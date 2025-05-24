Recommended reading

USA Pro Road Championships: Kendall Ryan scores elite women's criterium title

Alexis Magner and Chloe Patrick complete podium in 75-minute contest

Kendall Ryan (L39ion of Los Angeles) wins the US Pro Road Championships 2025 Elite Women&#039;s Criterium
Kendall Ryan (L39ion of Los Angeles) wins the US Pro Road Championships 2025 Elite Women's Criterium (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Kendall Ryan (L39ion of Los Angeles) scored the win in the elite women's criterium at the USA Pro Road Championships, taking advantage of a stellar lead-out from teammate Holly Breck to sprint to glory.

She beat out Cynisca Cycling duo Alexis Magner and Chloe Patrick to the win at the end of the race around the six-corner course in Charleston, West Virginia, with a decisive sprint finish.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Pos.Rider (Nation) TeamHeader Cell - Column 2
1Kendall Ryan (USA) L39ion of Los AngelesRow 0 - Cell 2
2Alexis Magner (USA) Cynisca CyclingRow 1 - Cell 2
3Chloe Patrick (USA) Cynisca CyclingRow 2 - Cell 2
