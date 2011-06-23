Trending

Stevens repeats as TT champion, qualifies for Worlds team

Neben, Armstrong round out top-three

Image 1 of 3

Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty12) took third, more than a minute behind.

Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty12) took third, more than a minute behind.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 3

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) claimed the silver medal, just fractions of a second behind her teammate Stevens.

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) claimed the silver medal, just fractions of a second behind her teammate Stevens.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 3

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Highroad) grits her teeth to her second consecutive TT championship

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Highroad) grits her teeth to her second consecutive TT championship
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Highroad) won her second consecutive time trial title at the USA Cycling Elite Women Championships held on Thursday in Augusta, Georgia. The second-year pro out-paced two former world time trial champions, her teammate Amber Neben, who placed second by only two tenths of a second, and Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12), who finished third 1:17 back.

"Last year it was incredible to win the national championships and this year, I have to say, is more incredible," Stevens told Cyclingnews. "There were so many great time trialists here and I knew that I had my work cut out for me. I came here two weeks early to check out the course because this was a huge, huge focus for me."

By virtue of winning the championship time trial, Stevens was automatically nominated for a spot on the US National team for the UCI World Time Trial Championships held in September in Copenhagen, Denmark.

"I only beat Amber by half a second and so it was super close and kind of bittersweet, but it shows how well our team prepared for this event," Stevens said. "Knowing that this was the automatic bid for Worlds was exciting. I only had this focus on this first goal, before I started thinking about the next goal, Worlds. Now, I can start thinking about my preparation for Worlds."

The Elite women competed under warm temperatures on a 30km parcours that offered a rolling out-and-back route along Scotts Ferry Rd. The event started and finish across the face of a dam and Lake Strom Thurmond.

"The course was fine," Neben told Cyclingnews. "It was pretty flat, but heavy. It was straight-forward, basically no corners, out-and-back. I also think there was no hiding on it, so it was a good time trial course.

"I struggled with the heat, but I was very strong mentally," she said. "I think I did everything I could today. It was super close, and it could have gone either way. Evie rode really well, too, and I am actually very happy for her.

"She is a worthy champion, and she is on her way, in her career, to a bigger win than nationals," she said. "Of course, I am disappointed, but I also know there is a bigger picture in life, and I will continue to keep that perspective while I continue to fight hard to achieve my cycling goals. Amanda [Miller] also rode well, and I am excited to see her do what I know she can do."

Full Results

Elite Women
1Evelyn Stevens (HTC Highroad Women)0:39:22.1
2Amber Neben (HTC Highroad Women)0:00:00.2
3Kristin Armstrong Savola (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12)0:01:17.1
4Amanda Miller (HTC Highroad Women)0:01:33.6
5Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12)0:01:51.9
6Carmen Small (TIBCO-To The Top)0:02:06.5
7Kristin Sanders (Colavita / Forna D'Asolo)0:02:22.7
8Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)0:02:28.9
9Jennifer Wheeler (TIBCO-To The Top)0:02:31.3
10Amber Pierce (Diadora - Pasta Zara)0:02:37.0
11Meredith Miller (TIBCO-To The Top)0:02:53.4
12Emily Kachorek (Team Primal Racing/Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing)0:03:17.8
13Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:03:23.9
14Megan Guarnier (TIBCO-To The Top)0:03:29.8
15Robin Farina (Now Cycling/NOW and Novartis for MS)0:03:32.6
16Jacquelyn Crowell (US National Team)0:03:47.9
17Nicole Evans (Team Primal Racing/Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing)0:03:49.3
18Erin Burton0:03:51.4
19Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12)0:03:54.4
20Catherine Dickson (Tribe Racing/Jobing.com Women's Racing)0:03:54.6
21Janel Holcomb (Colavita / Forno D'Asolo)0:03:57.2
22Ally Stacher (HTC Highroad Women)0:03:58.4
23Lauren Robertson (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)0:04:01.3
24Devon Gorry (Now Cycling/NOW and Novartis for MS)0:04:08.6
25Marti Shea0:04:23.8
26Giana Roberge (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12)0:04:53.5
27Crystal Anthony (Minuteman Road Club/Ladies First)0:05:15.6
28Anna McLoon (Missing Links Coaching & Training Systems/Missing Link Training Systems / Specialized)0:05:40.5
29Gray Patton (Century Road Club Association)0:05:55.4
30Whitney Schultz (Veloforma/CheckMark pb Veloforma)0:05:55.7
31Judy Jenkins (Missing Links Coaching & Training Systems/Missing Link Training Systems / Specialized)0:06:20.0
32Rachel Warner (Missing Links Coaching & Training Systems/Missing Link Training Systems / Specialized)0:06:26.9
33Samantha Brode (Carbon Racing)0:06:58.8
34Rachel Olson0:07:16.3
35Cheryl Fuller-Muller (Reality Bikes)0:07:52.2
36Nancy Jones (Hincapie Cycling/Hincapie/Green Creation Cycling Team)0:08:14.9
37Catherine James (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder /Team Kenda)0:08:35.3
38Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder /Team Kenda)0:09:23.7
39Katarzyna Lapinska0:10:26.3
40Jennie May (Reality Bikes)0:10:28.9
41Tina Locklear (Rome Velo/Harbin Foundation Cycling Team)0:12:12.4
DNSMara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara)
DNSThea Kent (Carolina Masters /PainPathways Cycling Team)

U23 Women
1Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12)0:43:06.7
2Jerika Hutchinson0:00:42.9
3Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycle Club/ABD Cycling Team)0:00:55.5
4Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:01:25.4
5Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten)0:02:08.5
6Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:04:09.2
7Lauren De Crescenzo (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Women)0:04:43.0
8Amanda Coker0:06:52.1

