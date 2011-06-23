Men's and women's Paracycling TT championships
Complete results from Thursday's events
Paracycling Men/Women Time Trials: Lake Strom Thurmond -
Full Results
|1
|Clark Rachfal (US Paralympics)
|0:24:02.2
|1
|David Swanson (White Mountain Road Club/Landis/Trek)
|2
|Kevin Meyers
|0:02:02.4
|2
|Karl Erickson (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
|3
|Stephen Harris
|0:00:11.3
|3
|Gregory Miller (KnoxVelo Club)
|4
|Sean Johnson
|0:07:20.3
|4
|Art Van Noppen
|1
|Matthew Bigos (RIDE Cyclery)
|0:32:13.7
|2
|Anthony Zahn
|0:00:51.8
|3
|Christian Ray
|0:04:42.5
|1
|Brett Weitzel
|0:33:03.3
|1
|Sam Kavanagh (USA Paralympics)
|0:26:39.1
|2
|Matt Bradley (Skull Candy/JSA Architects)
|0:00:51.7
|3
|Ron Williams (USA Paralympic Cycling)
|0:00:01.3
|4
|Jeffrey Martin
|0:00:28.4
|5
|Matthew Bockbrader (Spin)
|0:01:06.1
|6
|William Hatcher (AMP'T-Racing Inc)
|0:01:54.8
|1
|Vincent Juarez (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
|0:27:20.5
|3
|Joseph Berenyi (PSIMET Racing/PSIMET Elite)
|0:27:26.2
|4
|Mark Gyulafia (Guinness Cycling Team)
|0:27:40.5
|5
|Justin Widhalm
|0:28:26.3
|6
|Roman Pino
|0:29:36.0
|7
|Bruce Gordon (Pista Elite)
|0:30:19.0
|8
|Zachary Linhardt (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
|0:31:56.4
|9
|Jason Paxton
|0:32:19.0
|10
|Michael Rushton (Full Spectrum Racing)
|0:34:31.7
|11
|Jason Kimball (Cross Creek Cycling Club-C4)
|0:35:04.9
|DNS
|Manuel Ramos (North Georgia Cycling Association Inc./NGCA-Atlroof.com)
|DNS
|Austin Jones (Mirage)
|1
|Harold Bostick
|0:21:03.9
|2
|Anthony Pedeferri (US Handcycling)
|0:00:33.1
|3
|Delmon Dunston (US Handcycling)
|0:05:29.8
|1
|Matthew Updike (US Paralympic Cycling Team)
|0:32:08.3
|2
|William Lachenauer (US Handcycling)
|0:02:23.1
|3
|Geoff Hopkins (US Handcycling)
|0:04:25.9
|4
|Greg Queen (US Handcycling)
|0:05:31.1
|5
|Josh Sharpe
|0:06:26.9
|6
|Michael Parker
|0:10:47.4
|7
|Thomas Barnett
|0:12:10.6
|8
|Duane Morrow
|0:14:26.8
|9
|Timothy Conner
|0:15:40.7
|10
|Lloyd Kahler
|0:17:24.7
|11
|Michael Bishop
|0:18:01.9
|DNS
|Michael Murphy
|DNS
|Todd Richardson
|1
|Carlos Moleda
|0:33:34.3
|2
|Brian Mitchell (USA)
|0:01:10.7
|3
|Michael Postell
|0:01:44.3
|4
|James Laird
|0:02:29.6
|5
|C Swaim
|0:03:39.1
|6
|Niel Harding (UTAH HANDCYCLE)
|0:03:39.4
|7
|Alvin Malave
|0:04:12.5
|8
|Sean Haggard
|0:04:19.5
|9
|LaVerne Achenbach (US Handcycling)
|0:05:07.5
|10
|Malcolm Whyte
|0:06:46.4
|11
|Dennis Clark
|0:08:26.4
|12
|Jeffrey Snover
|0:08:58.8
|1
|Dane Pilon
|0:30:47.9
|2
|Alejandro Albor (US Paralympics)
|0:00:36.1
|3
|Scott McNeice
|0:05:21.1
|4
|Christopher Ayres
|0:06:26.1
|5
|Gregory Damerow
|0:15:49.0
|1
|Aaron Baker
|0:24:05.3
|1
|Alexander Mask
|0:38:58.7
|1
|Karissa Whitsell (Paralympic Cycling Team)
|0:28:22.0
|1
|Lisa Turnbull
|2
|Mackenzie Woodring (United States Paralympic National Team)
|0:00:15.4
|2
|Kara Vatthauer
|3
|Kristin Drumm (Divine Electric Norcal)
|0:00:46.0
|3
|Gena Harper
|4
|Rachael Scdoris
|0:01:20.3
|4
|Laura Winberry
|5
|Kimberly Borowicz (Smart Cycling)
|0:01:22.8
|5
|Meghan Lapeta
|6
|Carrie Willoughby
|0:02:54.9
|6
|Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles/Sugar Cycles Factory Racing)
|1
|Allison Jones (US Paralympics)
|0:34:48.0
|2
|Barbara Buchan (US Paralympic Team)
|0:00:37.6
|1
|Jamie Schanbaum
|0:08:37.0
|1
|Patricia Collins (Team Army-USAC)
|0:33:24.7
|2
|Laura Sobchik
|0:04:45.6
|1
|Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling)
|0:28:58.8
|2
|Greta Neimanas (US Paralympics)
|0:00:55.2
|3
|Jennifer Schuble
|0:01:06.1
|1
|Cassie Mitchell
|0:23:31.1
|1
|Marianna Davis (US PARACYCLING)
|0:38:48.4
|2
|Carrie Finale (Finale)
|0:05:42.5
|3
|Anjii Hanson (Hanson)
|0:06:29.8
|1
|Monica Bascio (Bascio)
|0:37:27.3
|2
|Alicia Dana (Dana)
|0:13:54.4
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy