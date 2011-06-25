Trending

Bush solos to US Under 23 criterium title

Keough and Magner dominate bunch sprint

Image 1 of 7

The U23 break starts to get a little bit disorganize

The U23 break starts to get a little bit disorganize
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 7

The Giant Berry Farms team bringing back the break in the U23 race

The Giant Berry Farms team bringing back the break in the U23 race
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 7

Riders on the back side of the course

Riders on the back side of the course
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 7

The U23 mens field begins to chase

The U23 mens field begins to chase
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 7

Giant Berry Farms had a rider present in every move

Giant Berry Farms had a rider present in every move
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 7

The U23 mens break getting some time on the field

The U23 mens break getting some time on the field
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 7

Lawson Craddock (Trek-Livestrong) launches an attack

Lawson Craddock (Trek-Livestrong) launches an attack
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)

Rob Bush (Chipotle Development) won his first stars and stripes jersey at the USA Cycling Under 23 Criterium National Championships on Friday in Augusta, Georgia. He made a timely move with one lap to go and ended up winning the race solo, ahead of the bunch sprint won by Luke Keough (Mountain Khakis), and Ty Magner (Team Type 1 Development) who came in third.

"This is my first Under 23 national title," Bush told Cyclingnews. "The best guys in the country were in the race and I couldn’t imagine a higher quality field for guys our age in the US. I broke my collarbone in March and I had so much faith in God, my teammates, family and coach that I could get back by June. We worked hard, God put me here, and I am so happy to be champion."

The Under 23 talents lined up on the start line of a rectangle shaped circuit that was 1.2 kms in length. They competed for a total of 60 kms.

"The race was really aggressive from the start and there was a breakaway that got off the front, who stayed away for more than two-thirds of the race," Keough said to Cyclingnews.

A breakaway of seven riders rode off the front that included Bush along with the previous day’s Under 23 time trial winner Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong) and his teammate Lawson Craddock, Nathan Wilson (California Giant-Specialized), Eric Young (Bissell) and Joey Rosskopk (Team Type 1).

"The guys were working off and on," Bush said. "We would work together for a few laps and then a few laps where we wouldn’t. Guys would try to sit on, get yelled at, ride fluid again, and that was why we didn’t stay away."

The field remained highly aggressive and reeled in the breakaway riders with three laps to go, where an on slot of additional attacks ignited the conclusion of the race.

"There was a good amount of attacking in the field which kept the field rolling," Keough said. "With 15 laps to go I tried to make it across to the break, mainly just to keep the field moving. California Giant was on the front trying to bring the whole race back together for a field sprint."

Through the chaotic finish, Bush managed to remain slightly off the front of the field and made one final attack for additional time with half a lap to go, and held on for the championships win.

"I won solo but that was a result of my teammates, each of them riding like two guys, especially Jacob Rathe who really made the move before the won I made to win the race," Bush said. "He was the reason that I was able to do what I did."

"I attacked with a lap to go," Bush said. "Right away I had a gap, because of Jacob’s work. I knew that when I went that I had a pretty good chance of winning because I felt good at the end."

U/23 Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)1:23:20
2Luke Keough (Mock Orange Bikes/Mock Orange Racing)
3Ty Magner (Team Type 1 Development)
4Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
5Gavin Mannion (Trek Livestrong U23)
6Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
7Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
8Daniel Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)
9Danny Heeley (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
10Justin Williams (Firefighters Cycling Association/Firefighters Cycling - Formigli)
11Craig Magee
12Robin Carpenter
13Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
15Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1- Development)
16Colt Peterson (VRC)
17Jesse Goodrich (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
18Adam Leibovitz (OUCH Pro Cycling)
19Connor OLeary (Racelab Cycling Team)
20Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)
21Alder Martz (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Hincapie Development team)
22Kevin Gottlieb (Lateral Stress Velo Inc./Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
23Ryan Eastman (Trek Livestrong U23)
24Joseph Kukolla (Indianapolis Cycling Club/NUVO Cultural Trail)
25Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)
26Tanner Putt (Team Type 1)
27travis mccabe (DRC De mol)
28Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com)
29Peter Haile (Lees-McRae College)
30Stephen Housley (Four 2 One Sports/Chemstar)
31Hogan Sills (ABD Cycle Club/ABD Cycling Team)
32Synjen Marrocco (CCB/CCB Racing)
33Cody Johnson
34Daniel Katz (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
35Carson Miller (Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda)
36Joshua Berry (Realcyclist.com)
37Charlie Avis (Trek Livestrong U23)
38Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)
39Jacob Arnold (EQUIPE CMI/BST)
40Michael Niemi (GearLink Racing INC.)
41Eamon Franck (USA National Team)
42Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team)
43John Bennett (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
44Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (The TEAM)
45Josh Oxendine (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
46Logan Loader (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
47Johnathan Freter (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health - RGF Cycling pb Felt Bicycles)
48Taylor Warren (Florida Velo/FloridaVelo)
49Zachary Felpel (Haymarket Bicycles)
50Alex Bowden (UCI PCT: Team Type 1)
51Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing)
52John Tomlinson (Four 2 One Sports/Chemstar)
53Stephen Leece (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
54Mitchell Gabel (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health - RGF Cycling pb Felt Bicycles/Cleveland C)
55Mac Brennan (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
56Nate Weston (Montana Junior Cycling Foundation/MJCF - U23)
57Parker Kyzer (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Hincapie Development team)
58Nathaniel Beams (Peloton Sports Group/McDonalds Cycling Team)
59Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Cycling Association/Firefighters Cycling - Formigli)
60Russell Brown (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)
61Elliott Craddock (Chipotle Development Team)
62G Lawson Craddock (Trek Livestrong U23)
63Jimmy Page (Florida Velo/FloridaVelo)
64Stephen Schott (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health - RGF Cycling pb Felt Bicycles/Cleveland C)
65Alexander Montoya (University of Alabama)
66John Brizzard (West Florida Wheelmen)
67Alexander Spook (Gulf Coast Velo)1:24:41
68Martin Lang (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Team/Mesa Cycles Racing Team)1:24:46
69Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong U23)1:24:49
70Lucas Binder (Pista Palace)1:25:18
DNSAlfredo Cruz (Chipotle Development Team)
DNSMarcel DeLisser (Leucemie Espoir Quimper)
DNSChris Hurst (Stan's NoTubes/AXA)
DNSReiss Kohl (Coop Racing)
DNSJonathan Hornbeck (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)
DNSBrandon Feehery (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Team/Mesa Cycles Racing Team)
DNSChristopher Bogedin (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health - RGF Cycling pb Felt Bicycles/Cleveland C)
DNSNicholas Rogers (Boston Mountain Cyclist/Boston Mountain Cyclists)
DNFGabriel Murray (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)
DNFJosh Yeaton (GS Ciao/Horizon Organic / Panache Elite Cycling)
DNFZack Noonan (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)
DNFNathaniel Wilson (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
DNFChase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
DNFAlex Vanias (Priority Health Cycling Team)
DNFAndrew Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
DNFKyle Foley (Central CT Cycling Club/Berlin Bicycle/Best Cleaners)
DNFdavid carpenter (Rasmussen Bike Shop)
DNFChris Stastny (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
DNFHenry Willis (The Fit Lab)
DNFZachary McIntyre (Coop Racing)
DNFMaxwell Robb (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
DNFCharles Cassin (Big Ring U-25)
DNFTucker Gerald (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)
DNFEvan Huffman (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
DNFWilliam (Booey) Hottenstein (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)
DNFGeorge Cyrus
DNFLawrence Warbasse (USA National Team)
DNFIsaac Enderline (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Hincapie Development team)
DNFRicky Randall (Matrix Cycling Club)
DNFSteven Black (Haymarket Bicycles)
DNFAndrew Barker (Chipotle/Sugar Labs)
DNFJoseph Dombrowski (Trek Livestrong U23)
DNFNeal Forbes (NUVO Cultural Trail)
DNFThacker Reeves (Chipotle Development Team)
DNFOscar Clark (Realcyclist.com)
DNFDerek Schanze (GearLink Racing INC.)
DNFBill Golembieski
DNFGrayson Cobb (Virginia Polytechnic University)
DNFWes Rhoads (Lateral Stress Velo Inc./Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
DNFMatt Pence (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Team/Mesa Cycles Racing Team)
DNFPatrick Torres (Southern California Velo)
DNFEdison Turner (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Hincapie Development team)
DNFIan Boswell (Trek Livestrong U23)
DNFTyler Karnes (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Hincapie Development team)
DNFMike Stone (Hincapie Development Team)
DNFMichael Raynor (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
DNFGabriel Moss Masaquiza (Olympus Homes Cycling Team)
DNFPhilip Dixon
DNFNathan Larson (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health RGF Cycling pb Felt Bicycles)
DNFAlex Wieseler (Four 2 One Sports)
DNFAndre Vandenberg (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health - RGF Cycling pb Felt Bicycles/Cleveland C)
DNFC Williams
DNFAlex Gorman (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Team)
DNFStefan Swecker (Friends Great Smokies (FGS Cycling))
DNFNicholas Boulle (Dallas Racing)
DNFWesley Kline (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)
DNFNate Geoffrion (Firefighters Cycling Association/Firefighters Cycling - Formigli)
DNFEmerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda)
DNFJerome Townsend (Mock Orange Bikes)
DNFCory St Clair (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health - RGF Cycling pb Felt Bicycles)
DNFBranden Russell (Team Type 1- Development)
DNFR Maitland Jones (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
DNFSteve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
DNFConnor McCutcheon
DNFAndrew Meyer (Carolina Bicycle Company)
DNFCraig Creeden (Florida Velo/FloridaVelo)
DNFJustin Lowe (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Hincapie Development team)
DNFBrandon Trafton (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
DNFStradford Helms (Team Type 1)
DNFDylan DeGan (Depaula Racing)
DNFBenjamin Salibra (Century Road Club Association/Junior Development)
DNFMichael Robinson (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club/ABRC)
DNFKit Recca (Sonic Boom Racing)
DNFTosh Clements (Platinum Performance Cycling Team)
DNFTyler Brandt (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
DNFPeter Taylor (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
DNFNick Garcia (US Military Academy)
DNFIan Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
DNFJonathan Crowson (Friends Great Smokies (FGS Cycling))
DNFTim Weiler (Raw Talent Ranch/CycleLife)

 

