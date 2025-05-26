USA Pro Road Championships: Kristen Faulkner outsprints Lauren Stephens to defend elite women's road race title

Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly) defended her title in the elite women's road race at the USA Pro Road Championships in Charleston on Monday.

The double Olympic champion won a three-way sprint to the line, beating runner-up Lauren Stephens (Aegis Cycling Foundation) and third-placed Katherine Sarkisov (CCB p/b Levine Law Group) on the line.

"Going into the last two laps, I pushed the pace on the climbs and with one and half to go, we had to go, we had to play hardball. I knew we had to catch Emma [Langley]; she's a strong athlete, we have been teammates before, she was national champion before, so I knew we had to catch her," Faulkner said in a post-race interview on Flobikes.

"I was worried that when we caught her, there would be counterattacks and the pace would be high, so thankfully Lauren and Katherine worked with me; very strong ride by both of them," she explained the tactics between the three breakaway riders in the closing kilometres.

"I knew going into the end, it would be hard to attack because Lauren was covering my attacks all day, so I've never won from a sprint before, and said, 'if there was ever a day to make it happen, we gotta make it happen today.' I've been working on my sprint all winter, and thankfully, it worked today."

Faulkner made a decisive move on the Bridge Road ascent with 19km remaining in the race, Stephens followed, and the pair were later joined by Sarkisov over the top and on the flatter sections.

They caught and passed solo breakaway rider and Stephens' Aegis Cycling Foundation teammate Emma Langley, who had been out front since attacking early in the race on the first of four large circuits, briefly joined by a bridger, Jamie Chapman (Speedblock p/b Terun).

Only three riders entered the final together, and Stephens attacked on the last time up the Wertz climb, with Faulkner closing the distance. That effort briefly dispatched Sarkisov off the back in the final 10km of racing, but after a monstrous effort, she regained contact on the descent and flatter sections with 3.8km from the line.

Sarkisov then led the leaders into the final corners of the race, also starting her sprint first on the straight away, but Stephens countered on the right side of the road with Faulkner pulling up alongside her and then sprinting to the line, ahead by a whisker to secure the stars-and-stripes for another year.

Results

