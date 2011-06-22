Trending

Juniors kick off US road championships

Five stars-and-stripes jerseys up for grabs

Junior Men 10-12: 22km
1Sean McELroy0:39:41
2Matteo Jorgenson (BYRDS - Boise Young Rider Dev Squad)0:00:05
3Samuel Kophazi (Carolina Break)0:01:03
4Aditya Gummadi (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)0:01:08
5Hans Vandenberg (VeloBrew Cycling Club/Junior Velocrew)
6Sandor DelGado (Team Coco's)0:01:10
7Torin Bickmore (Boulder Junior Cycling)
8Jackson McNear (Red Zone Cycling)
9Ryan Madis (J.O.N.E.S Racing)0:01:11
10Adam Croft (James River Velo Sport/American Pride)
11Jackson Heath (CCB Racing)0:02:08
12Ekrem Ayhan (Team Bulldog)
13Charlie Wright (Treasure Coast Cycling Association)0:03:07
14Davis Turner (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)0:03:08
15Mark Yaroshevsky (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)0:03:09
16Dawson Askew (Les Amis Junior Develpment Team)
17Eric Calder (Les Amis Junior Develpment Team)0:03:10
18Anthony Phillips (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)0:03:11
19Florian Costa (San Jose Bicycle Club)0:03:16
20Nathan Duncan (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)0:07:02
21Ian Schirmer
22Dominique McConnell (Orlando Road Club)0:07:03
23Phil Oien (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2)0:08:03
24Andrew Singer (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)0:08:51
25Blake Wilson (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)0:08:53
26Anthony Bailey0:09:37
27Thomas Donigan (Patuxent Velo)0:13:24
28Andrew Comer (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2)
29Dane Craddock (Fat Frogs Racing)0:13:27
30Alex Poma (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)0:15:40
DNSJudson Sherrell (Frazier Cycling Juniors)
DNSGregorino Cordasco (Liberty Cycle)
DNSAustin Connelly (Baraboo Sharks)
DNSGus Grow (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
DNSJohn Sherrell (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
DNFWes Baumhower (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
DNFArvin Jansen (Trace Bikes)
DNFJack Sledge (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
DNFEdward Fritzinger (Red Zone Cycling)
DNFCameron Schmidt (Stark Velo)
DNFTyler Smith

Junior Women 10-12: 22km
1Courtney Comer (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2)0:41:49
2Ann Weigel (Orlando Road Club)0:00:02
3Isabella Brookshire (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)0:00:05
4Moriah Swan (Strive Racing)0:00:06
5Annalise Oestreich (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)
6Veda Gerasimek (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)0:01:04
7Emilia Field (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc.)0:01:36
8Cheyenne Comer (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2)0:01:42
9Sarah Swan (Strive Racing)0:02:37
10Sophia Broadwell (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)0:03:49
11Mackenzie Collins (Orlando Road Club)0:04:49
12Olivia Lyons (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)0:04:50
13Lydia Norman (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)0:04:52
14Chloe Reeves (Priority Health Cycling Team)
15Madison Beach (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)0:11:49
16Natalie Melton (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)0:11:56
17Johanna Cordasco (Liberty Cycle)0:17:47
18Gabrielle Truppelli (Colavita Racing)0:18:45

Junior Women 13-14: 33km
1Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO II)1:00:12
2Marta Morris0:00:01
3Danielle Mullis (Wolverine Sports Club)0:00:02
4Zoe Mullins (Colavita Racing)
5Katherine Santos (Red Zone Cycling)
6Abigail Aldridge (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
7Hannah McDade (Beaverton Bicycle Club)0:00:03
8Ashlyn Woods (Burlington Velo Club)
9Julia Sante (Farm Team Cycling/Farm Team Juniors)
10Emma White (Capital Bicycle Racing Club)0:00:04
11Victoria Gates (Team CF/Team CF-Club)0:00:05
12Julyn Aguila (Major Motion Cycling Club)
13Aliya Traficante (Team TIBCO II)0:00:10
14Bethany Sodergren (Baraboo Sharks)0:00:37
15Olivia Saunders (Somerset Wheelmen)0:03:28
16Salma Huque (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)0:04:31
17Ciara Hopkins (Orlando Road Club)
18Amelia Tanner (JET Cycling)0:04:32
19Mallory McNelis (Monticello Velo Club/Miller School of Albemarle p/b Charlotte)0:06:12
20Frances Sledge (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)0:06:43
21Abigail Beach (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)0:06:54
22Diana Ramos (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)0:06:55
23Emily Croft (James River Velo Sport/American Pride)0:07:00
24Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)0:11:08
25Sophie Wakelin (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)0:11:24
26Katherine Eckrote (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)0:14:02
27Macey Grett (BYRDS-Boise Young Rider Dev Squad)

Junior Men 13-14: 33km
1Robbie Farrens (Rocket Sports Racing)0:53:30
2Sean Rice (Somerset Wheelmen)
3Tom Dudzik (Benidorm Bikes /Eastern Bloc Cycling Club)0:00:01
4Samuel Rosenberg
5Adrien Costa (San Jose Bicycle Club)
6Michael Hernandez (Orlando Road Club)0:00:02
7Jordan Marhanka (Les Amis Junior Develpment Team)
8Broderick Hartley (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
9Christopher Blevins (Durango Devo)0:00:03
10Ian Baun (UPMC Cycling Performance)
11Miguel Gonzalez
12Cade Bickmore (Boulder Junior Cycling)
13Evan East (Central Arkansas Velo/CARVE)0:00:04
14Nicholas Collins (Orlando Road Club)
15Tommy Higgins (787 Racing)
16Jason Saltzman (San Jose Bicycle Club)0:00:05
17Tyler Mower (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)
18Cormac Dunn (Chipotle Junior Development Team)0:00:06
19Eric Oien (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2)0:00:07
20Gage Hecht0:00:09
21Stuart Witkowski (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)0:00:34
22Ethan Reynolds (BYRDS-Boise Young Rider Dev Squad)0:01:07
23Marcello Cesario (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)0:01:51
24Nicholas Castellano (Southern California Velo)0:02:10
25Alexander Dijkema
26Ian McShane (Red Zone Cycling)0:02:12
27Phillip Truppelli (Colavita Racing)0:02:13
28Seth Fickel
29Parker Buccowich (Durango Wheel Club)
30Benedikt Toeldte (BYRDS-Boise Young Rider Dev Squad)0:02:14
31Nick Oestreich (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
32Cooper Willsey (Green Mountain Bicycle Club)0:03:08
33Gabriel Rodriguez0:03:09
34Wyatt Drake (Farm Team Cycling/Farm Team Juniors)0:03:10
35Luis Guillen (Raleigh All Stars p/b Kangaroo Express)0:04:17
36Andrew Fleming (HPC/LIST)0:04:18
37Liam Dunn (Chipotle Junior Development Team)0:04:19
38Jacques de Curnou (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:05:07
39Christopher Sodergren (Baraboo Sharks)0:06:29
40Grant McElroy (Beaverton Bicycle Club)0:06:49
41Matthew Chuml (Southern California Velo)0:07:10
42James Brookshire (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)0:07:11
43Prithvi Gummadi (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)0:07:12
44James Todd (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)0:07:18
45Ben Glover (Red Zone Cycling)0:07:24
46Mikey Waine (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)0:07:48
47Jake Thompson (Squadra Coppi)0:08:26
48Stephen Haas0:08:35
49Eli Kranefuss (All Sport-Team Swift)0:08:36
50Luke Mullis (Wolverine Sports Club)0:09:37
51Annan Hildebrand (Southern California Velo)0:09:40
52Alec Ratzell (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)0:10:46
53Magnus Hartwell (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)0:10:50
54Chris Lloyd (Fat Frogs Racing)0:11:07
55Hayden Blom (VeloBrew Cycling Club/Junior Velocrew)0:12:48
56Joshua Schroeder (International Christian Cycling Club)0:16:43
57Dylan Gray (Bike Barn Texas)0:16:45
58Alec Miller (BYRDS-Boise Young Rider Dev Squad)0:16:49
60Alexander Wexler (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)0:17:26
61Rishi Teja Mocherla (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)0:17:27
62Toby Wakelin (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
63Parker Haney (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
64Harry Brelsford0:17:28
65Trey Hedgecock (Des Moines Cycle Club/RDMB Junior Racing Team)0:17:31
66Austin Wright (Treasure Coast Cycling Association)
67Michael Hocking (BYRDS-Boise Young Rider Dev Squad)-1lap
DNSEthan Berry (Minnesota Junior Cycling Inc.)
DNSKaden Sherwood (Two-Wheel Jones Racing)
DQGianni Polhemus (Farm Team Cycling)
DNFEnzo Flores (G S Adams Avenue Bicycles)
DNFDominic Suozzi (Strada Racing Club)
DNFSebastian York (Matrix Cycling Club)
DNFJonathan Christensen (Delta Velo/DJs Excavation)
DNFJack Maddux (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
DNFjosue Perez
DNFJonathan Brown (TriStar Cycling Team/Tristar - BazaarVoice Cycling Team)

Junior Women 15-16: 55km
1Sarah Huang (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc.)
2Corrie Osborne (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc./ISCorp Cycling Team)
3Michelle Blake (Colavita Racing)
4Laurel Rathbun (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
5Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling)
6Claire van Ekdom (Rock Creek Velo)
7Dominique Shore (Frazier Cycling)
8Ashley St Pierre (BYRDS-Boise Young Rider Dev Squad)
9Nadia Latzgo (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)
10Bailey Semian (Mid-Atlantic Cycling Club/Specialized - Rising STARS p/b Bicycling)
11Kirsten Williams (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
12Evelyn Korbich (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)
13Salley Reamer (Forest Acres Cycling Team)
14Kaileah Blazek (Orlando Road Club)
15Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)
16Melissa Garcia (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)
17Zoe Reeves (Priority Health Cycling Team)
18Audrey Manchester (Southern Elite/Sun & Ski Sports)
19Christina Koeppe (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
20Hana Berkooz (Ann Arbor Velo Club/Pear Tree Pens)
21Anna Milton (Minuteman Road Club/Ladies First)
22Kristin Schaefer (Monticello Velo Club/Miller School of Albemarle p/b Charlotte)
23Hannah Mossman
DNSEryn Maris (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)
DNSSara Youmans (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12)
DNFTara McCormick (Team TIBCO)
DNFPage Robertson (Team TIBCO II)
DNFStefanie Feltwell (Forest Acres Cycling Team)

