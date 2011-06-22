Juniors kick off US road championships
Five stars-and-stripes jerseys up for grabs
Junior Road Races: Fort Gordon -
|1
|Sean McELroy
|0:39:41
|2
|Matteo Jorgenson (BYRDS - Boise Young Rider Dev Squad)
|0:00:05
|3
|Samuel Kophazi (Carolina Break)
|0:01:03
|4
|Aditya Gummadi (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|0:01:08
|5
|Hans Vandenberg (VeloBrew Cycling Club/Junior Velocrew)
|6
|Sandor DelGado (Team Coco's)
|0:01:10
|7
|Torin Bickmore (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|8
|Jackson McNear (Red Zone Cycling)
|9
|Ryan Madis (J.O.N.E.S Racing)
|0:01:11
|10
|Adam Croft (James River Velo Sport/American Pride)
|11
|Jackson Heath (CCB Racing)
|0:02:08
|12
|Ekrem Ayhan (Team Bulldog)
|13
|Charlie Wright (Treasure Coast Cycling Association)
|0:03:07
|14
|Davis Turner (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
|0:03:08
|15
|Mark Yaroshevsky (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)
|0:03:09
|16
|Dawson Askew (Les Amis Junior Develpment Team)
|17
|Eric Calder (Les Amis Junior Develpment Team)
|0:03:10
|18
|Anthony Phillips (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
|0:03:11
|19
|Florian Costa (San Jose Bicycle Club)
|0:03:16
|20
|Nathan Duncan (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|0:07:02
|21
|Ian Schirmer
|22
|Dominique McConnell (Orlando Road Club)
|0:07:03
|23
|Phil Oien (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2)
|0:08:03
|24
|Andrew Singer (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
|0:08:51
|25
|Blake Wilson (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|0:08:53
|26
|Anthony Bailey
|0:09:37
|27
|Thomas Donigan (Patuxent Velo)
|0:13:24
|28
|Andrew Comer (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2)
|29
|Dane Craddock (Fat Frogs Racing)
|0:13:27
|30
|Alex Poma (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)
|0:15:40
|DNS
|Judson Sherrell (Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|DNS
|Gregorino Cordasco (Liberty Cycle)
|DNS
|Austin Connelly (Baraboo Sharks)
|DNS
|Gus Grow (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|DNS
|John Sherrell (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|DNF
|Wes Baumhower (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|DNF
|Arvin Jansen (Trace Bikes)
|DNF
|Jack Sledge (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|DNF
|Edward Fritzinger (Red Zone Cycling)
|DNF
|Cameron Schmidt (Stark Velo)
|DNF
|Tyler Smith
|1
|Courtney Comer (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2)
|0:41:49
|2
|Ann Weigel (Orlando Road Club)
|0:00:02
|3
|Isabella Brookshire (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
|0:00:05
|4
|Moriah Swan (Strive Racing)
|0:00:06
|5
|Annalise Oestreich (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)
|6
|Veda Gerasimek (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)
|0:01:04
|7
|Emilia Field (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc.)
|0:01:36
|8
|Cheyenne Comer (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2)
|0:01:42
|9
|Sarah Swan (Strive Racing)
|0:02:37
|10
|Sophia Broadwell (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)
|0:03:49
|11
|Mackenzie Collins (Orlando Road Club)
|0:04:49
|12
|Olivia Lyons (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|0:04:50
|13
|Lydia Norman (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|0:04:52
|14
|Chloe Reeves (Priority Health Cycling Team)
|15
|Madison Beach (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|0:11:49
|16
|Natalie Melton (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|0:11:56
|17
|Johanna Cordasco (Liberty Cycle)
|0:17:47
|18
|Gabrielle Truppelli (Colavita Racing)
|0:18:45
|1
|Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO II)
|1:00:12
|2
|Marta Morris
|0:00:01
|3
|Danielle Mullis (Wolverine Sports Club)
|0:00:02
|4
|Zoe Mullins (Colavita Racing)
|5
|Katherine Santos (Red Zone Cycling)
|6
|Abigail Aldridge (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|7
|Hannah McDade (Beaverton Bicycle Club)
|0:00:03
|8
|Ashlyn Woods (Burlington Velo Club)
|9
|Julia Sante (Farm Team Cycling/Farm Team Juniors)
|10
|Emma White (Capital Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:00:04
|11
|Victoria Gates (Team CF/Team CF-Club)
|0:00:05
|12
|Julyn Aguila (Major Motion Cycling Club)
|13
|Aliya Traficante (Team TIBCO II)
|0:00:10
|14
|Bethany Sodergren (Baraboo Sharks)
|0:00:37
|15
|Olivia Saunders (Somerset Wheelmen)
|0:03:28
|16
|Salma Huque (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
|0:04:31
|17
|Ciara Hopkins (Orlando Road Club)
|18
|Amelia Tanner (JET Cycling)
|0:04:32
|19
|Mallory McNelis (Monticello Velo Club/Miller School of Albemarle p/b Charlotte)
|0:06:12
|20
|Frances Sledge (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|0:06:43
|21
|Abigail Beach (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|0:06:54
|22
|Diana Ramos (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
|0:06:55
|23
|Emily Croft (James River Velo Sport/American Pride)
|0:07:00
|24
|Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)
|0:11:08
|25
|Sophie Wakelin (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|0:11:24
|26
|Katherine Eckrote (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|0:14:02
|27
|Macey Grett (BYRDS-Boise Young Rider Dev Squad)
|1
|Robbie Farrens (Rocket Sports Racing)
|0:53:30
|2
|Sean Rice (Somerset Wheelmen)
|3
|Tom Dudzik (Benidorm Bikes /Eastern Bloc Cycling Club)
|0:00:01
|4
|Samuel Rosenberg
|5
|Adrien Costa (San Jose Bicycle Club)
|6
|Michael Hernandez (Orlando Road Club)
|0:00:02
|7
|Jordan Marhanka (Les Amis Junior Develpment Team)
|8
|Broderick Hartley (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
|9
|Christopher Blevins (Durango Devo)
|0:00:03
|10
|Ian Baun (UPMC Cycling Performance)
|11
|Miguel Gonzalez
|12
|Cade Bickmore (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|13
|Evan East (Central Arkansas Velo/CARVE)
|0:00:04
|14
|Nicholas Collins (Orlando Road Club)
|15
|Tommy Higgins (787 Racing)
|16
|Jason Saltzman (San Jose Bicycle Club)
|0:00:05
|17
|Tyler Mower (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)
|18
|Cormac Dunn (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|0:00:06
|19
|Eric Oien (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2)
|0:00:07
|20
|Gage Hecht
|0:00:09
|21
|Stuart Witkowski (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)
|0:00:34
|22
|Ethan Reynolds (BYRDS-Boise Young Rider Dev Squad)
|0:01:07
|23
|Marcello Cesario (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)
|0:01:51
|24
|Nicholas Castellano (Southern California Velo)
|0:02:10
|25
|Alexander Dijkema
|26
|Ian McShane (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:02:12
|27
|Phillip Truppelli (Colavita Racing)
|0:02:13
|28
|Seth Fickel
|29
|Parker Buccowich (Durango Wheel Club)
|30
|Benedikt Toeldte (BYRDS-Boise Young Rider Dev Squad)
|0:02:14
|31
|Nick Oestreich (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
|32
|Cooper Willsey (Green Mountain Bicycle Club)
|0:03:08
|33
|Gabriel Rodriguez
|0:03:09
|34
|Wyatt Drake (Farm Team Cycling/Farm Team Juniors)
|0:03:10
|35
|Luis Guillen (Raleigh All Stars p/b Kangaroo Express)
|0:04:17
|36
|Andrew Fleming (HPC/LIST)
|0:04:18
|37
|Liam Dunn (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|0:04:19
|38
|Jacques de Curnou (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:05:07
|39
|Christopher Sodergren (Baraboo Sharks)
|0:06:29
|40
|Grant McElroy (Beaverton Bicycle Club)
|0:06:49
|41
|Matthew Chuml (Southern California Velo)
|0:07:10
|42
|James Brookshire (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
|0:07:11
|43
|Prithvi Gummadi (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|0:07:12
|44
|James Todd (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|0:07:18
|45
|Ben Glover (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:07:24
|46
|Mikey Waine (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)
|0:07:48
|47
|Jake Thompson (Squadra Coppi)
|0:08:26
|48
|Stephen Haas
|0:08:35
|49
|Eli Kranefuss (All Sport-Team Swift)
|0:08:36
|50
|Luke Mullis (Wolverine Sports Club)
|0:09:37
|51
|Annan Hildebrand (Southern California Velo)
|0:09:40
|52
|Alec Ratzell (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)
|0:10:46
|53
|Magnus Hartwell (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)
|0:10:50
|54
|Chris Lloyd (Fat Frogs Racing)
|0:11:07
|55
|Hayden Blom (VeloBrew Cycling Club/Junior Velocrew)
|0:12:48
|56
|Joshua Schroeder (International Christian Cycling Club)
|0:16:43
|57
|Dylan Gray (Bike Barn Texas)
|0:16:45
|58
|Alec Miller (BYRDS-Boise Young Rider Dev Squad)
|0:16:49
|60
|Alexander Wexler (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|0:17:26
|61
|Rishi Teja Mocherla (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|0:17:27
|62
|Toby Wakelin (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|63
|Parker Haney (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|64
|Harry Brelsford
|0:17:28
|65
|Trey Hedgecock (Des Moines Cycle Club/RDMB Junior Racing Team)
|0:17:31
|66
|Austin Wright (Treasure Coast Cycling Association)
|67
|Michael Hocking (BYRDS-Boise Young Rider Dev Squad)
|-1lap
|DNS
|Ethan Berry (Minnesota Junior Cycling Inc.)
|DNS
|Kaden Sherwood (Two-Wheel Jones Racing)
|DQ
|Gianni Polhemus (Farm Team Cycling)
|DNF
|Enzo Flores (G S Adams Avenue Bicycles)
|DNF
|Dominic Suozzi (Strada Racing Club)
|DNF
|Sebastian York (Matrix Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Jonathan Christensen (Delta Velo/DJs Excavation)
|DNF
|Jack Maddux (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|DNF
|josue Perez
|DNF
|Jonathan Brown (TriStar Cycling Team/Tristar - BazaarVoice Cycling Team)
|1
|Sarah Huang (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc.)
|2
|Corrie Osborne (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc./ISCorp Cycling Team)
|3
|Michelle Blake (Colavita Racing)
|4
|Laurel Rathbun (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|5
|Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling)
|6
|Claire van Ekdom (Rock Creek Velo)
|7
|Dominique Shore (Frazier Cycling)
|8
|Ashley St Pierre (BYRDS-Boise Young Rider Dev Squad)
|9
|Nadia Latzgo (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)
|10
|Bailey Semian (Mid-Atlantic Cycling Club/Specialized - Rising STARS p/b Bicycling)
|11
|Kirsten Williams (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|12
|Evelyn Korbich (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)
|13
|Salley Reamer (Forest Acres Cycling Team)
|14
|Kaileah Blazek (Orlando Road Club)
|15
|Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)
|16
|Melissa Garcia (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)
|17
|Zoe Reeves (Priority Health Cycling Team)
|18
|Audrey Manchester (Southern Elite/Sun & Ski Sports)
|19
|Christina Koeppe (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
|20
|Hana Berkooz (Ann Arbor Velo Club/Pear Tree Pens)
|21
|Anna Milton (Minuteman Road Club/Ladies First)
|22
|Kristin Schaefer (Monticello Velo Club/Miller School of Albemarle p/b Charlotte)
|23
|Hannah Mossman
|DNS
|Eryn Maris (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)
|DNS
|Sara Youmans (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12)
|DNF
|Tara McCormick (Team TIBCO)
|DNF
|Page Robertson (Team TIBCO II)
|DNF
|Stefanie Feltwell (Forest Acres Cycling Team)
