DNF
|Michael Robinson (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club/ABRC)
|DNF
|Justin Williams (Firefighters Cycling Association/Firefighters Cycling - Formigli)
|DNF
|Tosh Clements (Platinum Performance Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Jimmy Page (Florida Velo/FloridaVelo)
|DNF
|Peter Taylor (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|DNF
|Luke Keough (Mock Orange Bikes/Mock Orange Racing)
|DNF
|Nicholas Rogers (Boston Mountain Cyclist/Boston Mountain Cyclists)
|DNF
|Jesse Goodrich (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
|DNF
|Nate Weston (Montana Junior Cycling Foundation/MJCF - U23)
|DNF
|Jonathan Crowson (Friends Great Smokies (FGS Cycling))
|DNF
|Nathan Davis (Colavita Racing Inc./Colavita Racing)
|DNF
|Michael Palevo (Team Bikers Choice)
|DNF
|Brian Arne (Kryki Sports/Audi)
|DNF
|Zachary Hoover (Scenic City Velo/Krystal Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Pedro Martinez (Southern Elite/Southern Elite/Sun & Ski Sports)
|DNF
|Tim Weiler (Raw Talent Ranch/CycleLife)
|DNF
|Zack Allison (Sonic Boom Racing)
|DNF
|Joseph SeppyMartinez (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)
