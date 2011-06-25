Chipotle development dominant in junior men's criteriums
Tibco the best team in among the women's races
Junior Criteriums: Downtown Augusta -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ethan Reynolds (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:31:42
|2
|Annan Hildebrand (Southern California Velo)
|3
|Adrien Costa (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
|4
|Jonathan Brown (TriStar Cycling Team/Tristar - BazaarVoice Cycling Team)
|5
|Dominic Suozzi (Strada Racing Club)
|6
|Michael Hernandez (Orlando Road Club Inc)
|7
|Josue Perez
|8
|Miguel Gonzalez
|9
|Tom Dudzik (Eastern Bloc Cycling Club Inc./Benidorm Bikes /Eastern Bloc C.C.)
|10
|Eric Oien (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
|11
|Christopher Blevins (Durango Devo)
|12
|Nicholas Castellano (Southern California Velo)
|13
|Grant McElroy (Beaverton Bicycle Club)
|14
|Broderick Hartley (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
|15
|Wyatt Drake (Farm Team Cycling/Farm Team Juniors)
|16
|Jordan Marhanka (Les Amis/Les Amis Junior Develpment Team)
|17
|Gage Hecht
|18
|Gabriel Rodriguez
|19
|Jonathan Christensen (Delta Velo/DJs Excavation)
|20
|Alexander Dijkema
|21
|Michael Hocking (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|22
|Ian McShane (Red Zone Cycling)
|23
|Sean Rice (Somerset Wheelmen)
|0:05:37
|24
|Phillip Truppelli (Colavita Racing Inc./Colavita Racing)
|25
|Sebastian York (Matrix Cycling Club)
|26
|Seth Fickel
|27
|Liam Dunn (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|28
|Cormac Dunn (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|29
|Cooper Willsey (Green Mountain Bicycle Club)
|30
|Ian Baun (UPMC Cycling Performance)
|31
|Marcello Cesario (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|32
|James Todd (Frazier Cycling)
|33
|Samuel Rosenberg
|34
|Hayden Blom (VeloBrew Cycling Club/Junior Velocrew)
|35
|Nicholas Collins (Orlando Road Club Inc)
|36
|Andrew Fleming (HPC/HPC/LIST)
|37
|James Brookshire (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
|DQ
|Robbie Farrens (Rocket Sports Racing)
|DNF
|Matthew Chuml (Southern California Velo)
|DNF
|Luis Guillen (Raleigh Allstars Cycling Club/Raleigh All Stars p/b Kangaroo Express)
|DNF
|Tyler Mower (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|DNF
|Alec Miller (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|DNF
|Jake Thompson (Squadra Coppi)
|DNF
|Enzo Flores (Adams Avenue Bicycles/G S Adams Avenue Bicycles)
|DNF
|Jacques de Curnou (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|DNF
|Stephen Haas
|DNF
|Joshua Schroeder (International Christian Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Ethan Berry (Minnesota Junior Cycling Inc.)
|DNF
|Rishi Teja Mocherla (Frazier Cycling)
|DNF
|Prithvi Gummadi (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|DNF
|Magnus Hartwell (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|DNF
|Cade Bickmore (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|DNF
|Christopher Sodergren (Baraboo Sharks)
|DNF
|Ben Glover (Red Zone Cycling)
|DNF
|Benedikt Toeldte (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|DNF
|Eli Kranefuss (All Sport-Team Swift)
|DNF
|Harry Brelsford
|DNF
|Luke Mullis (Wolverine Sports Club)
|DNF
|Kaden Sherwood (Two-Wheel Jones Racing)
|DNF
|Alec Ratzell (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|DNF
|Nick Oestreich (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Tommy Higgins (787 Racing)
|DNF
|Alexander Wexler (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|DNF
|Chris Lloyd (Fat Frogs Racing)
|DNF
|Toby Wakelin (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|DNF
|Jack Maddux (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|DNF
|Dylan Gray (Bike Barn (Texas)/Bike Barn Texas)
|DNF
|Stuart Witkowski (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|DNF
|Austin Wright (Treasure Coast Cycling Association)
|DNF
|Gianni Polhemus (Farm Team Cycling)
|DNF
|Parker Buccowich (Durango Wheel Club)
|DNF
|Jason Saltzman (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
|DNF
|Mikey Waine (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)
|DNF
|Trey Hedgecock (Des Moines Cycle Club/RDMB Junior Racing Team)
|DNF
|Parker Haney (Frazier Cycling)
|DNF
|Jedidiah Fritzinger (Red Zone Cycling)
|DNF
|Tanner Browne (Bayside Velo/Bike Doctor)
|DNF
|Gavin Haley (Red Zone Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Parks (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|0:35:01
|2
|Michael Dessau (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|3
|Logan Owen (USA)
|4
|Miguel Bryon (Blue Star- Rossetti Development Team)
|5
|Alec Aldape (Bike World Racing)
|6
|Dylan Schuyler (Echelon Santa Barbara)
|7
|Philip O'Donnell (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|8
|Jordan Cullen (Minneapolis Bicycle Racing Club/MBRC/Flanders)
|9
|Imari Miller (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|10
|Gregory Ratzell (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|11
|Trevor Rolette (BORAH Development)
|12
|Andrew Macrae (Frazier Cycling)
|13
|Spence Peterson (Above Category Racing)
|14
|Weston Flickinger (Prochain Cycling)
|15
|Stephen Bassett (Prochain Cycling)
|16
|Rudyard Peterson (Flying Rhino Cycling Club)
|17
|Kenneth Gonzales (All Sport-Team Swift)
|18
|Noah Granigan (Mid-Atlantic Cycling Club/Specialized - Rising STARS p/b Bicycling)
|19
|Grayson Brookshire (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
|20
|Max Toeldte (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|21
|William Barta (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|22
|JAKE SILVERBERG (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|23
|Zeke Mostov (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
|24
|Zachary Carlson (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
|25
|Zack Gould (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|26
|Diego Binatena (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|27
|Carlo Villarreal (Wally's Bicycle Works)
|28
|Casey Braga (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|29
|Ian McPherson (Sonic Boom Racing)
|30
|Andres Alayon (Sun Cycling Team/Sun Cycling Team)
|31
|Nate Morse (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/Bay Hill Capital /CLNoonan p/b Corner Cy)
|32
|Samuel Morkal Williams (Century Road Club Association)
|33
|Jonathon Schilling (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|34
|Reese Levine (Tieni Duro Junior Cycling Team)
|35
|Brendan Rhim (Woodstock Bicycle Club/Vollers Law/Start House Racing Team)
|36
|Sean Conway (Liberty Cycle)
|37
|Andrew Bailey (Tri Cities Road Club/Tri-Cities Road Club)
|38
|Nolan Tankersley (Tri Cities Road Club)
|39
|Curtis White (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/Bay Hill Capital /CLNoonan p/b Corner Cy)
|40
|John Francisco (Red Zone Cycling)
|41
|Teddy Kozlowski (Liberty Cycle)
|42
|William Guillen (Raleigh Allstars Cycling Club/Raleigh All Stars p/b Kangaroo Express)
|43
|Noah Williams (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|DNS
|Spencer Downing (GS Ciao/Horizon Organic / Panache Elite Cycling)
|DNS
|Justin Oien (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
|DNS
|Max Thilen (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)
|DNS
|Jay Major (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|DNF
|Luke Broadwell (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Stephen Ridley (Forest Acres Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Shane Scoggin (HPC/HPC/LIST)
|DNF
|Andy Mount (HPC/HPC/LIST)
|DNF
|Efren Flores (Adams Avenue Bicycles)
|DNF
|Keegan Sotebeer
|DNF
|Abel Quintana
|DNF
|Taylor White (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
|DNF
|Anthony Fitch (Southern California Velo)
|DNF
|John Curtis
|DNF
|Brandon Pruett
|DNF
|William Pestcoe (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|DNF
|JONATHAN CUCAZ (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|DNF
|Max Gander (TriStar Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Jacob King (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)
|DNF
|Maxx Chance (Sonic Boom Racing)
|DNF
|Matthew Valencia (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|DNF
|Nathan Pherigo (Southern California Velo)
|DNF
|Ty Mader (Jacksonville Racing Club)
|DNF
|Richard Rainville (Ventus Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Pedro Zaragoza 0
|DNF
|Anders Nystrom (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|DNF
|Charlie Hough (Les Amis/Les Amis/Calder Brothers Devo Select Tea)
|DNF
|Jonah Tannos (Southern Elite/Southern Elite/Sun & Ski Sports)
|DNF
|Frankie Gonzalez (Hollywood Big Wheelers)
|DNF
|Jack McCann (Prochain Cycling)
|DNF
|Zachary Houlik (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|DNF
|Geoffrey Curran (Surf City Cyclery)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO II)
|0:36:50
|2
|Emma White (Capital Bicycle Racing Club)
|3
|Abigail Aldridge (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|4
|Marta Morris
|5
|Hannah McDade (Beaverton Bicycle Club)
|6
|Zoe Mullins (Colavita Racing Inc.)
|7
|Katherine Santos (Red Zone Cycling)
|8
|Ciara Hopkins (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)
|9
|Amelia Tanner (JET Cycling/JETCycling)
|10
|Aliya Traficante (Team TIBCO II)
|11
|Danielle Mullis (Wolverine Sports Club)
|12
|Salma Huque (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
|13
|Mallory McNelis (Monticello Velo Club/Miller School of Albemarle p/b Charlotte)
|14
|Victoria Gates (Team CF/Team CF-Club)
|15
|Diana Ramos (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
|16
|Julyn Aguila (Major Motion Cycling Club)
|17
|Ashlyn Woods (Burlington Velo Club Inc.)
|18
|Bethany Sodergren (Baraboo Sharks)
|19
|Olivia Saunders (Somerset Wheelmen)
|20
|Frances Sledge (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|21
|Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)
|22
|Abigail Beach (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|23
|Katherine Eckrote (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|24
|Emily Croft (James River Velo Sport/JRVS/American Pride)
|25
|Macey Grett (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|26
|Sarah Fickel (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|DNS
|Julia Sante (Farm Team Cycling/Farm Team Juniors)
|DNF
|Sophie Wakelin (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Huang (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc.)
|0:36:32
|2
|Tara McCormick (Team TIBCO)
|3
|Michelle Blake (Colavita Racing Inc.)
|4
|Laurel Rathbun (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|5
|Corrie Osborne (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc./ISCorp Cycling Team)
|6
|Audrey Manchester (Southern Elite/Southern Elite/Sun & Ski Sports)
|7
|Melissa Garcia (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)
|8
|Sara Youmans (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12)
|9
|Evelyn Korbich (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|10
|Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)
|11
|Ashley StPierre (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|12
|Zoe Reeves (Priority Health Cycling Team)
|13
|Kirsten Williams (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|14
|Hana Berkooz (Ann Arbor Velo Club/Pear Tree Pens)
|15
|Nadia Latzgo (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)
|16
|Page Robertson (Team TIBCO II)
|17
|Kaileah Blazek (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)
|18
|Dominique Shore (Frazier Cycling)
|0:00:06
|19
|Salley Reamer (Forest Acres Cycling Team)
|20
|Bailey Semian (Mid-Atlantic Cycling Club/Specialized - Rising STARS p/b Bicycling)
|21
|Savannah Blake (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|22
|Hannah Mossman
|0:02:28
|23
|Kristin Schaefer (Monticello Velo Club/Miller School of Albemarle p/b Charlotte)
|24
|Christina Koeppe (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
|25
|Stefanie Feltwell (Forest Acres Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Claire vanEkdom (Rock Creek Velo)
|DNS
|Anna Milton (Minuteman Road Club/Ladies First)
|DNF
|Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling)
|DNF
|Abbey Smich (J.O.N.E.S Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Ryan (Team TIBCO II)
|0:35:42
|2
|Kayla Sterling (Rouse Bicycles)
|3
|Stephanie Cucaz (Frazier Cycling)
|4
|Addyson Albershardt (Now Cycling/NOW and Novartis for MS)
|5
|Kaitlyn Lawrence (Genesee Valley Cycling Club/MVP Health Care Cycling)
|6
|Katherine Shields (Carolina Masters /PainPathways Cycling Team)
|7
|Emily Shields (Carolina Masters /PainPathways Cycling Team)
|8
|Amber Vredenburg (T3Multisports)
|9
|Antonina Esposto (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|10
|Lisha Herold (Sweet'n Salty Cycling/Angie's Kettle Corn/Bikery du Nord)
|11
|Allison Arensman (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club/ABRC)
|12
|Emily Elbers (Farm Team Cycling/Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling Team)
|13
|Allyson Beach (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|14
|Madison Tuggle (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|15
|Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|0:01:33
|16
|Anna Zuver
|DNF
|Grace Alexander (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|DNF
|Annika Johannesen
|DNF
|Elisabeth Scheder-Beschin (Early Bird Womens Developmental Cycling Team)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy