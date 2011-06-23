Jorgenson triumphs in men's 17-18 TT
Eight junior time trial championships to be awarded
Junior Time Trials: Lake Strom Thurmond -
|1
|Kristopher Jorgenson (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:37:34.8
|2
|Gregory Daniel (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|0:00:49.9
|3
|Michael Reidenbach (HydroMax Cycling Team)
|0:00:52.2
|4
|Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team/Hammer Nutrition/CMG Racing Team)
|0:00:53.7
|5
|Thomas Wrona (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)
|0:01:29.8
|6
|Colin Joyce (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)
|0:01:41.4
|7
|William Zellmer (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|0:01:49.5
|8
|Alexey Vermeulen (ProChain / Team Turner)
|0:01:49.9
|9
|Daniel Eaton (Strada Racing Club)
|0:01:53.1
|10
|Paul Lynch (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)
|0:02:22.0
|11
|Torey Philipp (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|0:02:39.0
|12
|Micah Engle (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)
|0:02:44.8
|13
|Jeffrey Perrin (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|0:02:49.5
|14
|Ben Bertiger (Major Motion Cycling Club)
|0:02:55.1
|15
|Cameron Rex (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Team)
|0:02:55.8
|16
|William Richter (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Hincapie Development team)
|0:02:56.9
|17
|Justin Mauch (HPC/HPC/LIST)
|0:02:58.3
|18
|Joe Prettyman (Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team/Hammer Nutrition/CMG Racing Team)
|0:02:58.5
|19
|Caleb Fuchs
|0:02:59.4
|20
|David Novak (Mid-Atlantic Cycling Club/Specialized - Rising STARS p/b Bicycling)
|0:03:03.1
|21
|Kyle Torres (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|0:03:04.9
|22
|Ben Gabardi (Herring Gas Cycling)
|0:03:08.4
|23
|Jake Boone (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)
|0:03:09.4
|24
|Michael Pincus (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)
|0:03:10.5
|25
|Benjamin Wolfe (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/Bay Hill Capital /CLNoonan p/b Corner Cy)
|0:03:14.8
|26
|Alexander Freund (Davis Bike Club/Davis Bike Club Race Team)
|0:03:15.9
|27
|Ian Moore (All Sport-Team Swift)
|0:03:17.0
|28
|Christofer Keeling (Monticello Velo Club/Miller School of Albemarle p/b Charlotte)
|0:03:28.3
|29
|John Piasta (All Sport-Team Swift)
|0:03:34.9
|30
|Neal Shepherd (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)
|0:03:41.1
|31
|Zachary Semian (Mid-Atlantic Cycling Club/Specialized - Rising STARS p/b Bicycling)
|0:03:44.1
|32
|Jackson Long (Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team/Hammer Nutrition/CMG Racing Team)
|0:03:44.7
|33
|Chandler Knop (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|0:03:45.2
|34
|James LaBerge (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|0:03:45.4
|35
|Mathew Lipscomb (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Hincapie Development team)
|0:03:53.8
|36
|Brian Lark (Prochain Cycling)
|0:03:54.4
|37
|Joseph Reis (Portland Velo Club/Cyclemania)
|0:03:55.6
|38
|Thomas Barnett (YSG Racing/Team Metra / Cycles 54)
|0:03:57.2
|39
|Taylor Clements (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
|0:04:11.5
|40
|David Goodman (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|0:04:12.0
|41
|Andrew Lanier Jr (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|0:04:14.6
|42
|Lucas Wardein (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)
|0:04:15.3
|43
|John Funk (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)
|0:04:21.4
|44
|Taylor Eisenhart (Velosport Racing/FFKR Architects/SportsBaseOnline.com)
|0:04:28.2
|45
|Hunter Stewart (GS Tenzing)
|0:04:34.1
|46
|Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|0:04:41.5
|47
|Austin Boswell (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)
|0:04:44.7
|48
|David Benkoski (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|0:04:46.6
|49
|Kyle Parrott (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
|0:05:14.1
|50
|Matthew Russell (Tri Cities Road Club/TCRC Juniors p/b Anytime Fitness)
|0:05:16.6
|51
|Rhys Rathbun
|0:05:17.4
|52
|Steven Kendall (Lateral Stress Velo Inc./Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:05:17.9
|53
|William Rader (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)
|0:05:18.7
|54
|Vance Fletcher (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc./ISCorp Cycling Team)
|0:05:25.1
|55
|Isaac Kaplan (Rock Creek Velo)
|0:05:26.7
|56
|Jos Chalmers (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|0:05:30.9
|57
|Jacob Miller (HPC/HPC/LIST)
|0:05:32.2
|58
|Alexander Kusztyk (Southern California Velo)
|0:05:33.6
|59
|Daniel Rudalev
|0:05:42.1
|60
|Travis Monroe (Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team/Hammer Nutrition/CMG Racing Team)
|0:05:43.4
|61
|Oliver Flautt (Depaula Racing)
|0:05:48.4
|62
|Mino Giunta (787 Racing)
|0:05:51.8
|63
|JT Winders (Absolute Racing Team/MSMOC)
|0:05:57.5
|64
|Owen Graves (Camelback Cycling Club)
|0:05:58.2
|65
|Collin Berry (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
|0:06:09.4
|66
|Benjamin Rothschild (Frazier Cycling)
|0:06:11.0
|67
|Troy Meeker (Front Rangers Cycling Club)
|0:06:17.8
|68
|Josh Johnson (Cyclewerx)
|0:06:19.5
|69
|James Fowler (Williamscycling.com/Williams Cycling)
|0:06:25.4
|70
|Grahmm Smith (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|0:06:26.2
|71
|Evan Wynn (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
|0:06:27.3
|72
|Eric Steele (Sonic Boom Racing)
|0:06:29.4
|73
|Darrell Kohli (TEAM GEARGRINDER/Team Geargrinder)
|0:06:32.0
|74
|Alex Howard
|0:06:38.9
|75
|Dag Anderson (Mid-Atlantic Cycling Club/Specialized - Rising STARS p/b Bicycling)
|0:06:40.2
|76
|Caleb Welborn (Lone Star Racing Club)
|0:06:43.3
|77
|Zachary Bender (Mid-Atlantic Cycling Club/Specialized - Rising STARS p/b Bicycling)
|0:06:47.1
|78
|Kipp Silber (Team Dayton Bicycling/Fuji Cycling)
|0:06:47.9
|79
|Kaleb Anderson (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:06:48.8
|80
|Avery Wilson (HPC)
|0:06:49.2
|81
|Andrew Hodges (AC RACING)
|0:06:49.8
|82
|Colin Krebsbach (Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team/Hammer Nutrition/CMG Racing Team)
|0:06:55.1
|83
|Russell Tindol (Frazier Cycling)
|0:07:03.1
|84
|Josef Nygaard (All Sport-Team Swift)
|0:07:09.1
|85
|David Brookes (HPC/HPC/LIST)
|0:07:16.7
|86
|Gabriel Allie (Carolina Break)
|0:07:18.2
|87
|Alfred Baurley (Cool Beans Racing)
|0:07:18.6
|88
|John Ryan (Team Bicycles Inc./TBi - Dedicated Race Team)
|0:07:31.5
|89
|Trevor Brooks (787 Racing)
|0:07:33.7
|90
|James Anderson (Team Mid-South Development)
|0:07:48.7
|91
|Christopher Meacham (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|0:07:51.3
|92
|Connor Williams (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
|0:08:01.5
|93
|John Noonan (Team Hotel San Jose)
|0:08:13.4
|94
|Christopher Calder (Les Amis/Les Amis/Calder Brothers Devo Select Tea)
|0:08:30.9
|95
|Alex Dayton (Mock Orange Bikes/Mock Orange Racing)
|0:08:31.7
|96
|William Rekemeyer (Des Moines Cycle Club/RDMB Junior Racing Team)
|0:08:37.5
|97
|Dustin Tharp (Carolina Break)
|0:08:55.0
|98
|Mitchell Grable (Orlando Road Club Inc)
|0:08:56.8
|99
|Ruben Delcristo (Blue Star- Rossetti Development Team)
|0:09:17.2
|100
|Chris LaBerge (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|0:09:55.1
|101
|Tyler Hutchinson (Absolute Racing Team/MSMOC)
|0:10:01.8
|102
|Samuel Douglas (Rome Velo/Harbin Foundation Cycling Team)
|0:10:03.5
|103
|Bjorn Fox (Clif Bar Development Cross Team)
|0:10:05.8
|104
|Dean Haas (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|0:10:58.2
|105
|Hugh Brown (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|0:11:01.5
|106
|William McAdams (Forest Acres Cycling Team/FACT)
|0:12:12.0
|107
|Jack MacClarence (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/Bay Hill Capital /CLNoonan p/b Corner Cy)
|0:13:50.4
|108
|Robert Benner
|0:15:14.0
|DNS
|Ellis Anderson (Tieni Duro Junior Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Drew Bercaw (Prochain Cycling)
|DNS
|Ryan Burns (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)
|DNS
|James Couvillion (Les Amis/Les Amis/Calder Brothers Devo Select Tea)
|DNS
|Michael Dziedzic (White Mountain Road Club/Landis/Trek)
|DNS
|Bradley Gordon (David's World Cycling)
|DNS
|Garrett Hankins (Team Bicycles Plus/Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|DNS
|Alex Jensen (Relaj)
|DNS
|Cesar Lopez (Major Motion Cycling Club)
|DNS
|Richard Newman (Orlando Road Club Inc)
|DNS
|Julian Patterson (Carolina Break)
|DNS
|Kolby Preble (Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team/Hammer Nutrition/CMG Racing Team)
|DNS
|Hunter Stephenson (Carolina Break)
|DNS
|Erik Volotzky (Cycle World/Cycle World Road)
|DNS
|Whit Zirkle (Monticello Velo Club/Miller School of Albemarle p/b Charlotte)
|1
|Sarah Huang (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc.)
|0:30:39.9
|2
|Bailey Semian (Mid-Atlantic Cycling Club/Specialized - Rising STARS p/b Bicycling)
|0:00:04.3
|3
|Zoe Reeves (Priority Health Cycling Team)
|0:00:20.8
|4
|Nadia Latzgo (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)
|0:00:29.0
|5
|Laurel Rathbun (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|0:00:37.6
|6
|Kirsten Williams (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|0:00:44.0
|7
|Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling)
|0:01:00.7
|8
|Sara Youmans (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12)
|0:01:07.4
|9
|Corrie Osborne (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc./ISCorp Cycling Team)
|0:01:18.7
|10
|Page Robertson (Team TIBCO II)
|0:01:19.9
|11
|Melissa Garcia (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)
|0:01:52.1
|12
|Michelle Blake (Colavita Racing Inc.)
|0:02:00.4
|13
|Tara McCormick (Team TIBCO)
|0:02:02.3
|14
|Evelyn Korbich (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|0:02:15.3
|15
|Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)
|0:02:33.9
|16
|Dominique Shore (Frazier Cycling)
|0:02:44.0
|17
|Ashley StPierre (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:02:56.4
|18
|Kaileah Blazek (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)
|0:03:09.8
|19
|Hana Berkooz (Ann Arbor Velo Club/Pear Tree Pens)
|0:03:54.7
|20
|Audrey Manchester (Southern Elite/Southern Elite/Sun & Ski Sports)
|0:03:56.4
|21
|Salley Reamer (Forest Acres Cycling Team)
|0:04:23.6
|22
|Hannah Mossman
|0:05:04.0
|23
|Stefanie Feltwell (Forest Acres Cycling Team)
|0:05:05.3
|24
|Kristin Schaefer (Monticello Velo Club/Miller School of Albemarle p/b Charlotte)
|0:06:07.1
|25
|Savannah Blake (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:06:17.7
|26
|Christina Koeppe (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
|0:07:02.7
|27
|Anna Milton (Minuteman Road Club/Ladies First)
|0:08:05.6
|28
|Abbey Smich (J.O.N.E.S Racing)
|0:10:31.6
|DNS
|Claire van Ekdom (Rock Creek Velo)
|1
|Jonathon Schilling (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|0:25:30.7
|2
|Jordan Cullen (Minneapolis Bicycle Racing Club/MBRC/Flanders)
|0:00:08.4
|3
|Daniel Parks (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|0:00:10.9
|4
|Philip O'Donnell (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|0:00:13.3
|5
|Michael Dessau (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|0:00:23.9
|6
|Logan Owen (USA)
|0:00:40.4
|7
|Stephen Bassett (Prochain Cycling)
|0:01:01.5
|8
|Curtis White (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/Bay Hill Capital /CLNoonan p/b Corner Cy)
|0:01:11.7
|9
|William Barta (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:01:23.6
|10
|Rudyard Peterson (Flying Rhino Cycling Club)
|0:01:26.8
|11
|Shane Scoggin (HPC/HPC/LIST)
|0:01:39.8
|12
|Tyler Schwartz (JET Cycling)
|0:01:47.9
|13
|Andy Mount (HPC/HPC/LIST)
|0:01:51.2
|14
|Geoffrey Curran (Surf City Cyclery)
|0:01:54.0
|15
|Jake Silverberg (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|0:01:55.9
|16
|Matthew Valencia (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|0:01:57.8
|17
|Zachary Carlson (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
|0:01:59.6
|18
|Zeke Mostov (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
|0:02:05.4
|19
|Noah Granigan (Mid-Atlantic Cycling Club/Specialized - Rising STARS p/b Bicycling)
|0:02:05.9
|20
|John Francisco (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:02:08.1
|21
|Noah Williams (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|0:02:16.3
|22
|Stephen Ridley (Forest Acres Cycling Team)
|0:02:18.0
|23
|Tony Morales
|0:02:18.2
|24
|Taylor White (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
|0:02:20.8
|25
|Diego Binatena (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|0:02:26.1
|26
|Casey Braga (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|0:02:28.4
|27
|Richard Rainville (Ventus Cycling Team)
|0:02:31.5
|28
|Zack Gould (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|0:02:35.8
|29
|Beau Boggs
|0:02:38.6
|30
|Anders Nystrom (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:02:42.9
|31
|Imari Miller (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|0:02:43.4
|32
|Pedro Zaragoza
|0:02:46.1
|33
|Grayson Brookshire (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
|0:02:48.9
|34
|Andres Alayon (Sun Cycling Team/Sun Cycling Team)
|0:02:53.4
|35
|Andrew Macrae (Frazier Cycling)
|0:02:55.5
|36
|Anthony Fitch (Southern California Velo)
|0:02:56.7
|37
|Luke Broadwell (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
|0:02:57.7
|38
|William Guillen (Raleigh Allstars Cycling Club/Raleigh All Stars p/b Kangaroo Express)
|0:02:59.5
|39
|Charlie Hough (Les Amis/Les Amis/Calder Brothers Devo Select Tea)
|0:03:10.8
|40
|Brendan Rhim (Woodstock Bicycle Club/Vollers Law/Start House Racing Team)
|0:03:14.1
|41
|Efren Flores (Adams Avenue Bicycles)
|0:03:17.5
|42
|Brandon Pruett
|0:03:18.8
|43
|Andrew Bailey (Tri Cities Road Club/Tri-Cities Road Club)
|0:03:19.6
|44
|Jonathan Cucaz (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|0:03:20.5
|45
|Justin Oien (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
|0:03:24.5
|46
|Samuel Morkal Williams (Century Road Club Association)
|0:03:27.8
|47
|Carlo Villarreal (Wally's Bicycle Works)
|0:03:29.9
|48
|William Pestcoe (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|0:03:31.4
|49
|Trevor Rolette (BORAH Development)
|0:03:35.1
|50
|Nate Morse (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/Bay Hill Capital /CLNoonan p/b Corner Cy)
|0:03:39.9
|51
|Bradley Garrett (Les Amis/Les Amis Junior Develpment Team)
|0:03:47.9
|52
|Spence Peterson (Above Category Racing)
|0:03:53.8
|53
|Miguel Bryon (Blue Star- Rossetti Development Team)
|0:03:56.4
|54
|Weston Flickinger (Prochain Cycling)
|0:03:56.9
|55
|Sean Conway (Liberty Cycle)
|0:03:59.3
|56
|Jacob King (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)
|0:03:59.6
|57
|Robert Monahan (New Orleans Bicycle Club Inc/Desire Title Racing)
|0:04:05.7
|58
|Ty Mader (Jacksonville Racing Club)
|0:04:10.2
|59
|Kenneth Gonzales (All Sport-Team Swift)
|0:04:10.5
|60
|Max Toeldte (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:04:28.3
|61
|Keegan Sotebeer
|0:04:29.4
|62
|Alec Aldape (Bike World Racing)
|0:04:30.8
|63
|Maxx Chance (Sonic Boom Racing)
|0:04:38.2
|64
|Clayton Burke (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)
|0:04:43.3
|65
|Bradley Christensen
|0:04:59.3
|66
|Ian McPherson (Sonic Boom Racing)
|0:05:04.2
|67
|Weston Coker (Forest Acres Cycling Team/FACT)
|0:05:13.2
|68
|Samuel Bell (International Christian Cycling Club/IC3Colorado)
|0:05:21.8
|69
|Luke Bateman (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)
|0:05:25.3
|70
|Max Gander (TriStar Cycling Team)
|0:05:33.1
|71
|Benjamin Belcher
|0:05:33.4
|72
|Parker Brookfield (Monticello Velo Club/Miller School of Albemarle p/b Charlotte)
|0:05:35.1
|73
|Abel Quintana
|0:05:49.4
|74
|Erik Wendt
|0:05:49.8
|75
|Will James
|0:06:08.1
|76
|John Curtis
|0:06:40.9
|77
|Nathan Pherigo (Southern California Velo)
|0:07:02.5
|78
|Fletcher Lydick (Frazier Cycling)
|0:08:19.1
|DNS
|Jeremy Boyle (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|DNS
|Tony Comer (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
|DNS
|Spencer Downing (GS Ciao/Horizon Organic / Panache Elite Cycling)
|DNS
|Reese Levine (Tieni Duro Junior Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Jay Major (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|DNS
|Braden Sherwood (Two-Wheel Jones Racing)
|DNS
|Max Thilen (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)
|1
|Grace Alexander (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:29:33.9
|2
|Addyson Albershardt (Now Cycling/NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:22.1
|3
|Emily Elbers (Farm Team Cycling/Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling Team)
|0:01:14.8
|4
|Kayla Sterling (Rouse Bicycles)
|0:01:38.1
|5
|Alexis Ryan (Team TIBCO II)
|0:02:07.9
|6
|Allison Arensman (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club/ABRC)
|0:02:38.8
|7
|Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|0:02:40.9
|8
|Lisha Herold (Sweet'n Salty Cycling/Angie's Kettle Corn/Bikery du Nord)
|0:02:50.5
|9
|Stephanie Cucaz (Frazier Cycling)
|0:03:14.2
|10
|Elisabeth Scheder-Beschin (Early Bird Womens Developmental Cycling Team)
|0:03:30.0
|11
|Madison Tuggle (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|0:03:39.3
|12
|Annika Johannesen
|0:04:24.1
|13
|Allyson Beach (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|0:04:25.5
|14
|Kaitlyn Lawrence (Genesee Valley Cycling Club/MVP Health Care Cycling)
|0:04:52.9
|15
|Amber Vredenburg (T3Multisports)
|0:05:41.4
|16
|Anna Zuver
|0:08:11.8
|1
|Abigail Aldridge (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|0:15:15.5
|2
|Amelia Tanner (JET Cycling/JETCycling)
|0:00:01.3
|3
|Emma White (Capital Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:00:13.0
|4
|Zoe Mullins (Colavita Racing Inc.)
|0:00:36.8
|5
|Ciara Hopkins (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)
|0:00:50.1
|6
|Aliya Traficante (Team TIBCO II)
|0:00:53.7
|7
|Hannah McDade (Beaverton Bicycle Club)
|0:00:54.3
|8
|Victoria Gates (Team CF/Team CF-Club)
|0:01:06.3
|9
|Olivia Saunders (Somerset Wheelmen)
|0:01:11.9
|10
|Julyn Aguila (Major Motion Cycling Club)
|0:01:17.3
|11
|Julia Sante (Farm Team Cycling/Farm Team Juniors)
|0:01:29.2
|12
|Danielle Mullis (Wolverine Sports Club)
|0:01:37.1
|13
|Ashlyn Woods (Burlington Velo Club Inc.)
|0:01:50.3
|14
|Mallory McNelis (Monticello Velo Club/Miller School of Albemarle p/b Charlotte)
|0:01:58.5
|15
|Frances Sledge (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|0:01:58.7
|16
|Diana Ramos (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
|0:02:09.9
|17
|Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)
|0:02:22.3
|18
|Salma Huque (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
|0:03:00.4
|19
|Abigail Beach (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|0:03:40.7
|20
|Emily Croft (James River Velo Sport/JRVS/American Pride)
|0:03:57.2
|21
|Bethany Sodergren (Baraboo Sharks)
|0:04:11.0
|22
|Katherine Eckrote (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|0:04:17.8
|23
|Macey Grett (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:04:49.8
|24
|Sophie Wakelin (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|0:05:06.4
|25
|Sarah Fickel (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|0:05:22.4
|1
|Jack Maddux (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|0:13:35.6
|2
|Adrien Costa (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
|0:00:05.8
|3
|Michael Hernandez (Orlando Road Club Inc)
|0:00:17.5
|4
|Broderick Hartley (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
|0:00:18.7
|5
|Jonathan Brown (TriStar Cycling Team/Tristar - BazaarVoice Cycling Team)
|0:00:30.0
|6
|Grant McElroy (Beaverton Bicycle Club)
|0:00:30.9
|7
|Tom Dudzik (Eastern Bloc Cycling Club Inc./Benidorm Bikes /Eastern Bloc C.C.)
|0:00:31.2
|8
|Tyler Mower (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|0:00:33.7
|9
|Ian McShane (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:00:35.1
|10
|Ethan Reynolds (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:00:37.0
|11
|Samuel Rosenberg
|0:00:46.1
|12
|Nicholas Collins (Orlando Road Club Inc)
|0:00:46.7
|13
|Robbie Farrens (Rocket Sports Racing)
|0:00:48.9
|14
|Annan Hildebrand (Southern California Velo)
|0:00:49.4
|15
|Eric Oien (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
|0:00:50.3
|16
|Jordan Marhanka (Les Amis/Les Amis Junior Develpment Team)
|0:00:52.9
|17
|Christopher Blevins (Durango Devo)
|0:00:56.9
|18
|Tommy Higgins (787 Racing)
|0:00:57.8
|19
|Ben Glover (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:01:01.9
|20
|Jonathan Christensen (Delta Velo/DJs Excavation)
|0:01:10.7
|21
|Bo Knickman (Amgen Cycling Club)
|0:01:13.2
|22
|Gabriel Rodriguez
|0:01:16.4
|23
|Gage Hecht
|0:01:16.5
|24
|Michael Hocking (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:01:18.0
|25
|josue Perez
|0:01:18.8
|26
|Sean Rice (Somerset Wheelmen)
|0:01:20.4
|27
|Miguel Gonzalez
|0:01:23.9
|28
|Cade Bickmore (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:01:25.0
|29
|Gianni Polhemus (Farm Team Cycling)
|0:01:37.9
|30
|Nicholas Castellano (Southern California Velo)
|0:01:38.1
|31
|Christopher Sodergren (Baraboo Sharks)
|0:01:40.3
|32
|Phillip Truppelli (Colavita Racing Inc./Colavita Racing)
|0:01:41.8
|33
|Benedikt Toeldte (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:01:46.3
|34
|Alexander Dijkema
|0:01:49.4
|35
|Jake Thompson (Squadra Coppi)
|0:01:51.1
|36
|Luke Mullis (Wolverine Sports Club)
|0:02:02.8
|37
|Tanner Browne (Bayside Velo/Bike Doctor)
|0:02:03.3
|38
|Marcello Cesario (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|0:02:04.1
|39
|Stephen Haas
|0:02:10.2
|40
|Luis Guillen (Raleigh Allstars Cycling Club/Raleigh All Stars p/b Kangaroo Express)
|0:02:11.3
|41
|Hayden Blom (VeloBrew Cycling Club/Junior Velocrew)
|0:02:15.1
|42
|James Todd (Frazier Cycling)
|0:02:17.7
|43
|Cormac Dunn (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|0:02:20.9
|44
|Prithvi Gummadi (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|0:02:23.1
|45
|Stuart Witkowski (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|0:02:24.6
|46
|Eli Kranefuss (All Sport-Team Swift)
|0:02:25.0
|47
|Wyatt Drake (Farm Team Cycling/Farm Team Juniors)
|0:02:25.3
|48
|Cooper Willsey (Green Mountain Bicycle Club)
|0:02:33.9
|49
|Jacques de Curnou (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:02:35.5
|50
|Mikey Waine (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)
|0:02:43.7
|51
|Matthew Chuml (Southern California Velo)
|0:02:44.4
|52
|Liam Dunn (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|0:02:45.0
|53
|Nick Oestreich (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
|0:02:53.9
|54
|Andrew Fleming (HPC/HPC/LIST)
|0:02:56.4
|55
|Parker Buccowich (Durango Wheel Club)
|0:03:02.7
|56
|Ian Baun (UPMC Cycling Performance)
|0:03:11.5
|57
|Seth Fickel
|0:03:15.7
|58
|James Brookshire (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
|0:03:28.6
|59
|Magnus Hartwell (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|0:03:30.2
|60
|Chris Lloyd (Fat Frogs Racing)
|0:03:38.3
|61
|Joshua Schroeder (International Christian Cycling Club)
|0:03:52.9
|62
|Ethan Berry (Minnesota Junior Cycling Inc.)
|0:03:56.2
|63
|Trey Hedgecock (Des Moines Cycle Club/RDMB Junior Racing Team)
|0:04:18.1
|64
|Alec Miller (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:04:27.5
|65
|Rishi Teja Mocherla (Frazier Cycling)
|0:04:30.9
|66
|Parker Haney (Frazier Cycling)
|0:04:32.5
|67
|Harry Brelsford
|0:04:48.3
|68
|Toby Wakelin (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|0:04:52.3
|69
|Austin Wright (Treasure Coast Cycling Association)
|0:05:31.4
|70
|Sebastian York (Matrix Cycling Club)
|0:07:41.1
|71
|Simon Miller (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|0:08:50.9
|DNS
|Jedidiah Fritzinger (Red Zone Cycling)
|DNS
|Zachariah McClendon (All Sport-Team Swift)
|DNS
|Kaden Sherwood (Two-Wheel Jones Racing)
|1
|Courtney Comer (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
|0:16:29.5
|2
|Ann Weigel (Orlando Road Club Inc)
|0:00:54.9
|3
|Sophia Broadwell (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)
|0:01:14.9
|4
|Veda Gerasimek (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|0:01:24.8
|5
|Mackenzie Collins (Orlando Road Club Inc)
|0:01:47.5
|6
|Olivia Lyons (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|0:01:48.3
|7
|Isabella Brookshire (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
|0:02:23.0
|8
|Lydia Norman (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|0:02:24.3
|9
|Annalise Oestreich (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)
|0:02:25.9
|10
|Cheyenne Comer (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
|0:02:46.3
|11
|Sarah Swan (Strive Racing)
|0:03:03.7
|12
|Chloe Reeves (Priority Health Cycling Team)
|0:04:07.1
|13
|Johanna Cordasco (Liberty Cycle)
|0:04:35.3
|14
|Madison Beach (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|0:04:41.1
|15
|Natalie Melton (Frazier Cycling)
|0:04:58.1
|16
|Gabrielle Truppelli (Colavita Racing Inc./Colavita Racing)
|0:06:59.2
|17
|Moriah Swan (Strive Racing)
|0:07:02.1
|1
|Matteo Jorgenson (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:15:20.3
|2
|Hans Vandenberg (VeloBrew Cycling Club/Junior Velocrew)
|0:00:46.4
|3
|Samuel Kophazi (Carolina Break)
|0:00:50.0
|4
|Jackson McNear (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:00:58.3
|5
|Sean McELroy
|0:01:08.1
|6
|Edward Fritzinger (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:01:08.5
|7
|Aditya Gummadi (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|0:01:14.5
|8
|Sandor DelGado (Team Cocos/Team Coco's)
|0:01:20.9
|9
|Florian Costa (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
|0:01:45.2
|10
|Adam Croft (James River Velo Sport/JRVS/American Pride)
|0:02:12.9
|11
|Ryan Madis (J.O.N.E.S Racing)
|0:02:15.3
|12
|Charlie Wright (Treasure Coast Cycling Association)
|0:02:24.7
|13
|Anthony Phillips (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
|0:02:35.7
|14
|Ekrem Ayhan (Team Bulldog)
|0:02:38.6
|15
|Colton Villa
|0:02:39.9
|16
|Christian Corsello (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
|0:02:46.0
|17
|Mark Yaroshevsky (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|0:02:48.2
|18
|David Worsnop (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)
|0:02:49.6
|19
|Phil Oien (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
|0:02:52.1
|20
|Jackson Heath (CCB/CCB Racing)
|0:02:54.6
|21
|Torin Bickmore (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:03:01.9
|22
|Conor Schunk
|0:03:16.0
|23
|Nathan Duncan (Frazier Cycling)
|0:03:17.1
|24
|Thomas Donigan (Patuxent Velo)
|0:03:18.0
|25
|Dawson Askew (Les Amis/Les Amis Junior Develpment Team)
|0:03:22.9
|26
|Blake Wilson (Frazier Cycling)
|0:03:48.6
|27
|Eric Calder (Les Amis/Les Amis Junior Develpment Team)
|0:03:55.1
|28
|Ian Schirmer
|0:04:11.3
|29
|Jack Sledge (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|0:04:17.2
|30
|Dane Craddock (Fat Frogs Racing)
|0:04:28.9
|31
|Alexander Kirov
|0:04:34.1
|32
|Andrew Comer (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
|0:04:37.0
|33
|Anthony Bailey
|0:04:45.2
|34
|Davis Turner (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
|0:04:47.3
|35
|Dominique McConnell (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)
|0:04:53.5
|36
|Alex Poma (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)
|0:05:59.0
|37
|Benjamin Fickel
|0:06:30.3
|38
|Gregorino Cordasco (Liberty Cycle)
|0:07:09.8
|39
|Zack Miller (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|0:09:41.0
|DNS
|Wes Baumhower (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|DNS
|William Benner
|DNS
|Austin Connelly (Baraboo Sharks)
|DNS
|Gus Grow (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|DNS
|Arvin Jansen (Trace Bikes)
|DNS
|Cameron Schmidt (Stark Velo)
|DNS
|John Sherrell (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|DNS
|Judson Sherrell (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|DNS
|Tyler Smith
