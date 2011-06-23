Trending

Brown leads Trek-Livestrong 1-2 finish

Craddock claims silver, Lucas bronze

Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong) surprised himself when he won the USA Cycling Under 23 Time Trial Championships on Thursday in Augusta, Georgia. He out-paced his teammate Lawson Craddock and Eamon Lucas (California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) for the victory.

"I was very prepared for this event and I came back from Europe early so that I could get accustomed to the heat," Brown told Cyclingnews. "I also trained on my time trial bike a lot so I was very prepared and focused on nationals. The time trial was definitely a surprise though because I wanted a podium, but to win it and beat a guy like Lawson was huge for me."

Brown rode the 30km parcours in a winning time of 36:10 minutes, securing a coveted spot on the US National team at the UCI Under-23 World Championships held in September in Copenhagen, Denmark. Brown noted the strength of his development team on the world-class stage.

"It is an honour to be able to wear the stars and stripes for one full year," Brown said. "I'm going to wear it proudly. Our development team has come so far, and there are so many in the US. For us to take first and second here shows that our development is working and that Axel Merckx our directeur gives us the best advice. I'm very pleased with our team because we have come a long way."

The Under-23 men competed under warm temperatures on a 30km parcours that offered a rolling out-and-back route along Scotts Ferry Rd. The event started and finish across the face of a dam and Lake Strom Thurmond.

"It was a good day for our team with Brown winning, I got second and Carter Jones got fourth," Craddock said. "The course was definitely hard, all rolling and no spots to rest. It was all-out and a really tough race. The strongest man won for sure. We have eight of us here and will have a lot of options for the next two races."

The Under-23 men will also compete in the criterium championships on Friday and the 168km road race on Saturday.

"I look to have another great ride at the road race, but for the criterium I will just help my teammates out and see if we can win that too," Brown said.

Full Results
1Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong U23)0:36:10.6
2G Lawson Craddock (Trek Livestrong U23)0:00:19.0
3Eamon Lucas (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:00:48.9
4Carter Jones (Trek Livestrong U23)0:00:52.6
5Lawrence Warbasse (BMC Racing)0:01:04.5
6Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)0:01:29.4
7Evan Huffman (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:01:35.5
8Adam Leibovitz (Texas Roadhouse)0:01:36.1
9Nathaniel Wilson (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:01:39.1
10Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1- Development)0:01:40.9
11Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)0:01:56.7
12Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com)0:02:10.6
13Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)0:02:10.7
14Daniel Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)0:02:17.0
15Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team)0:02:19.9
16Andrew Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)0:02:24.4
17Joshua Berry (Realcyclist.com)0:02:30.7
18Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)0:02:35.1
19Christian Parrett (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)0:02:41.1
20Zack Allison (Sonic Boom Racing)0:02:42.2
21Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:02:44.8
22Charlie Avis (Trek Livestrong U23)0:02:47.0
23Stephen Housley (Four 2 One Sports/Chemstar)0:02:55.4
24Mac Brennan (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)0:02:56.3
25Mike Stone (Hincapie Development Team)0:03:02.8
26Alex Vanias (Priority Health Cycling Team)0:03:08.9
27Ricky Gargiulo (Geox-Fuji Test Team)0:03:13.5
28Stephen Leece (VRC/NOW-MS Society)0:03:21.3
29travis mccabe (DRC De mol)0:03:23.1
30Isaac Enderline (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Hincapie Development team)0:03:25.8
31Ian Boswell (Trek Livestrong U23)0:03:26.0
32Jacob Arnold (Equipe CMI/BST)0:03:31.7
33Chris Stastny (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:03:36.2
34George Cyrus (Bicycle Ranch)0:03:36.3
35Josh Oxendine (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)0:03:43.8
36Charles Cassin (Big Ring U-25)0:03:43.9
37Zachary McIntyre (Coop Racing)0:03:48.7
38Russell Brown (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)0:03:53.7
39Tyler Karnes (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Hincapie Development team)0:04:02.8
40Robin Carpenter 00:04:05.3
41Austin Allison (GS Ciao/Horizon Organic / Panache Elite Cycling)0:04:09.4
42Zack Noonan (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)0:04:22.6
43James Schurman (Four 2 One Sports/Chemstar)0:04:23.3
44Peter Haile (Lees-McRae College)0:04:31.0
45Marcel DeLisser (Leucemie Espoir Quimper)0:04:35.1
46Tucker Gerald (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)0:04:37.8
47Derek Schanze (GearLink Racing INC.)0:04:39.5
48Tanner Putt (Team Type 1)0:04:50.5
49Taylor Warren (Florida Velo/FloridaVelo)0:04:54.2
50Isaiah Newkirk (Herring Gas Cycling)0:04:54.8
51Kevin Gottlieb (Lateral Stress Velo Inc./Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:05:00.7
52Thomas Gibbons 00:05:18.1
53Stephen Schott (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health/RGF Cycling pb Felt Bicycles/Cleveland C)0:05:21.0
54Michael Niemi (GearLink Racing INC.)0:05:30.3
55Gabriel Murray (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)0:05:34.4
56Bill Golembieski 00:05:36.9
57Edison Turner (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Hincapie Development team)0:05:41.7
58John Tomlinson (Four 2 One Sports/Chemstar)0:05:48.4
59Colt Peterson (VRC)0:06:01.5
60John Angelatos 00:06:14.3
61John Brizzard (West Florida Wheelmen)0:06:20.3
62Grayson Cobb (Virginia Polytechnic University)0:06:24.7
63Nathaniel Beams (Peloton Sports Group/McDonalds Cycling Team)0:07:01.1
64Henry Willis (The Fit Lab)0:07:05.5
65Alexander Montoya (University of Alabama)0:07:08.1
66Matt Pence (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Team/Mesa Cycles Racing Team)0:07:13.2
67Thomas Jondall (White Mountain Road Club)0:07:15.8
68David Carpenter (Rasmussen Bike Shop)0:07:21.1
69Ricky Randall (Matrix Cycling Club)0:07:34.5
70Neal Forbes (NUVO Cultural Trail)0:07:36.9
71Cody Johnson 00:08:15.5
72Maxwell Robb (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)0:08:26.6
73Kyle Foley (Central CT Cycling Club/Berlin Bicycle/Best Cleaners)0:09:29.6
74Wes Rhoads (Lateral Stress Velo Inc./Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:10:31.3
75Patrick Torres (Southern California Velo)0:11:03.7
DNSRobert Abramo (Philadelphia Ciclismo)
DNSAndrew Barker (Chipotle/Sugar Labs)
DNSSteven Black (Haymarket Bicycles)
DNSEvan Cooper (Boston Bicycle School)
DNSAlfredo Cruz (Chipotle Development Team)
DNSJoseph Dombrowski (Trek Livestrong U23)
DNSZachary Earnest (Tulsa Wheelmen)
DNSRyan Eastman (Trek Livestrong U23)
DNSDanny Heeley (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
DNSWilliam Hottenstein (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)
DNSChris Hurst (Stan's NoTubes/AXA)
DNSReiss Kohl (Coop Racing)
DNSLogan Loader (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
DNSTrevor MacLean (CCNS)
DNSTy Magner (Team Type 1 Development)
DNSGavin Mannion (Trek Livestrong U23)
DNSAnders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)
DNSThacker Reeves (Chipotle Development Team)
DNSDavid Talbott (Scenic City Velo/Krystal / Warp9bikes.com)
DNFElliott Craddock (Chipotle Development Team)
DNFCraig Magee 0
DNFMichael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com)
DNFJosh Yeaton (GS Ciao/Horizon Organic / Panache Elite Cycling)

 

