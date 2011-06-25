Bush solos to US Under 23 criterium title
Keough and Magner dominate bunch sprint
U23 Men Criterium: Downtown Augusta -
Rob Bush (Chipotle Development) won his first stars and stripes jersey at the USA Cycling Under 23 Criterium National Championships on Friday in Augusta, Georgia. He made a timely move with one lap to go and ended up winning the race solo, ahead of the bunch sprint won by Luke Keough (Mountain Khakis), and Ty Magner (Team Type 1 Development) who came in third.
"This is my first Under 23 national title," Bush told Cyclingnews. "The best guys in the country were in the race and I couldn’t imagine a higher quality field for guys our age in the US. I broke my collarbone in March and I had so much faith in God, my teammates, family and coach that I could get back by June. We worked hard, God put me here, and I am so happy to be champion."
The Under 23 talents lined up on the start line of a rectangle shaped circuit that was 1.2 kms in length. They competed for a total of 60 kms.
"The race was really aggressive from the start and there was a breakaway that got off the front, who stayed away for more than two-thirds of the race," Keough said to Cyclingnews.
A breakaway of seven riders rode off the front that included Bush along with the previous day’s Under 23 time trial winner Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong) and his teammate Lawson Craddock, Nathan Wilson (California Giant-Specialized), Eric Young (Bissell) and Joey Rosskopk (Team Type 1).
"The guys were working off and on," Bush said. "We would work together for a few laps and then a few laps where we wouldn’t. Guys would try to sit on, get yelled at, ride fluid again, and that was why we didn’t stay away."
The field remained highly aggressive and reeled in the breakaway riders with three laps to go, where an on slot of additional attacks ignited the conclusion of the race.
"There was a good amount of attacking in the field which kept the field rolling," Keough said. "With 15 laps to go I tried to make it across to the break, mainly just to keep the field moving. California Giant was on the front trying to bring the whole race back together for a field sprint."
Through the chaotic finish, Bush managed to remain slightly off the front of the field and made one final attack for additional time with half a lap to go, and held on for the championships win.
"I won solo but that was a result of my teammates, each of them riding like two guys, especially Jacob Rathe who really made the move before the won I made to win the race," Bush said. "He was the reason that I was able to do what I did."
"I attacked with a lap to go," Bush said. "Right away I had a gap, because of Jacob’s work. I knew that when I went that I had a pretty good chance of winning because I felt good at the end."
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)
|1:23:20
|2
|Luke Keough (Mock Orange Bikes/Mock Orange Racing)
|3
|Ty Magner (Team Type 1 Development)
|4
|Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|5
|Gavin Mannion (Trek Livestrong U23)
|6
|Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|7
|Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|8
|Daniel Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)
|9
|Danny Heeley (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
|10
|Justin Williams (Firefighters Cycling Association/Firefighters Cycling - Formigli)
|11
|Craig Magee
|12
|Robin Carpenter
|13
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
|15
|Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1- Development)
|16
|Colt Peterson (VRC)
|17
|Jesse Goodrich (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
|18
|Adam Leibovitz (OUCH Pro Cycling)
|19
|Connor OLeary (Racelab Cycling Team)
|20
|Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)
|21
|Alder Martz (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Hincapie Development team)
|22
|Kevin Gottlieb (Lateral Stress Velo Inc./Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|23
|Ryan Eastman (Trek Livestrong U23)
|24
|Joseph Kukolla (Indianapolis Cycling Club/NUVO Cultural Trail)
|25
|Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)
|26
|Tanner Putt (Team Type 1)
|27
|travis mccabe (DRC De mol)
|28
|Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com)
|29
|Peter Haile (Lees-McRae College)
|30
|Stephen Housley (Four 2 One Sports/Chemstar)
|31
|Hogan Sills (ABD Cycle Club/ABD Cycling Team)
|32
|Synjen Marrocco (CCB/CCB Racing)
|33
|Cody Johnson
|34
|Daniel Katz (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
|35
|Carson Miller (Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda)
|36
|Joshua Berry (Realcyclist.com)
|37
|Charlie Avis (Trek Livestrong U23)
|38
|Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)
|39
|Jacob Arnold (EQUIPE CMI/BST)
|40
|Michael Niemi (GearLink Racing INC.)
|41
|Eamon Franck (USA National Team)
|42
|Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team)
|43
|John Bennett (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|44
|Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (The TEAM)
|45
|Josh Oxendine (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
|46
|Logan Loader (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|47
|Johnathan Freter (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health - RGF Cycling pb Felt Bicycles)
|48
|Taylor Warren (Florida Velo/FloridaVelo)
|49
|Zachary Felpel (Haymarket Bicycles)
|50
|Alex Bowden (UCI PCT: Team Type 1)
|51
|Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing)
|52
|John Tomlinson (Four 2 One Sports/Chemstar)
|53
|Stephen Leece (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
|54
|Mitchell Gabel (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health - RGF Cycling pb Felt Bicycles/Cleveland C)
|55
|Mac Brennan (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
|56
|Nate Weston (Montana Junior Cycling Foundation/MJCF - U23)
|57
|Parker Kyzer (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Hincapie Development team)
|58
|Nathaniel Beams (Peloton Sports Group/McDonalds Cycling Team)
|59
|Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Cycling Association/Firefighters Cycling - Formigli)
|60
|Russell Brown (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)
|61
|Elliott Craddock (Chipotle Development Team)
|62
|G Lawson Craddock (Trek Livestrong U23)
|63
|Jimmy Page (Florida Velo/FloridaVelo)
|64
|Stephen Schott (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health - RGF Cycling pb Felt Bicycles/Cleveland C)
|65
|Alexander Montoya (University of Alabama)
|66
|John Brizzard (West Florida Wheelmen)
|67
|Alexander Spook (Gulf Coast Velo)
|1:24:41
|68
|Martin Lang (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Team/Mesa Cycles Racing Team)
|1:24:46
|69
|Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong U23)
|1:24:49
|70
|Lucas Binder (Pista Palace)
|1:25:18
|DNS
|Alfredo Cruz (Chipotle Development Team)
|DNS
|Marcel DeLisser (Leucemie Espoir Quimper)
|DNS
|Chris Hurst (Stan's NoTubes/AXA)
|DNS
|Reiss Kohl (Coop Racing)
|DNS
|Jonathan Hornbeck (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|DNS
|Brandon Feehery (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Team/Mesa Cycles Racing Team)
|DNS
|Christopher Bogedin (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health - RGF Cycling pb Felt Bicycles/Cleveland C)
|DNS
|Nicholas Rogers (Boston Mountain Cyclist/Boston Mountain Cyclists)
|DNF
|Gabriel Murray (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)
|DNF
|Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao/Horizon Organic / Panache Elite Cycling)
|DNF
|Zack Noonan (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Nathaniel Wilson (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|DNF
|Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Alex Vanias (Priority Health Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Andrew Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Kyle Foley (Central CT Cycling Club/Berlin Bicycle/Best Cleaners)
|DNF
|david carpenter (Rasmussen Bike Shop)
|DNF
|Chris Stastny (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|DNF
|Henry Willis (The Fit Lab)
|DNF
|Zachary McIntyre (Coop Racing)
|DNF
|Maxwell Robb (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
|DNF
|Charles Cassin (Big Ring U-25)
|DNF
|Tucker Gerald (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Evan Huffman (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|DNF
|William (Booey) Hottenstein (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)
|DNF
|George Cyrus
|DNF
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA National Team)
|DNF
|Isaac Enderline (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Hincapie Development team)
|DNF
|Ricky Randall (Matrix Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Steven Black (Haymarket Bicycles)
|DNF
|Andrew Barker (Chipotle/Sugar Labs)
|DNF
|Joseph Dombrowski (Trek Livestrong U23)
|DNF
|Neal Forbes (NUVO Cultural Trail)
|DNF
|Thacker Reeves (Chipotle Development Team)
|DNF
|Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com)
|DNF
|Derek Schanze (GearLink Racing INC.)
|DNF
|Bill Golembieski
|DNF
|Grayson Cobb (Virginia Polytechnic University)
|DNF
|Wes Rhoads (Lateral Stress Velo Inc./Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|DNF
|Matt Pence (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Team/Mesa Cycles Racing Team)
|DNF
|Patrick Torres (Southern California Velo)
|DNF
|Edison Turner (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Hincapie Development team)
|DNF
|Ian Boswell (Trek Livestrong U23)
|DNF
|Tyler Karnes (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Hincapie Development team)
|DNF
|Mike Stone (Hincapie Development Team)
|DNF
|Michael Raynor (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
|DNF
|Gabriel Moss Masaquiza (Olympus Homes Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Philip Dixon
|DNF
|Nathan Larson (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health RGF Cycling pb Felt Bicycles)
|DNF
|Alex Wieseler (Four 2 One Sports)
|DNF
|Andre Vandenberg (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health - RGF Cycling pb Felt Bicycles/Cleveland C)
|DNF
|C Williams
|DNF
|Alex Gorman (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Team)
|DNF
|Stefan Swecker (Friends Great Smokies (FGS Cycling))
|DNF
|Nicholas Boulle (Dallas Racing)
|DNF
|Wesley Kline (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)
|DNF
|Nate Geoffrion (Firefighters Cycling Association/Firefighters Cycling - Formigli)
|DNF
|Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda)
|DNF
|Jerome Townsend (Mock Orange Bikes)
|DNF
|Cory St Clair (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health - RGF Cycling pb Felt Bicycles)
|DNF
|Branden Russell (Team Type 1- Development)
|DNF
|R Maitland Jones (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
|DNF
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|DNF
|Connor McCutcheon
|DNF
|Andrew Meyer (Carolina Bicycle Company)
|DNF
|Craig Creeden (Florida Velo/FloridaVelo)
|DNF
|Justin Lowe (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Hincapie Development team)
|DNF
|Brandon Trafton (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|DNF
|Stradford Helms (Team Type 1)
|DNF
|Dylan DeGan (Depaula Racing)
|DNF
|Benjamin Salibra (Century Road Club Association/Junior Development)
|DNF
|Michael Robinson (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club/ABRC)
|DNF
|Kit Recca (Sonic Boom Racing)
|DNF
|Tosh Clements (Platinum Performance Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Tyler Brandt (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|DNF
|Peter Taylor (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|DNF
|Nick Garcia (US Military Academy)
|DNF
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|DNF
|Jonathan Crowson (Friends Great Smokies (FGS Cycling))
|DNF
|Tim Weiler (Raw Talent Ranch/CycleLife)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy