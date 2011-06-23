Trending

Men's and women's Paracycling TT championships

Complete results from Thursday's events

Full Results

Men Bvi
1Clark Rachfal (US Paralympics)0:24:02.2
1David Swanson (White Mountain Road Club/Landis/Trek)
2Kevin Meyers0:02:02.4
2Karl Erickson (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
3Stephen Harris0:00:11.3
3Gregory Miller (KnoxVelo Club)
4Sean Johnson0:07:20.3
4Art Van Noppen

Men C1
1Matthew Bigos (RIDE Cyclery)0:32:13.7
2Anthony Zahn0:00:51.8
3Christian Ray0:04:42.5

Men C2
1Brett Weitzel0:33:03.3

Men C4
1Sam Kavanagh (USA Paralympics)0:26:39.1
2Matt Bradley (Skull Candy/JSA Architects)0:00:51.7
3Ron Williams (USA Paralympic Cycling)0:00:01.3
4Jeffrey Martin0:00:28.4
5Matthew Bockbrader (Spin)0:01:06.1
6William Hatcher (AMP'T-Racing Inc)0:01:54.8

Men C5
1Vincent Juarez (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)0:27:20.5
3Joseph Berenyi (PSIMET Racing/PSIMET Elite)0:27:26.2
4Mark Gyulafia (Guinness Cycling Team)0:27:40.5
5Justin Widhalm0:28:26.3
6Roman Pino0:29:36.0
7Bruce Gordon (Pista Elite)0:30:19.0
8Zachary Linhardt (Oklahoma City Velo Club)0:31:56.4
9Jason Paxton0:32:19.0
10Michael Rushton (Full Spectrum Racing)0:34:31.7
11Jason Kimball (Cross Creek Cycling Club-C4)0:35:04.9
DNSManuel Ramos (North Georgia Cycling Association Inc./NGCA-Atlroof.com)
DNSAustin Jones (Mirage)

Men H1
1Harold Bostick0:21:03.9
2Anthony Pedeferri (US Handcycling)0:00:33.1
3Delmon Dunston (US Handcycling)0:05:29.8

Men H2
1Matthew Updike (US Paralympic Cycling Team)0:32:08.3
2William Lachenauer (US Handcycling)0:02:23.1
3Geoff Hopkins (US Handcycling)0:04:25.9
4Greg Queen (US Handcycling)0:05:31.1
5Josh Sharpe0:06:26.9
6Michael Parker0:10:47.4
7Thomas Barnett0:12:10.6
8Duane Morrow0:14:26.8
9Timothy Conner0:15:40.7
10Lloyd Kahler0:17:24.7
11Michael Bishop0:18:01.9
DNSMichael Murphy
DNSTodd Richardson

Men H3
1Carlos Moleda0:33:34.3
2Brian Mitchell (USA)0:01:10.7
3Michael Postell0:01:44.3
4James Laird0:02:29.6
5C Swaim0:03:39.1
6Niel Harding (UTAH HANDCYCLE)0:03:39.4
7Alvin Malave0:04:12.5
8Sean Haggard0:04:19.5
9LaVerne Achenbach (US Handcycling)0:05:07.5
10Malcolm Whyte0:06:46.4
11Dennis Clark0:08:26.4
12Jeffrey Snover0:08:58.8

Men H4
1Dane Pilon0:30:47.9
2Alejandro Albor (US Paralympics)0:00:36.1
3Scott McNeice0:05:21.1
4Christopher Ayres0:06:26.1
5Gregory Damerow0:15:49.0

Men T1
1Aaron Baker0:24:05.3

Men T2
1Alexander Mask0:38:58.7

Women Bvi
1Karissa Whitsell (Paralympic Cycling Team)0:28:22.0
1Lisa Turnbull
2Mackenzie Woodring (United States Paralympic National Team)0:00:15.4
2Kara Vatthauer
3Kristin Drumm (Divine Electric Norcal)0:00:46.0
3Gena Harper
4Rachael Scdoris0:01:20.3
4Laura Winberry
5Kimberly Borowicz (Smart Cycling)0:01:22.8
5Meghan Lapeta
6Carrie Willoughby0:02:54.9
6Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles/Sugar Cycles Factory Racing)

Women C2
1Allison Jones (US Paralympics)0:34:48.0
2Barbara Buchan (US Paralympic Team)0:00:37.6

Women C3
1Jamie Schanbaum0:08:37.0

Women C4
1Patricia Collins (Team Army-USAC)0:33:24.7
2Laura Sobchik0:04:45.6

Women C5
1Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling)0:28:58.8
2Greta Neimanas (US Paralympics)0:00:55.2
3Jennifer Schuble0:01:06.1

Women H1
1Cassie Mitchell0:23:31.1

Women H2
1Marianna Davis (US PARACYCLING)0:38:48.4
2Carrie Finale (Finale)0:05:42.5
3Anjii Hanson (Hanson)0:06:29.8

Women H3
1Monica Bascio (Bascio)0:37:27.3
2Alicia Dana (Dana)0:13:54.4

Latest on Cyclingnews