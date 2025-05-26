Recommended reading

USA Pro Road Championships: Kristen Faulkner outsprints Lauren Stephens to defend elite women's road race title

By published

Katherine Sarkisov finishes third in a three-way sprint in Charleston

Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly) wins elite women&#039;s road race at USA Pro Road Championships 2025
Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly) wins elite women's road race at USA Pro Road Championships 2025 (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Jump to:

Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly) defended her title in the elite women's road race at the USA Pro Road Championships in Charleston on Monday. 

The double Olympic champion won a three-way sprint to the line, beating runner-up Lauren Stephens (Aegis Cycling Foundation) and third-placed Katherine Sarkisov (CCB p/b Levine Law Group) on the line.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews