Rob Bush (Chipotle Development) won his first stars and stripes jersey at the USA Cycling Under 23 Criterium National Championships on Friday in Augusta, Georgia. He made a timely move with one lap to go and ended up winning the race solo, ahead of the bunch sprint won by Luke Keough (Mountain Khakis), and Ty Magner (Team Type 1 Development) who came in third.

"This is my first Under 23 national title," Bush told Cyclingnews. "The best guys in the country were in the race and I couldn’t imagine a higher quality field for guys our age in the US. I broke my collarbone in March and I had so much faith in God, my teammates, family and coach that I could get back by June. We worked hard, God put me here, and I am so happy to be champion."

The Under 23 talents lined up on the start line of a rectangle shaped circuit that was 1.2 kms in length. They competed for a total of 60 kms.

"The race was really aggressive from the start and there was a breakaway that got off the front, who stayed away for more than two-thirds of the race," Keough said to Cyclingnews.

A breakaway of seven riders rode off the front that included Bush along with the previous day’s Under 23 time trial winner Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong) and his teammate Lawson Craddock, Nathan Wilson (California Giant-Specialized), Eric Young (Bissell) and Joey Rosskopk (Team Type 1).

"The guys were working off and on," Bush said. "We would work together for a few laps and then a few laps where we wouldn’t. Guys would try to sit on, get yelled at, ride fluid again, and that was why we didn’t stay away."

The field remained highly aggressive and reeled in the breakaway riders with three laps to go, where an on slot of additional attacks ignited the conclusion of the race.

"There was a good amount of attacking in the field which kept the field rolling," Keough said. "With 15 laps to go I tried to make it across to the break, mainly just to keep the field moving. California Giant was on the front trying to bring the whole race back together for a field sprint."

Through the chaotic finish, Bush managed to remain slightly off the front of the field and made one final attack for additional time with half a lap to go, and held on for the championships win.

"I won solo but that was a result of my teammates, each of them riding like two guys, especially Jacob Rathe who really made the move before the won I made to win the race," Bush said. "He was the reason that I was able to do what I did."

"I attacked with a lap to go," Bush said. "Right away I had a gap, because of Jacob’s work. I knew that when I went that I had a pretty good chance of winning because I felt good at the end."