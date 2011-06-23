Jacob victorious in men's TT championship
Mitchell, Moore complete podium
Elite Men Time Trial: Lake Strom Thurmond -
|1
|Jonathan Jacob (Indianapolis Cycling Club/NUVO Cultural Trail)
|0:37:01.1
|2
|Timothy Mitchell (CCB/CCB Racing)
|0:00:10.8
|3
|Jesse Moore (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|0:00:11.0
|4
|Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)
|0:00:24.2
|5
|Daniel Harm (Hagens Berman Elite)
|0:00:53.2
|6
|Michael Olheiser (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
|0:01:02.7
|7
|Gregory Strock (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)
|0:01:05.8
|8
|David Wenger (Super Squadra/Bicycle Sport Shop pb Tox Strategies)
|0:01:06.0
|9
|Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
|0:01:22.2
|10
|Joshua Frick (DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Don Beyer Volvo)
|0:01:22.3
|11
|Blair Berbert (Lateral Stress Velo Inc./Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:01:25.3
|12
|Greg Krause
|0:01:29.6
|13
|Erik Hamilton (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
|0:01:32.8
|14
|Austin Roach (Press Forward Cycling/MetLife Cycling Team)
|0:01:40.5
|15
|James Gotsick (Aaron's p/b New England Financial)
|0:01:40.9
|16
|Daniel Cassidy (US Military Cycling)
|0:01:44.0
|17
|James Mattis (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|0:01:52.6
|18
|Michael Mathis (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|0:01:57.5
|19
|Ken Vida (Florida Velo/FloridaVelo)
|0:01:59.2
|20
|Ben Damhoff (ABD Cycle Club/ABD Cycling Team)
|0:02:04.5
|21
|Bain Foote (Herring Gas Cycling)
|0:02:06.7
|22
|Mathew Davis (Team LaS'port)
|0:02:07.1
|23
|Ian Stanford (GrandStay Hotels)
|0:02:11.4
|24
|Norman Bryner
|0:02:13.3
|25
|Nicholas Kimpton (Minneapolis Bicycle Racing Club/MBRC/Flanders)
|0:02:14.8
|26
|Max Korus (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
|0:02:16.0
|27
|Michael Lanham (Globalbike Racing)
|0:02:18.7
|28
|Brant Speed (787 Racing)
|0:02:19.8
|29
|Adam Switters (Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:02:24.3
|30
|Stefano Barberi
|0:02:38.0
|31
|Thaddeus Dulin (Globalbike Racing/Team Globalbike)
|0:02:39.6
|32
|Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.com/cannondale)
|0:02:40.5
|33
|Brian Williams (Northern Rockies Cycling Team)
|0:02:40.8
|34
|Anders Swanson (Scenic City Velo/Krystal / Warp9bikes.com)
|0:02:42.4
|35
|Brian Buchholz (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:02:45.6
|36
|Jonathan Toftoy (Synergy)
|0:02:48.0
|37
|David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|0:02:50.4
|38
|Shawn Gravois (Globalbike Racing/Team Globalbike)
|0:02:52.9
|39
|John Hart (Friends Great Smokies (FGS Cycling))
|0:02:55.5
|40
|Winston David (Globalbike Racing/Team Globalbike)
|0:03:03.2
|41
|Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
|0:03:03.3
|42
|Coulton Hartrich (Team Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
|0:03:07.2
|43
|Chris Aten (White Mountain Road Club/Landis/Trek)
|0:03:20.3
|44
|Tucker Olander (Team Hotel San Jose/Hotel San Jose/ JUWI SOLAR)
|0:03:22.0
|45
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis)
|0:03:43.6
|46
|Jordan Heimer
|0:03:48.8
|47
|Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
|0:04:13.1
|48
|Jonathan Hamblen
|0:04:16.7
|49
|Travis Livermon (Mock Orange Bikes/Team Mountain Khakis)
|0:04:20.3
|50
|Andrew Chocha (US Military Cycling)
|0:04:23.1
|51
|Michael Margraf (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:04:23.5
|52
|Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling)
|0:04:25.4
|53
|Joshua Whitmore (Globalbike Racing/Team Globalbike)
|0:04:26.4
|54
|Tim Stone (Hincapie Cycling/Hincapie/Green Creation Cycling Team)
|0:04:31.7
|55
|Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing INC.)
|0:04:32.8
|56
|Cory Greenberg (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
|0:04:47.7
|57
|Grant Baldwin (North Georgia Cycling Association Inc./NGCA-Atlroof.com)
|0:04:49.6
|58
|Justin Eppenbrock
|0:04:57.7
|59
|Micah Fritzinger (Scheller's Racing Team)
|0:05:19.7
|60
|Igor Rudalev (Peachtree Bikes)
|0:05:34.6
|61
|Adam Koble (Plano Athletic Cycling Club/PACC)
|0:05:36.9
|62
|Artur Sagat (Litespeed-BMW/LITESPEED-BMW)
|0:05:41.8
|63
|Todd Muller (Nouveau Velo Cycling Team)
|0:06:24.5
|64
|Bob Vezeau (Gwinnett Touring Club (GTC))
|0:06:25.5
|65
|Robert Chambers (Team Ville LLC)
|0:07:10.6
|66
|Jeffrey Licciardello (North Georgia Cycling Association Inc./NGCA-Atlroof.com)
|0:07:19.6
|67
|Steve Cesinger
|0:07:24.4
|68
|Philip Bonfiglio (Velo Voodoo)
|0:08:07.1
|69
|Richard Mauney (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/FFCC Masters/Toyota Forklift of Atlanta)
|0:08:43.7
|70
|Ronnie Bratcher (Aaron's p/b New England Financial)
|0:10:52.1
|DNS
|Adam Bergman (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)
|DNS
|Sean Coleman (US Military Cycling)
|DNS
|Stevie Cullinan (Pista Palace/SKLZ p/b PISTA PALACE)
|DNS
|Matthew Dunn (Chainheart Cycling Studio)
|DNS
|Shawn Olin (US Military Cycling)
|DNS
|Dirk Pohlmann (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)
|DNS
|Jeffrey Schroetlin (Indianapolis Cycling Club/NUVO Cultural Trail)
|DNS
|Brendan Sullivan (Iron Data Racing)
|DNS
|Billy Tomlinson (Savannah Wheelmen/OSP)
|DNS
|Stephen Weller (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
|DNF
|James Benner
|DNF
|Tony Blansit (Rome Velo/Harbin Foundation Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Bill Cole (Savannah Wheelmen/OSP)
|DNF
|Chad Davies (Georgia Cycling Inc./Georgia Neurosurgical Institute)
|DNF
|Rex Demers (Savannah Wheelmen/OSP)
|DNF
|Alex Devereaux (Velo Voodoo)
|DNF
|Garey Gomez (Aaron's p/b New England Financial)
|DNF
|Dale Hair (Scenic City Velo/Global BMW-Mini p/b Economy Honda Master)
|DNF
|Adam Handler (Aaron's p/b New England Financial)
|DNF
|Louis Leclerc (North Georgia Cycling Association Inc./NGCA-Atlroof.com)
|DNF
|Eric May (North Georgia Cycling Association Inc.)
|DNF
|Daniel Udeanu
|DNF
|Michael Vasco (Gwinnett Touring Club (GTC))
|DNF
|William Watkins (US Military Academy/Team Army)
|DNF
|Shannon Wrege (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/FFCC Masters/Toyota Forklift of Atlanta)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy