Jake Silverberg takes out junior men's race
Ryan takes sprint to be best of the women
Junior Road Races (Men 15-16, Women 17-18): Fort Gordon -
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Ryan (Team Tibco Ii)
|2:16:49
|2
|Emily Shields (Carolina Masters /Painpathways)
|0:00:01
|3
|Katherine Shields (Carolina Masters /Painpathways)
|4
|Grace Alexander (Byrds (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
|5
|Annika Johannesen
|0:00:02
|6
|Kayla Sterling (Rouse Bicycles)
|7
|Addyson Albershardt (Now Cycling/Now And Novartis Fo)
|0:00:08
|8
|Allison Arensman (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club/A)
|9
|Emily Elbers (Farm Team Cycling/Farm Team Eli)
|0:00:18
|10
|Madison Tuggle (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|0:05:08
|11
|Elisabeth Scheder-Beschin (Early Bird Womens Developmental)
|12
|Lisha Herold (Sweet'N Salty Cycling/Angie'S K)
|0:06:12
|13
|Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda Presented By Geargri)
|0:08:03
|14
|Kaitlyn Lawrence (Genesee Valley Cycling Club/Mvp)
|0:08:04
|15
|Antonina Esposto (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/)
|0:12:49
|16
|Allyson Beach (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling)
|0:13:17
|17
|Anna Zuver
|0:14:00
|DNS
|Stephanie Cucaz (Frazier Cycling)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jake Silverberg (Zmotion Racing Team)
|1:52:41
|2
|Stephen Bassett (Prochain Cycling)
|0:00:33
|3
|Brandon Pruett
|0:00:34
|4
|Logan Owen (Hagens Bergman)
|0:00:36
|5
|Michael Dessau (Chipotle Junior Development Tea)
|6
|Andrew Macrae (Frazier Cycling)
|7
|Geoffrey Curran (Surf City Cyclery)
|8
|Spence Peterson (Above Category Racing)
|9
|Daniel Parks (Chipotle Junior Development Tea)
|10
|Jordan Cullen (Minneapolis Bicycle Racing Club)
|11
|Andres Alayon (Sun Cycling Team/Sun Cycling T)
|0:00:37
|12
|Kenneth Gonzales (All Sport-Team Swift)
|13
|Imari Miller (Chipotle Junior Development Tea)
|14
|Jonathon Schilling (Chipotle Junior Development Tea)
|15
|Zack Gould (Chipotle Junior Development Tea)
|0:00:38
|16
|Tyler Schwartz (Jet Cycling)
|17
|Curtis White (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/Bay H)
|18
|Miguel Bryon (Blue Star- Rossetti Development)
|19
|Casey Braga (Zmotion Racing Team)
|20
|Brendan Rhim (Woodstock Bicycle Club/Vollers)
|21
|Jacob King (Hot Tubes Development Cycling T)
|0:00:39
|22
|Keegan Sotebeer
|23
|William Guillen (Raleigh Allstars Cycling Club/R)
|24
|Noah Williams (Chipotle Junior Development Tea)
|0:00:40
|25
|Andy Mount (Hpc/Hpc/List)
|26
|Anthony Fitch (Southern California Velo)
|27
|Grayson Brookshire (Velosports Racing Asheville/Diy)
|28
|Efren Flores (Adams Avenue Bicycles)
|29
|Alec Aldape (Bike World Racing)
|0:00:41
|30
|Trevor Rolette (Borah Development)
|31
|Andrew Bailey (Tri Cities Road Club/Tri-Cities)
|0:00:42
|32
|Reese Levine (Tieni Duro Junior Cycling Team)
|0:00:44
|33
|John Francisco (Red Zone Cycling)
|34
|Teddy Kozlowski (Liberty Cycle)
|0:00:45
|35
|Max Toeldte (Byrds (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
|36
|Sean Conway (Liberty Cycle)
|37
|Taylor White (Velosports Racing Asheville/Diy)
|0:00:47
|38
|Samuel Morkalwilliams (Century Road Club Association)
|0:00:49
|39
|Diego Binatena (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp)
|0:00:51
|40
|Jonah Tannos (Southern Elite/Southern Elite/S)
|0:00:52
|41
|Carlo Villarreal (Wally'S Bicycle Works)
|42
|Luke Bateman (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)
|43
|Luke Broadwell (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
|0:00:56
|44
|Zachary Houlik (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/)
|0:01:00
|45
|Rudyard Peterson (Flying Rhino Cycling Club)
|0:01:24
|46
|Dylan Schuyler (Echelon Santa Barbara)
|0:01:51
|47
|Charlie Hough (Les Amis/Les Amis/Calder Brothe)
|0:02:13
|48
|Zeke Mostov (San Jose Bicycle Club/Sjbc)
|0:02:37
|49
|Philip O'donnell (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp)
|0:03:35
|50
|William Barta (Byrds (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
|51
|Shane Scoggin (Hpc/Hpc/List)
|0:05:03
|52
|Anders Nystrom (Byrds (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
|0:07:47
|53
|Gregory Ratzell (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/)
|54
|Max Gander (Tristar Cycling Team)
|0:07:48
|55
|Abel Quintana
|0:07:54
|56
|Richard Rainville (Ventus Cycling Team)
|0:08:34
|57
|Nolan Tankersley (Tri Cities Road Club)
|0:12:21
|58
|Jonathan Cucaz (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling)
|0:13:33
|59
|Nathan Pherigo (Southern California Velo)
|0:18:57
|60
|Noah Granigan (Mid-Atlantic Cycling Club/Speci)
|0:20:30
|61
|Maxx Chance (Sonic Boom Racing)
|62
|William Pestcoe (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/)
|0:20:31
|63
|Frankie Gonzalez (Hollywood Big Wheelers)
|0:20:33
|64
|Ian Mcpherson (Sonic Boom Racing)
|0:20:44
|65
|Zachary Carlson (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/Rbm)
|0:28:41
|66
|John Curtis
|0:30:15
|DNF
|Stephen Ridley (Forest Acres Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Nate Morse (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/Bay H)
|DNF
|Spencer Downing (Gs Ciao/Horizon Organic / Panac)
|DNF
|Justin Oien (San Diego Bicycle Club/Acqua Al)
|DNF
|Matthew Valencia (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp)
|DNF
|Ty Mader (Jacksonville Racing Club)
|DNF
|Max Thilen (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando R)
|DNF
|Samuel Bell (International Christian Cycling)
|DNF
|Pedro Zaragoza
|DNF
|Jay Major (Chipotle Junior Development Tea)
|DNF
|Jack Mccann (Prochain Cycling)
