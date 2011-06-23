Trending

Jorgenson triumphs in men's 17-18 TT

Eight junior time trial championships to be awarded

Junior Men 17-18: 30km
1Kristopher Jorgenson (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:37:34.8
2Gregory Daniel (Chipotle Junior Development Team)0:00:49.9
3Michael Reidenbach (HydroMax Cycling Team)0:00:52.2
4Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team/Hammer Nutrition/CMG Racing Team)0:00:53.7
5Thomas Wrona (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)0:01:29.8
6Colin Joyce (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)0:01:41.4
7William Zellmer (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:01:49.5
8Alexey Vermeulen (ProChain / Team Turner)0:01:49.9
9Daniel Eaton (Strada Racing Club)0:01:53.1
10Paul Lynch (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)0:02:22.0
11Torey Philipp (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:02:39.0
12Micah Engle (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)0:02:44.8
13Jeffrey Perrin (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:02:49.5
14Ben Bertiger (Major Motion Cycling Club)0:02:55.1
15Cameron Rex (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Team)0:02:55.8
16William Richter (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Hincapie Development team)0:02:56.9
17Justin Mauch (HPC/HPC/LIST)0:02:58.3
18Joe Prettyman (Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team/Hammer Nutrition/CMG Racing Team)0:02:58.5
19Caleb Fuchs0:02:59.4
20David Novak (Mid-Atlantic Cycling Club/Specialized - Rising STARS p/b Bicycling)0:03:03.1
21Kyle Torres (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:03:04.9
22Ben Gabardi (Herring Gas Cycling)0:03:08.4
23Jake Boone (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)0:03:09.4
24Michael Pincus (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)0:03:10.5
25Benjamin Wolfe (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/Bay Hill Capital /CLNoonan p/b Corner Cy)0:03:14.8
26Alexander Freund (Davis Bike Club/Davis Bike Club Race Team)0:03:15.9
27Ian Moore (All Sport-Team Swift)0:03:17.0
28Christofer Keeling (Monticello Velo Club/Miller School of Albemarle p/b Charlotte)0:03:28.3
29John Piasta (All Sport-Team Swift)0:03:34.9
30Neal Shepherd (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)0:03:41.1
31Zachary Semian (Mid-Atlantic Cycling Club/Specialized - Rising STARS p/b Bicycling)0:03:44.1
32Jackson Long (Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team/Hammer Nutrition/CMG Racing Team)0:03:44.7
33Chandler Knop (Chipotle Junior Development Team)0:03:45.2
34James LaBerge (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:03:45.4
35Mathew Lipscomb (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Hincapie Development team)0:03:53.8
36Brian Lark (Prochain Cycling)0:03:54.4
37Joseph Reis (Portland Velo Club/Cyclemania)0:03:55.6
38Thomas Barnett (YSG Racing/Team Metra / Cycles 54)0:03:57.2
39Taylor Clements (VRC/NOW-MS Society)0:04:11.5
40David Goodman (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)0:04:12.0
41Andrew Lanier Jr (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:04:14.6
42Lucas Wardein (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)0:04:15.3
43John Funk (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)0:04:21.4
44Taylor Eisenhart (Velosport Racing/FFKR Architects/SportsBaseOnline.com)0:04:28.2
45Hunter Stewart (GS Tenzing)0:04:34.1
46Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:04:41.5
47Austin Boswell (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)0:04:44.7
48David Benkoski (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:04:46.6
49Kyle Parrott (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)0:05:14.1
50Matthew Russell (Tri Cities Road Club/TCRC Juniors p/b Anytime Fitness)0:05:16.6
51Rhys Rathbun0:05:17.4
52Steven Kendall (Lateral Stress Velo Inc./Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:05:17.9
53William Rader (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)0:05:18.7
54Vance Fletcher (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc./ISCorp Cycling Team)0:05:25.1
55Isaac Kaplan (Rock Creek Velo)0:05:26.7
56Jos Chalmers (ZMOTION Racing Team)0:05:30.9
57Jacob Miller (HPC/HPC/LIST)0:05:32.2
58Alexander Kusztyk (Southern California Velo)0:05:33.6
59Daniel Rudalev0:05:42.1
60Travis Monroe (Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team/Hammer Nutrition/CMG Racing Team)0:05:43.4
61Oliver Flautt (Depaula Racing)0:05:48.4
62Mino Giunta (787 Racing)0:05:51.8
63JT Winders (Absolute Racing Team/MSMOC)0:05:57.5
64Owen Graves (Camelback Cycling Club)0:05:58.2
65Collin Berry (VRC/NOW-MS Society)0:06:09.4
66Benjamin Rothschild (Frazier Cycling)0:06:11.0
67Troy Meeker (Front Rangers Cycling Club)0:06:17.8
68Josh Johnson (Cyclewerx)0:06:19.5
69James Fowler (Williamscycling.com/Williams Cycling)0:06:25.4
70Grahmm Smith (Chipotle Junior Development Team)0:06:26.2
71Evan Wynn (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)0:06:27.3
72Eric Steele (Sonic Boom Racing)0:06:29.4
73Darrell Kohli (TEAM GEARGRINDER/Team Geargrinder)0:06:32.0
74Alex Howard0:06:38.9
75Dag Anderson (Mid-Atlantic Cycling Club/Specialized - Rising STARS p/b Bicycling)0:06:40.2
76Caleb Welborn (Lone Star Racing Club)0:06:43.3
77Zachary Bender (Mid-Atlantic Cycling Club/Specialized - Rising STARS p/b Bicycling)0:06:47.1
78Kipp Silber (Team Dayton Bicycling/Fuji Cycling)0:06:47.9
79Kaleb Anderson (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:06:48.8
80Avery Wilson (HPC)0:06:49.2
81Andrew Hodges (AC RACING)0:06:49.8
82Colin Krebsbach (Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team/Hammer Nutrition/CMG Racing Team)0:06:55.1
83Russell Tindol (Frazier Cycling)0:07:03.1
84Josef Nygaard (All Sport-Team Swift)0:07:09.1
85David Brookes (HPC/HPC/LIST)0:07:16.7
86Gabriel Allie (Carolina Break)0:07:18.2
87Alfred Baurley (Cool Beans Racing)0:07:18.6
88John Ryan (Team Bicycles Inc./TBi - Dedicated Race Team)0:07:31.5
89Trevor Brooks (787 Racing)0:07:33.7
90James Anderson (Team Mid-South Development)0:07:48.7
91Christopher Meacham (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)0:07:51.3
92Connor Williams (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)0:08:01.5
93John Noonan (Team Hotel San Jose)0:08:13.4
94Christopher Calder (Les Amis/Les Amis/Calder Brothers Devo Select Tea)0:08:30.9
95Alex Dayton (Mock Orange Bikes/Mock Orange Racing)0:08:31.7
96William Rekemeyer (Des Moines Cycle Club/RDMB Junior Racing Team)0:08:37.5
97Dustin Tharp (Carolina Break)0:08:55.0
98Mitchell Grable (Orlando Road Club Inc)0:08:56.8
99Ruben Delcristo (Blue Star- Rossetti Development Team)0:09:17.2
100Chris LaBerge (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:09:55.1
101Tyler Hutchinson (Absolute Racing Team/MSMOC)0:10:01.8
102Samuel Douglas (Rome Velo/Harbin Foundation Cycling Team)0:10:03.5
103Bjorn Fox (Clif Bar Development Cross Team)0:10:05.8
104Dean Haas (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:10:58.2
105Hugh Brown (Chipotle Junior Development Team)0:11:01.5
106William McAdams (Forest Acres Cycling Team/FACT)0:12:12.0
107Jack MacClarence (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/Bay Hill Capital /CLNoonan p/b Corner Cy)0:13:50.4
108Robert Benner0:15:14.0
DNSEllis Anderson (Tieni Duro Junior Cycling Team)
DNSDrew Bercaw (Prochain Cycling)
DNSRyan Burns (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)
DNSJames Couvillion (Les Amis/Les Amis/Calder Brothers Devo Select Tea)
DNSMichael Dziedzic (White Mountain Road Club/Landis/Trek)
DNSBradley Gordon (David's World Cycling)
DNSGarrett Hankins (Team Bicycles Plus/Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
DNSAlex Jensen (Relaj)
DNSCesar Lopez (Major Motion Cycling Club)
DNSRichard Newman (Orlando Road Club Inc)
DNSJulian Patterson (Carolina Break)
DNSKolby Preble (Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team/Hammer Nutrition/CMG Racing Team)
DNSHunter Stephenson (Carolina Break)
DNSErik Volotzky (Cycle World/Cycle World Road)
DNSWhit Zirkle (Monticello Velo Club/Miller School of Albemarle p/b Charlotte)

Junior Women 15-16: 19km
1Sarah Huang (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc.)0:30:39.9
2Bailey Semian (Mid-Atlantic Cycling Club/Specialized - Rising STARS p/b Bicycling)0:00:04.3
3Zoe Reeves (Priority Health Cycling Team)0:00:20.8
4Nadia Latzgo (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)0:00:29.0
5Laurel Rathbun (Chipotle Junior Development Team)0:00:37.6
6Kirsten Williams (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)0:00:44.0
7Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling)0:01:00.7
8Sara Youmans (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12)0:01:07.4
9Corrie Osborne (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc./ISCorp Cycling Team)0:01:18.7
10Page Robertson (Team TIBCO II)0:01:19.9
11Melissa Garcia (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)0:01:52.1
12Michelle Blake (Colavita Racing Inc.)0:02:00.4
13Tara McCormick (Team TIBCO)0:02:02.3
14Evelyn Korbich (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)0:02:15.3
15Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)0:02:33.9
16Dominique Shore (Frazier Cycling)0:02:44.0
17Ashley StPierre (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:02:56.4
18Kaileah Blazek (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)0:03:09.8
19Hana Berkooz (Ann Arbor Velo Club/Pear Tree Pens)0:03:54.7
20Audrey Manchester (Southern Elite/Southern Elite/Sun & Ski Sports)0:03:56.4
21Salley Reamer (Forest Acres Cycling Team)0:04:23.6
22Hannah Mossman0:05:04.0
23Stefanie Feltwell (Forest Acres Cycling Team)0:05:05.3
24Kristin Schaefer (Monticello Velo Club/Miller School of Albemarle p/b Charlotte)0:06:07.1
25Savannah Blake (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:06:17.7
26Christina Koeppe (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)0:07:02.7
27Anna Milton (Minuteman Road Club/Ladies First)0:08:05.6
28Abbey Smich (J.O.N.E.S Racing)0:10:31.6
DNSClaire van Ekdom (Rock Creek Velo)

Junior Men 15-16: 19km
1Jonathon Schilling (Chipotle Junior Development Team)0:25:30.7
2Jordan Cullen (Minneapolis Bicycle Racing Club/MBRC/Flanders)0:00:08.4
3Daniel Parks (Chipotle Junior Development Team)0:00:10.9
4Philip O'Donnell (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:00:13.3
5Michael Dessau (Chipotle Junior Development Team)0:00:23.9
6Logan Owen (USA)0:00:40.4
7Stephen Bassett (Prochain Cycling)0:01:01.5
8Curtis White (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/Bay Hill Capital /CLNoonan p/b Corner Cy)0:01:11.7
9William Barta (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:01:23.6
10Rudyard Peterson (Flying Rhino Cycling Club)0:01:26.8
11Shane Scoggin (HPC/HPC/LIST)0:01:39.8
12Tyler Schwartz (JET Cycling)0:01:47.9
13Andy Mount (HPC/HPC/LIST)0:01:51.2
14Geoffrey Curran (Surf City Cyclery)0:01:54.0
15Jake Silverberg (ZMOTION Racing Team)0:01:55.9
16Matthew Valencia (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:01:57.8
17Zachary Carlson (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)0:01:59.6
18Zeke Mostov (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)0:02:05.4
19Noah Granigan (Mid-Atlantic Cycling Club/Specialized - Rising STARS p/b Bicycling)0:02:05.9
20John Francisco (Red Zone Cycling)0:02:08.1
21Noah Williams (Chipotle Junior Development Team)0:02:16.3
22Stephen Ridley (Forest Acres Cycling Team)0:02:18.0
23Tony Morales0:02:18.2
24Taylor White (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)0:02:20.8
25Diego Binatena (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:02:26.1
26Casey Braga (ZMOTION Racing Team)0:02:28.4
27Richard Rainville (Ventus Cycling Team)0:02:31.5
28Zack Gould (Chipotle Junior Development Team)0:02:35.8
29Beau Boggs0:02:38.6
30Anders Nystrom (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:02:42.9
31Imari Miller (Chipotle Junior Development Team)0:02:43.4
32Pedro Zaragoza0:02:46.1
33Grayson Brookshire (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)0:02:48.9
34Andres Alayon (Sun Cycling Team/Sun Cycling Team)0:02:53.4
35Andrew Macrae (Frazier Cycling)0:02:55.5
36Anthony Fitch (Southern California Velo)0:02:56.7
37Luke Broadwell (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)0:02:57.7
38William Guillen (Raleigh Allstars Cycling Club/Raleigh All Stars p/b Kangaroo Express)0:02:59.5
39Charlie Hough (Les Amis/Les Amis/Calder Brothers Devo Select Tea)0:03:10.8
40Brendan Rhim (Woodstock Bicycle Club/Vollers Law/Start House Racing Team)0:03:14.1
41Efren Flores (Adams Avenue Bicycles)0:03:17.5
42Brandon Pruett0:03:18.8
43Andrew Bailey (Tri Cities Road Club/Tri-Cities Road Club)0:03:19.6
44Jonathan Cucaz (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)0:03:20.5
45Justin Oien (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)0:03:24.5
46Samuel Morkal Williams (Century Road Club Association)0:03:27.8
47Carlo Villarreal (Wally's Bicycle Works)0:03:29.9
48William Pestcoe (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)0:03:31.4
49Trevor Rolette (BORAH Development)0:03:35.1
50Nate Morse (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/Bay Hill Capital /CLNoonan p/b Corner Cy)0:03:39.9
51Bradley Garrett (Les Amis/Les Amis Junior Develpment Team)0:03:47.9
52Spence Peterson (Above Category Racing)0:03:53.8
53Miguel Bryon (Blue Star- Rossetti Development Team)0:03:56.4
54Weston Flickinger (Prochain Cycling)0:03:56.9
55Sean Conway (Liberty Cycle)0:03:59.3
56Jacob King (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)0:03:59.6
57Robert Monahan (New Orleans Bicycle Club Inc/Desire Title Racing)0:04:05.7
58Ty Mader (Jacksonville Racing Club)0:04:10.2
59Kenneth Gonzales (All Sport-Team Swift)0:04:10.5
60Max Toeldte (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:04:28.3
61Keegan Sotebeer0:04:29.4
62Alec Aldape (Bike World Racing)0:04:30.8
63Maxx Chance (Sonic Boom Racing)0:04:38.2
64Clayton Burke (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)0:04:43.3
65Bradley Christensen0:04:59.3
66Ian McPherson (Sonic Boom Racing)0:05:04.2
67Weston Coker (Forest Acres Cycling Team/FACT)0:05:13.2
68Samuel Bell (International Christian Cycling Club/IC3Colorado)0:05:21.8
69Luke Bateman (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)0:05:25.3
70Max Gander (TriStar Cycling Team)0:05:33.1
71Benjamin Belcher0:05:33.4
72Parker Brookfield (Monticello Velo Club/Miller School of Albemarle p/b Charlotte)0:05:35.1
73Abel Quintana0:05:49.4
74Erik Wendt0:05:49.8
75Will James0:06:08.1
76John Curtis0:06:40.9
77Nathan Pherigo (Southern California Velo)0:07:02.5
78Fletcher Lydick (Frazier Cycling)0:08:19.1
DNSJeremy Boyle (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
DNSTony Comer (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
DNSSpencer Downing (GS Ciao/Horizon Organic / Panache Elite Cycling)
DNSReese Levine (Tieni Duro Junior Cycling Team)
DNSJay Major (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
DNSBraden Sherwood (Two-Wheel Jones Racing)
DNSMax Thilen (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)

Junior Women 17-18: 19km
1Grace Alexander (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:29:33.9
2Addyson Albershardt (Now Cycling/NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:22.1
3Emily Elbers (Farm Team Cycling/Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling Team)0:01:14.8
4Kayla Sterling (Rouse Bicycles)0:01:38.1
5Alexis Ryan (Team TIBCO II)0:02:07.9
6Allison Arensman (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club/ABRC)0:02:38.8
7Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:02:40.9
8Lisha Herold (Sweet'n Salty Cycling/Angie's Kettle Corn/Bikery du Nord)0:02:50.5
9Stephanie Cucaz (Frazier Cycling)0:03:14.2
10Elisabeth Scheder-Beschin (Early Bird Womens Developmental Cycling Team)0:03:30.0
11Madison Tuggle (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)0:03:39.3
12Annika Johannesen0:04:24.1
13Allyson Beach (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)0:04:25.5
14Kaitlyn Lawrence (Genesee Valley Cycling Club/MVP Health Care Cycling)0:04:52.9
15Amber Vredenburg (T3Multisports)0:05:41.4
16Anna Zuver0:08:11.8

Junior Women 13-14: 10km
1Abigail Aldridge (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)0:15:15.5
2Amelia Tanner (JET Cycling/JETCycling)0:00:01.3
3Emma White (Capital Bicycle Racing Club)0:00:13.0
4Zoe Mullins (Colavita Racing Inc.)0:00:36.8
5Ciara Hopkins (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)0:00:50.1
6Aliya Traficante (Team TIBCO II)0:00:53.7
7Hannah McDade (Beaverton Bicycle Club)0:00:54.3
8Victoria Gates (Team CF/Team CF-Club)0:01:06.3
9Olivia Saunders (Somerset Wheelmen)0:01:11.9
10Julyn Aguila (Major Motion Cycling Club)0:01:17.3
11Julia Sante (Farm Team Cycling/Farm Team Juniors)0:01:29.2
12Danielle Mullis (Wolverine Sports Club)0:01:37.1
13Ashlyn Woods (Burlington Velo Club Inc.)0:01:50.3
14Mallory McNelis (Monticello Velo Club/Miller School of Albemarle p/b Charlotte)0:01:58.5
15Frances Sledge (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)0:01:58.7
16Diana Ramos (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)0:02:09.9
17Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)0:02:22.3
18Salma Huque (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)0:03:00.4
19Abigail Beach (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)0:03:40.7
20Emily Croft (James River Velo Sport/JRVS/American Pride)0:03:57.2
21Bethany Sodergren (Baraboo Sharks)0:04:11.0
22Katherine Eckrote (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)0:04:17.8
23Macey Grett (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:04:49.8
24Sophie Wakelin (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)0:05:06.4
25Sarah Fickel (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:05:22.4

Junior Men 13-14: 10km
1Jack Maddux (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:13:35.6
2Adrien Costa (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)0:00:05.8
3Michael Hernandez (Orlando Road Club Inc)0:00:17.5
4Broderick Hartley (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)0:00:18.7
5Jonathan Brown (TriStar Cycling Team/Tristar - BazaarVoice Cycling Team)0:00:30.0
6Grant McElroy (Beaverton Bicycle Club)0:00:30.9
7Tom Dudzik (Eastern Bloc Cycling Club Inc./Benidorm Bikes /Eastern Bloc C.C.)0:00:31.2
8Tyler Mower (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)0:00:33.7
9Ian McShane (Red Zone Cycling)0:00:35.1
10Ethan Reynolds (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:00:37.0
11Samuel Rosenberg0:00:46.1
12Nicholas Collins (Orlando Road Club Inc)0:00:46.7
13Robbie Farrens (Rocket Sports Racing)0:00:48.9
14Annan Hildebrand (Southern California Velo)0:00:49.4
15Eric Oien (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)0:00:50.3
16Jordan Marhanka (Les Amis/Les Amis Junior Develpment Team)0:00:52.9
17Christopher Blevins (Durango Devo)0:00:56.9
18Tommy Higgins (787 Racing)0:00:57.8
19Ben Glover (Red Zone Cycling)0:01:01.9
20Jonathan Christensen (Delta Velo/DJs Excavation)0:01:10.7
21Bo Knickman (Amgen Cycling Club)0:01:13.2
22Gabriel Rodriguez0:01:16.4
23Gage Hecht0:01:16.5
24Michael Hocking (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:01:18.0
25josue Perez0:01:18.8
26Sean Rice (Somerset Wheelmen)0:01:20.4
27Miguel Gonzalez0:01:23.9
28Cade Bickmore (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:01:25.0
29Gianni Polhemus (Farm Team Cycling)0:01:37.9
30Nicholas Castellano (Southern California Velo)0:01:38.1
31Christopher Sodergren (Baraboo Sharks)0:01:40.3
32Phillip Truppelli (Colavita Racing Inc./Colavita Racing)0:01:41.8
33Benedikt Toeldte (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:01:46.3
34Alexander Dijkema0:01:49.4
35Jake Thompson (Squadra Coppi)0:01:51.1
36Luke Mullis (Wolverine Sports Club)0:02:02.8
37Tanner Browne (Bayside Velo/Bike Doctor)0:02:03.3
38Marcello Cesario (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)0:02:04.1
39Stephen Haas0:02:10.2
40Luis Guillen (Raleigh Allstars Cycling Club/Raleigh All Stars p/b Kangaroo Express)0:02:11.3
41Hayden Blom (VeloBrew Cycling Club/Junior Velocrew)0:02:15.1
42James Todd (Frazier Cycling)0:02:17.7
43Cormac Dunn (Chipotle Junior Development Team)0:02:20.9
44Prithvi Gummadi (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)0:02:23.1
45Stuart Witkowski (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)0:02:24.6
46Eli Kranefuss (All Sport-Team Swift)0:02:25.0
47Wyatt Drake (Farm Team Cycling/Farm Team Juniors)0:02:25.3
48Cooper Willsey (Green Mountain Bicycle Club)0:02:33.9
49Jacques de Curnou (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:02:35.5
50Mikey Waine (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)0:02:43.7
51Matthew Chuml (Southern California Velo)0:02:44.4
52Liam Dunn (Chipotle Junior Development Team)0:02:45.0
53Nick Oestreich (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)0:02:53.9
54Andrew Fleming (HPC/HPC/LIST)0:02:56.4
55Parker Buccowich (Durango Wheel Club)0:03:02.7
56Ian Baun (UPMC Cycling Performance)0:03:11.5
57Seth Fickel0:03:15.7
58James Brookshire (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)0:03:28.6
59Magnus Hartwell (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)0:03:30.2
60Chris Lloyd (Fat Frogs Racing)0:03:38.3
61Joshua Schroeder (International Christian Cycling Club)0:03:52.9
62Ethan Berry (Minnesota Junior Cycling Inc.)0:03:56.2
63Trey Hedgecock (Des Moines Cycle Club/RDMB Junior Racing Team)0:04:18.1
64Alec Miller (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:04:27.5
65Rishi Teja Mocherla (Frazier Cycling)0:04:30.9
66Parker Haney (Frazier Cycling)0:04:32.5
67Harry Brelsford0:04:48.3
68Toby Wakelin (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)0:04:52.3
69Austin Wright (Treasure Coast Cycling Association)0:05:31.4
70Sebastian York (Matrix Cycling Club)0:07:41.1
71Simon Miller (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)0:08:50.9
DNSJedidiah Fritzinger (Red Zone Cycling)
DNSZachariah McClendon (All Sport-Team Swift)
DNSKaden Sherwood (Two-Wheel Jones Racing)

Junior Women 10-12: 10km
1Courtney Comer (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)0:16:29.5
2Ann Weigel (Orlando Road Club Inc)0:00:54.9
3Sophia Broadwell (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)0:01:14.9
4Veda Gerasimek (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)0:01:24.8
5Mackenzie Collins (Orlando Road Club Inc)0:01:47.5
6Olivia Lyons (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)0:01:48.3
7Isabella Brookshire (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)0:02:23.0
8Lydia Norman (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)0:02:24.3
9Annalise Oestreich (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)0:02:25.9
10Cheyenne Comer (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)0:02:46.3
11Sarah Swan (Strive Racing)0:03:03.7
12Chloe Reeves (Priority Health Cycling Team)0:04:07.1
13Johanna Cordasco (Liberty Cycle)0:04:35.3
14Madison Beach (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)0:04:41.1
15Natalie Melton (Frazier Cycling)0:04:58.1
16Gabrielle Truppelli (Colavita Racing Inc./Colavita Racing)0:06:59.2
17Moriah Swan (Strive Racing)0:07:02.1

Junior Men 10-12: 10km
1Matteo Jorgenson (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:15:20.3
2Hans Vandenberg (VeloBrew Cycling Club/Junior Velocrew)0:00:46.4
3Samuel Kophazi (Carolina Break)0:00:50.0
4Jackson McNear (Red Zone Cycling)0:00:58.3
5Sean McELroy0:01:08.1
6Edward Fritzinger (Red Zone Cycling)0:01:08.5
7Aditya Gummadi (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)0:01:14.5
8Sandor DelGado (Team Cocos/Team Coco's)0:01:20.9
9Florian Costa (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)0:01:45.2
10Adam Croft (James River Velo Sport/JRVS/American Pride)0:02:12.9
11Ryan Madis (J.O.N.E.S Racing)0:02:15.3
12Charlie Wright (Treasure Coast Cycling Association)0:02:24.7
13Anthony Phillips (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)0:02:35.7
14Ekrem Ayhan (Team Bulldog)0:02:38.6
15Colton Villa0:02:39.9
16Christian Corsello (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)0:02:46.0
17Mark Yaroshevsky (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)0:02:48.2
18David Worsnop (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)0:02:49.6
19Phil Oien (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)0:02:52.1
20Jackson Heath (CCB/CCB Racing)0:02:54.6
21Torin Bickmore (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:03:01.9
22Conor Schunk0:03:16.0
23Nathan Duncan (Frazier Cycling)0:03:17.1
24Thomas Donigan (Patuxent Velo)0:03:18.0
25Dawson Askew (Les Amis/Les Amis Junior Develpment Team)0:03:22.9
26Blake Wilson (Frazier Cycling)0:03:48.6
27Eric Calder (Les Amis/Les Amis Junior Develpment Team)0:03:55.1
28Ian Schirmer0:04:11.3
29Jack Sledge (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)0:04:17.2
30Dane Craddock (Fat Frogs Racing)0:04:28.9
31Alexander Kirov0:04:34.1
32Andrew Comer (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)0:04:37.0
33Anthony Bailey0:04:45.2
34Davis Turner (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)0:04:47.3
35Dominique McConnell (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)0:04:53.5
36Alex Poma (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)0:05:59.0
37Benjamin Fickel0:06:30.3
38Gregorino Cordasco (Liberty Cycle)0:07:09.8
39Zack Miller (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)0:09:41.0
DNSWes Baumhower (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
DNSWilliam Benner
DNSAustin Connelly (Baraboo Sharks)
DNSGus Grow (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
DNSArvin Jansen (Trace Bikes)
DNSCameron Schmidt (Stark Velo)
DNSJohn Sherrell (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
DNSJudson Sherrell (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
DNSTyler Smith

Latest on Cyclingnews