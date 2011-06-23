Trending

Jacob victorious in men's TT championship

Mitchell, Moore complete podium

Full Results
1Jonathan Jacob (Indianapolis Cycling Club/NUVO Cultural Trail)0:37:01.1
2Timothy Mitchell (CCB/CCB Racing)0:00:10.8
3Jesse Moore (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:00:11.0
4Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)0:00:24.2
5Daniel Harm (Hagens Berman Elite)0:00:53.2
6Michael Olheiser (Team juwi solar/First Solar)0:01:02.7
7Gregory Strock (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)0:01:05.8
8David Wenger (Super Squadra/Bicycle Sport Shop pb Tox Strategies)0:01:06.0
9Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)0:01:22.2
10Joshua Frick (DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Don Beyer Volvo)0:01:22.3
11Blair Berbert (Lateral Stress Velo Inc./Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:01:25.3
12Greg Krause0:01:29.6
13Erik Hamilton (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)0:01:32.8
14Austin Roach (Press Forward Cycling/MetLife Cycling Team)0:01:40.5
15James Gotsick (Aaron's p/b New England Financial)0:01:40.9
16Daniel Cassidy (US Military Cycling)0:01:44.0
17James Mattis (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:01:52.6
18Michael Mathis (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:01:57.5
19Ken Vida (Florida Velo/FloridaVelo)0:01:59.2
20Ben Damhoff (ABD Cycle Club/ABD Cycling Team)0:02:04.5
21Bain Foote (Herring Gas Cycling)0:02:06.7
22Mathew Davis (Team LaS'port)0:02:07.1
23Ian Stanford (GrandStay Hotels)0:02:11.4
24Norman Bryner0:02:13.3
25Nicholas Kimpton (Minneapolis Bicycle Racing Club/MBRC/Flanders)0:02:14.8
26Max Korus (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)0:02:16.0
27Michael Lanham (Globalbike Racing)0:02:18.7
28Brant Speed (787 Racing)0:02:19.8
29Adam Switters (Battley Harley-Davidson)0:02:24.3
30Stefano Barberi0:02:38.0
31Thaddeus Dulin (Globalbike Racing/Team Globalbike)0:02:39.6
32Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.com/cannondale)0:02:40.5
33Brian Williams (Northern Rockies Cycling Team)0:02:40.8
34Anders Swanson (Scenic City Velo/Krystal / Warp9bikes.com)0:02:42.4
35Brian Buchholz (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)0:02:45.6
36Jonathan Toftoy (Synergy)0:02:48.0
37David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:02:50.4
38Shawn Gravois (Globalbike Racing/Team Globalbike)0:02:52.9
39John Hart (Friends Great Smokies (FGS Cycling))0:02:55.5
40Winston David (Globalbike Racing/Team Globalbike)0:03:03.2
41Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)0:03:03.3
42Coulton Hartrich (Team Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:03:07.2
43Chris Aten (White Mountain Road Club/Landis/Trek)0:03:20.3
44Tucker Olander (Team Hotel San Jose/Hotel San Jose/ JUWI SOLAR)0:03:22.0
45Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis)0:03:43.6
46Jordan Heimer0:03:48.8
47Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:04:13.1
48Jonathan Hamblen0:04:16.7
49Travis Livermon (Mock Orange Bikes/Team Mountain Khakis)0:04:20.3
50Andrew Chocha (US Military Cycling)0:04:23.1
51Michael Margraf (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)0:04:23.5
52Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling)0:04:25.4
53Joshua Whitmore (Globalbike Racing/Team Globalbike)0:04:26.4
54Tim Stone (Hincapie Cycling/Hincapie/Green Creation Cycling Team)0:04:31.7
55Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing INC.)0:04:32.8
56Cory Greenberg (VRC/NOW-MS Society)0:04:47.7
57Grant Baldwin (North Georgia Cycling Association Inc./NGCA-Atlroof.com)0:04:49.6
58Justin Eppenbrock0:04:57.7
59Micah Fritzinger (Scheller's Racing Team)0:05:19.7
60Igor Rudalev (Peachtree Bikes)0:05:34.6
61Adam Koble (Plano Athletic Cycling Club/PACC)0:05:36.9
62Artur Sagat (Litespeed-BMW/LITESPEED-BMW)0:05:41.8
63Todd Muller (Nouveau Velo Cycling Team)0:06:24.5
64Bob Vezeau (Gwinnett Touring Club (GTC))0:06:25.5
65Robert Chambers (Team Ville LLC)0:07:10.6
66Jeffrey Licciardello (North Georgia Cycling Association Inc./NGCA-Atlroof.com)0:07:19.6
67Steve Cesinger0:07:24.4
68Philip Bonfiglio (Velo Voodoo)0:08:07.1
69Richard Mauney (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/FFCC Masters/Toyota Forklift of Atlanta)0:08:43.7
70Ronnie Bratcher (Aaron's p/b New England Financial)0:10:52.1
DNSAdam Bergman (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)
DNSSean Coleman (US Military Cycling)
DNSStevie Cullinan (Pista Palace/SKLZ p/b PISTA PALACE)
DNSMatthew Dunn (Chainheart Cycling Studio)
DNSShawn Olin (US Military Cycling)
DNSDirk Pohlmann (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)
DNSJeffrey Schroetlin (Indianapolis Cycling Club/NUVO Cultural Trail)
DNSBrendan Sullivan (Iron Data Racing)
DNSBilly Tomlinson (Savannah Wheelmen/OSP)
DNSStephen Weller (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
DNFJames Benner
DNFTony Blansit (Rome Velo/Harbin Foundation Cycling Team)
DNFBill Cole (Savannah Wheelmen/OSP)
DNFChad Davies (Georgia Cycling Inc./Georgia Neurosurgical Institute)
DNFRex Demers (Savannah Wheelmen/OSP)
DNFAlex Devereaux (Velo Voodoo)
DNFGarey Gomez (Aaron's p/b New England Financial)
DNFDale Hair (Scenic City Velo/Global BMW-Mini p/b Economy Honda Master)
DNFAdam Handler (Aaron's p/b New England Financial)
DNFLouis Leclerc (North Georgia Cycling Association Inc./NGCA-Atlroof.com)
DNFEric May (North Georgia Cycling Association Inc.)
DNFDaniel Udeanu
DNFMichael Vasco (Gwinnett Touring Club (GTC))
DNFWilliam Watkins (US Military Academy/Team Army)
DNFShannon Wrege (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/FFCC Masters/Toyota Forklift of Atlanta)

