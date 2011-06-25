Trending

Chipotle development dominant in junior men's criteriums

Tibco the best team in among the women's races

Junior Men 13-14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Reynolds (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:31:42
2Annan Hildebrand (Southern California Velo)
3Adrien Costa (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
4Jonathan Brown (TriStar Cycling Team/Tristar - BazaarVoice Cycling Team)
5Dominic Suozzi (Strada Racing Club)
6Michael Hernandez (Orlando Road Club Inc)
7Josue Perez
8Miguel Gonzalez
9Tom Dudzik (Eastern Bloc Cycling Club Inc./Benidorm Bikes /Eastern Bloc C.C.)
10Eric Oien (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
11Christopher Blevins (Durango Devo)
12Nicholas Castellano (Southern California Velo)
13Grant McElroy (Beaverton Bicycle Club)
14Broderick Hartley (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
15Wyatt Drake (Farm Team Cycling/Farm Team Juniors)
16Jordan Marhanka (Les Amis/Les Amis Junior Develpment Team)
17Gage Hecht
18Gabriel Rodriguez
19Jonathan Christensen (Delta Velo/DJs Excavation)
20Alexander Dijkema
21Michael Hocking (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
22Ian McShane (Red Zone Cycling)
23Sean Rice (Somerset Wheelmen)0:05:37
24Phillip Truppelli (Colavita Racing Inc./Colavita Racing)
25Sebastian York (Matrix Cycling Club)
26Seth Fickel
27Liam Dunn (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
28Cormac Dunn (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
29Cooper Willsey (Green Mountain Bicycle Club)
30Ian Baun (UPMC Cycling Performance)
31Marcello Cesario (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
32James Todd (Frazier Cycling)
33Samuel Rosenberg
34Hayden Blom (VeloBrew Cycling Club/Junior Velocrew)
35Nicholas Collins (Orlando Road Club Inc)
36Andrew Fleming (HPC/HPC/LIST)
37James Brookshire (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
DQRobbie Farrens (Rocket Sports Racing)
DNFMatthew Chuml (Southern California Velo)
DNFLuis Guillen (Raleigh Allstars Cycling Club/Raleigh All Stars p/b Kangaroo Express)
DNFTyler Mower (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
DNFAlec Miller (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
DNFJake Thompson (Squadra Coppi)
DNFEnzo Flores (Adams Avenue Bicycles/G S Adams Avenue Bicycles)
DNFJacques de Curnou (Boulder Junior Cycling)
DNFStephen Haas
DNFJoshua Schroeder (International Christian Cycling Club)
DNFEthan Berry (Minnesota Junior Cycling Inc.)
DNFRishi Teja Mocherla (Frazier Cycling)
DNFPrithvi Gummadi (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
DNFMagnus Hartwell (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
DNFCade Bickmore (Boulder Junior Cycling)
DNFChristopher Sodergren (Baraboo Sharks)
DNFBen Glover (Red Zone Cycling)
DNFBenedikt Toeldte (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
DNFEli Kranefuss (All Sport-Team Swift)
DNFHarry Brelsford
DNFLuke Mullis (Wolverine Sports Club)
DNFKaden Sherwood (Two-Wheel Jones Racing)
DNFAlec Ratzell (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
DNFNick Oestreich (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
DNFTommy Higgins (787 Racing)
DNFAlexander Wexler (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
DNFChris Lloyd (Fat Frogs Racing)
DNFToby Wakelin (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
DNFJack Maddux (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
DNFDylan Gray (Bike Barn (Texas)/Bike Barn Texas)
DNFStuart Witkowski (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
DNFAustin Wright (Treasure Coast Cycling Association)
DNFGianni Polhemus (Farm Team Cycling)
DNFParker Buccowich (Durango Wheel Club)
DNFJason Saltzman (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
DNFMikey Waine (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)
DNFTrey Hedgecock (Des Moines Cycle Club/RDMB Junior Racing Team)
DNFParker Haney (Frazier Cycling)
DNFJedidiah Fritzinger (Red Zone Cycling)
DNFTanner Browne (Bayside Velo/Bike Doctor)
DNFGavin Haley (Red Zone Cycling)

Junior Men 15-16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Parks (Chipotle Junior Development Team)0:35:01
2Michael Dessau (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
3Logan Owen (USA)
4Miguel Bryon (Blue Star- Rossetti Development Team)
5Alec Aldape (Bike World Racing)
6Dylan Schuyler (Echelon Santa Barbara)
7Philip O'Donnell (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
8Jordan Cullen (Minneapolis Bicycle Racing Club/MBRC/Flanders)
9Imari Miller (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
10Gregory Ratzell (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
11Trevor Rolette (BORAH Development)
12Andrew Macrae (Frazier Cycling)
13Spence Peterson (Above Category Racing)
14Weston Flickinger (Prochain Cycling)
15Stephen Bassett (Prochain Cycling)
16Rudyard Peterson (Flying Rhino Cycling Club)
17Kenneth Gonzales (All Sport-Team Swift)
18Noah Granigan (Mid-Atlantic Cycling Club/Specialized - Rising STARS p/b Bicycling)
19Grayson Brookshire (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
20Max Toeldte (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
21William Barta (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
22JAKE SILVERBERG (ZMOTION Racing Team)
23Zeke Mostov (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
24Zachary Carlson (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
25Zack Gould (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
26Diego Binatena (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
27Carlo Villarreal (Wally's Bicycle Works)
28Casey Braga (ZMOTION Racing Team)
29Ian McPherson (Sonic Boom Racing)
30Andres Alayon (Sun Cycling Team/Sun Cycling Team)
31Nate Morse (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/Bay Hill Capital /CLNoonan p/b Corner Cy)
32Samuel Morkal Williams (Century Road Club Association)
33Jonathon Schilling (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
34Reese Levine (Tieni Duro Junior Cycling Team)
35Brendan Rhim (Woodstock Bicycle Club/Vollers Law/Start House Racing Team)
36Sean Conway (Liberty Cycle)
37Andrew Bailey (Tri Cities Road Club/Tri-Cities Road Club)
38Nolan Tankersley (Tri Cities Road Club)
39Curtis White (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/Bay Hill Capital /CLNoonan p/b Corner Cy)
40John Francisco (Red Zone Cycling)
41Teddy Kozlowski (Liberty Cycle)
42William Guillen (Raleigh Allstars Cycling Club/Raleigh All Stars p/b Kangaroo Express)
43Noah Williams (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
DNSSpencer Downing (GS Ciao/Horizon Organic / Panache Elite Cycling)
DNSJustin Oien (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
DNSMax Thilen (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)
DNSJay Major (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
DNFLuke Broadwell (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
DNFStephen Ridley (Forest Acres Cycling Team)
DNFShane Scoggin (HPC/HPC/LIST)
DNFAndy Mount (HPC/HPC/LIST)
DNFEfren Flores (Adams Avenue Bicycles)
DNFKeegan Sotebeer
DNFAbel Quintana
DNFTaylor White (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
DNFAnthony Fitch (Southern California Velo)
DNFJohn Curtis
DNFBrandon Pruett
DNFWilliam Pestcoe (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
DNFJONATHAN CUCAZ (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
DNFMax Gander (TriStar Cycling Team)
DNFJacob King (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)
DNFMaxx Chance (Sonic Boom Racing)
DNFMatthew Valencia (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
DNFNathan Pherigo (Southern California Velo)
DNFTy Mader (Jacksonville Racing Club)
DNFRichard Rainville (Ventus Cycling Team)
DNFPedro Zaragoza 0
DNFAnders Nystrom (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
DNFCharlie Hough (Les Amis/Les Amis/Calder Brothers Devo Select Tea)
DNFJonah Tannos (Southern Elite/Southern Elite/Sun & Ski Sports)
DNFFrankie Gonzalez (Hollywood Big Wheelers)
DNFJack McCann (Prochain Cycling)
DNFZachary Houlik (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
DNFGeoffrey Curran (Surf City Cyclery)

Junior Women 13-14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO II)0:36:50
2Emma White (Capital Bicycle Racing Club)
3Abigail Aldridge (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
4Marta Morris
5Hannah McDade (Beaverton Bicycle Club)
6Zoe Mullins (Colavita Racing Inc.)
7Katherine Santos (Red Zone Cycling)
8Ciara Hopkins (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)
9Amelia Tanner (JET Cycling/JETCycling)
10Aliya Traficante (Team TIBCO II)
11Danielle Mullis (Wolverine Sports Club)
12Salma Huque (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
13Mallory McNelis (Monticello Velo Club/Miller School of Albemarle p/b Charlotte)
14Victoria Gates (Team CF/Team CF-Club)
15Diana Ramos (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
16Julyn Aguila (Major Motion Cycling Club)
17Ashlyn Woods (Burlington Velo Club Inc.)
18Bethany Sodergren (Baraboo Sharks)
19Olivia Saunders (Somerset Wheelmen)
20Frances Sledge (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
21Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)
22Abigail Beach (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
23Katherine Eckrote (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
24Emily Croft (James River Velo Sport/JRVS/American Pride)
25Macey Grett (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
26Sarah Fickel (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
DNSJulia Sante (Farm Team Cycling/Farm Team Juniors)
DNFSophie Wakelin (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)

Junior Women 15-16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Huang (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc.)0:36:32
2Tara McCormick (Team TIBCO)
3Michelle Blake (Colavita Racing Inc.)
4Laurel Rathbun (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
5Corrie Osborne (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc./ISCorp Cycling Team)
6Audrey Manchester (Southern Elite/Southern Elite/Sun & Ski Sports)
7Melissa Garcia (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)
8Sara Youmans (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12)
9Evelyn Korbich (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
10Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)
11Ashley StPierre (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
12Zoe Reeves (Priority Health Cycling Team)
13Kirsten Williams (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
14Hana Berkooz (Ann Arbor Velo Club/Pear Tree Pens)
15Nadia Latzgo (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)
16Page Robertson (Team TIBCO II)
17Kaileah Blazek (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)
18Dominique Shore (Frazier Cycling)0:00:06
19Salley Reamer (Forest Acres Cycling Team)
20Bailey Semian (Mid-Atlantic Cycling Club/Specialized - Rising STARS p/b Bicycling)
21Savannah Blake (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
22Hannah Mossman0:02:28
23Kristin Schaefer (Monticello Velo Club/Miller School of Albemarle p/b Charlotte)
24Christina Koeppe (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
25Stefanie Feltwell (Forest Acres Cycling Team)
DNSClaire vanEkdom (Rock Creek Velo)
DNSAnna Milton (Minuteman Road Club/Ladies First)
DNFZoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling)
DNFAbbey Smich (J.O.N.E.S Racing)

Junior Women 17-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Ryan (Team TIBCO II)0:35:42
2Kayla Sterling (Rouse Bicycles)
3Stephanie Cucaz (Frazier Cycling)
4Addyson Albershardt (Now Cycling/NOW and Novartis for MS)
5Kaitlyn Lawrence (Genesee Valley Cycling Club/MVP Health Care Cycling)
6Katherine Shields (Carolina Masters /PainPathways Cycling Team)
7Emily Shields (Carolina Masters /PainPathways Cycling Team)
8Amber Vredenburg (T3Multisports)
9Antonina Esposto (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
10Lisha Herold (Sweet'n Salty Cycling/Angie's Kettle Corn/Bikery du Nord)
11Allison Arensman (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club/ABRC)
12Emily Elbers (Farm Team Cycling/Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling Team)
13Allyson Beach (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
14Madison Tuggle (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
15Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:01:33
16Anna Zuver
DNFGrace Alexander (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
DNFAnnika Johannesen
DNFElisabeth Scheder-Beschin (Early Bird Womens Developmental Cycling Team)

