Brown leads Trek-Livestrong 1-2 finish
Craddock claims silver, Lucas bronze
U23 Men Time Trial: Lake Strom Thurmond -
Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong) surprised himself when he won the USA Cycling Under 23 Time Trial Championships on Thursday in Augusta, Georgia. He out-paced his teammate Lawson Craddock and Eamon Lucas (California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) for the victory.
"I was very prepared for this event and I came back from Europe early so that I could get accustomed to the heat," Brown told Cyclingnews. "I also trained on my time trial bike a lot so I was very prepared and focused on nationals. The time trial was definitely a surprise though because I wanted a podium, but to win it and beat a guy like Lawson was huge for me."
Brown rode the 30km parcours in a winning time of 36:10 minutes, securing a coveted spot on the US National team at the UCI Under-23 World Championships held in September in Copenhagen, Denmark. Brown noted the strength of his development team on the world-class stage.
"It is an honour to be able to wear the stars and stripes for one full year," Brown said. "I'm going to wear it proudly. Our development team has come so far, and there are so many in the US. For us to take first and second here shows that our development is working and that Axel Merckx our directeur gives us the best advice. I'm very pleased with our team because we have come a long way."
The Under-23 men competed under warm temperatures on a 30km parcours that offered a rolling out-and-back route along Scotts Ferry Rd. The event started and finish across the face of a dam and Lake Strom Thurmond.
"It was a good day for our team with Brown winning, I got second and Carter Jones got fourth," Craddock said. "The course was definitely hard, all rolling and no spots to rest. It was all-out and a really tough race. The strongest man won for sure. We have eight of us here and will have a lot of options for the next two races."
The Under-23 men will also compete in the criterium championships on Friday and the 168km road race on Saturday.
"I look to have another great ride at the road race, but for the criterium I will just help my teammates out and see if we can win that too," Brown said.
|1
|Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong U23)
|0:36:10.6
|2
|G Lawson Craddock (Trek Livestrong U23)
|0:00:19.0
|3
|Eamon Lucas (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|0:00:48.9
|4
|Carter Jones (Trek Livestrong U23)
|0:00:52.6
|5
|Lawrence Warbasse (BMC Racing)
|0:01:04.5
|6
|Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:01:29.4
|7
|Evan Huffman (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|0:01:35.5
|8
|Adam Leibovitz (Texas Roadhouse)
|0:01:36.1
|9
|Nathaniel Wilson (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|0:01:39.1
|10
|Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1- Development)
|0:01:40.9
|11
|Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:56.7
|12
|Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com)
|0:02:10.6
|13
|Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:02:10.7
|14
|Daniel Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:02:17.0
|15
|Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:02:19.9
|16
|Andrew Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:24.4
|17
|Joshua Berry (Realcyclist.com)
|0:02:30.7
|18
|Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:02:35.1
|19
|Christian Parrett (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
|0:02:41.1
|20
|Zack Allison (Sonic Boom Racing)
|0:02:42.2
|21
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
|0:02:44.8
|22
|Charlie Avis (Trek Livestrong U23)
|0:02:47.0
|23
|Stephen Housley (Four 2 One Sports/Chemstar)
|0:02:55.4
|24
|Mac Brennan (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
|0:02:56.3
|25
|Mike Stone (Hincapie Development Team)
|0:03:02.8
|26
|Alex Vanias (Priority Health Cycling Team)
|0:03:08.9
|27
|Ricky Gargiulo (Geox-Fuji Test Team)
|0:03:13.5
|28
|Stephen Leece (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
|0:03:21.3
|29
|travis mccabe (DRC De mol)
|0:03:23.1
|30
|Isaac Enderline (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Hincapie Development team)
|0:03:25.8
|31
|Ian Boswell (Trek Livestrong U23)
|0:03:26.0
|32
|Jacob Arnold (Equipe CMI/BST)
|0:03:31.7
|33
|Chris Stastny (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|0:03:36.2
|34
|George Cyrus (Bicycle Ranch)
|0:03:36.3
|35
|Josh Oxendine (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:03:43.8
|36
|Charles Cassin (Big Ring U-25)
|0:03:43.9
|37
|Zachary McIntyre (Coop Racing)
|0:03:48.7
|38
|Russell Brown (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)
|0:03:53.7
|39
|Tyler Karnes (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Hincapie Development team)
|0:04:02.8
|40
|Robin Carpenter 0
|0:04:05.3
|41
|Austin Allison (GS Ciao/Horizon Organic / Panache Elite Cycling)
|0:04:09.4
|42
|Zack Noonan (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)
|0:04:22.6
|43
|James Schurman (Four 2 One Sports/Chemstar)
|0:04:23.3
|44
|Peter Haile (Lees-McRae College)
|0:04:31.0
|45
|Marcel DeLisser (Leucemie Espoir Quimper)
|0:04:35.1
|46
|Tucker Gerald (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)
|0:04:37.8
|47
|Derek Schanze (GearLink Racing INC.)
|0:04:39.5
|48
|Tanner Putt (Team Type 1)
|0:04:50.5
|49
|Taylor Warren (Florida Velo/FloridaVelo)
|0:04:54.2
|50
|Isaiah Newkirk (Herring Gas Cycling)
|0:04:54.8
|51
|Kevin Gottlieb (Lateral Stress Velo Inc./Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:05:00.7
|52
|Thomas Gibbons 0
|0:05:18.1
|53
|Stephen Schott (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health/RGF Cycling pb Felt Bicycles/Cleveland C)
|0:05:21.0
|54
|Michael Niemi (GearLink Racing INC.)
|0:05:30.3
|55
|Gabriel Murray (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)
|0:05:34.4
|56
|Bill Golembieski 0
|0:05:36.9
|57
|Edison Turner (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Hincapie Development team)
|0:05:41.7
|58
|John Tomlinson (Four 2 One Sports/Chemstar)
|0:05:48.4
|59
|Colt Peterson (VRC)
|0:06:01.5
|60
|John Angelatos 0
|0:06:14.3
|61
|John Brizzard (West Florida Wheelmen)
|0:06:20.3
|62
|Grayson Cobb (Virginia Polytechnic University)
|0:06:24.7
|63
|Nathaniel Beams (Peloton Sports Group/McDonalds Cycling Team)
|0:07:01.1
|64
|Henry Willis (The Fit Lab)
|0:07:05.5
|65
|Alexander Montoya (University of Alabama)
|0:07:08.1
|66
|Matt Pence (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Team/Mesa Cycles Racing Team)
|0:07:13.2
|67
|Thomas Jondall (White Mountain Road Club)
|0:07:15.8
|68
|David Carpenter (Rasmussen Bike Shop)
|0:07:21.1
|69
|Ricky Randall (Matrix Cycling Club)
|0:07:34.5
|70
|Neal Forbes (NUVO Cultural Trail)
|0:07:36.9
|71
|Cody Johnson 0
|0:08:15.5
|72
|Maxwell Robb (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
|0:08:26.6
|73
|Kyle Foley (Central CT Cycling Club/Berlin Bicycle/Best Cleaners)
|0:09:29.6
|74
|Wes Rhoads (Lateral Stress Velo Inc./Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:10:31.3
|75
|Patrick Torres (Southern California Velo)
|0:11:03.7
|DNS
|Robert Abramo (Philadelphia Ciclismo)
|DNS
|Andrew Barker (Chipotle/Sugar Labs)
|DNS
|Steven Black (Haymarket Bicycles)
|DNS
|Evan Cooper (Boston Bicycle School)
|DNS
|Alfredo Cruz (Chipotle Development Team)
|DNS
|Joseph Dombrowski (Trek Livestrong U23)
|DNS
|Zachary Earnest (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|DNS
|Ryan Eastman (Trek Livestrong U23)
|DNS
|Danny Heeley (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
|DNS
|William Hottenstein (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Chris Hurst (Stan's NoTubes/AXA)
|DNS
|Reiss Kohl (Coop Racing)
|DNS
|Logan Loader (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|DNS
|Trevor MacLean (CCNS)
|DNS
|Ty Magner (Team Type 1 Development)
|DNS
|Gavin Mannion (Trek Livestrong U23)
|DNS
|Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)
|DNS
|Thacker Reeves (Chipotle Development Team)
|DNS
|David Talbott (Scenic City Velo/Krystal / Warp9bikes.com)
|DNF
|Elliott Craddock (Chipotle Development Team)
|DNF
|Craig Magee 0
|DNF
|Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com)
|DNF
|Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao/Horizon Organic / Panache Elite Cycling)
