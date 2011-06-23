Image 1 of 3 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty12) took third, more than a minute behind. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 3 Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) claimed the silver medal, just fractions of a second behind her teammate Stevens. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 3 Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Highroad) grits her teeth to her second consecutive TT championship (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Highroad) won her second consecutive time trial title at the USA Cycling Elite Women Championships held on Thursday in Augusta, Georgia. The second-year pro out-paced two former world time trial champions, her teammate Amber Neben, who placed second by only two tenths of a second, and Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12), who finished third 1:17 back.

"Last year it was incredible to win the national championships and this year, I have to say, is more incredible," Stevens told Cyclingnews. "There were so many great time trialists here and I knew that I had my work cut out for me. I came here two weeks early to check out the course because this was a huge, huge focus for me."

By virtue of winning the championship time trial, Stevens was automatically nominated for a spot on the US National team for the UCI World Time Trial Championships held in September in Copenhagen, Denmark.

"I only beat Amber by half a second and so it was super close and kind of bittersweet, but it shows how well our team prepared for this event," Stevens said. "Knowing that this was the automatic bid for Worlds was exciting. I only had this focus on this first goal, before I started thinking about the next goal, Worlds. Now, I can start thinking about my preparation for Worlds."

The Elite women competed under warm temperatures on a 30km parcours that offered a rolling out-and-back route along Scotts Ferry Rd. The event started and finish across the face of a dam and Lake Strom Thurmond.

"The course was fine," Neben told Cyclingnews. "It was pretty flat, but heavy. It was straight-forward, basically no corners, out-and-back. I also think there was no hiding on it, so it was a good time trial course.

"I struggled with the heat, but I was very strong mentally," she said. "I think I did everything I could today. It was super close, and it could have gone either way. Evie rode really well, too, and I am actually very happy for her.

"She is a worthy champion, and she is on her way, in her career, to a bigger win than nationals," she said. "Of course, I am disappointed, but I also know there is a bigger picture in life, and I will continue to keep that perspective while I continue to fight hard to achieve my cycling goals. Amanda [Miller] also rode well, and I am excited to see her do what I know she can do."

Full Results

Elite Women 1 Evelyn Stevens (HTC Highroad Women) 0:39:22.1 2 Amber Neben (HTC Highroad Women) 0:00:00.2 3 Kristin Armstrong Savola (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12) 0:01:17.1 4 Amanda Miller (HTC Highroad Women) 0:01:33.6 5 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12) 0:01:51.9 6 Carmen Small (TIBCO-To The Top) 0:02:06.5 7 Kristin Sanders (Colavita / Forna D'Asolo) 0:02:22.7 8 Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling) 0:02:28.9 9 Jennifer Wheeler (TIBCO-To The Top) 0:02:31.3 10 Amber Pierce (Diadora - Pasta Zara) 0:02:37.0 11 Meredith Miller (TIBCO-To The Top) 0:02:53.4 12 Emily Kachorek (Team Primal Racing/Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing) 0:03:17.8 13 Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder) 0:03:23.9 14 Megan Guarnier (TIBCO-To The Top) 0:03:29.8 15 Robin Farina (Now Cycling/NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:03:32.6 16 Jacquelyn Crowell (US National Team) 0:03:47.9 17 Nicole Evans (Team Primal Racing/Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing) 0:03:49.3 18 Erin Burton 0:03:51.4 19 Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12) 0:03:54.4 20 Catherine Dickson (Tribe Racing/Jobing.com Women's Racing) 0:03:54.6 21 Janel Holcomb (Colavita / Forno D'Asolo) 0:03:57.2 22 Ally Stacher (HTC Highroad Women) 0:03:58.4 23 Lauren Robertson (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team) 0:04:01.3 24 Devon Gorry (Now Cycling/NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:04:08.6 25 Marti Shea 0:04:23.8 26 Giana Roberge (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12) 0:04:53.5 27 Crystal Anthony (Minuteman Road Club/Ladies First) 0:05:15.6 28 Anna McLoon (Missing Links Coaching & Training Systems/Missing Link Training Systems / Specialized) 0:05:40.5 29 Gray Patton (Century Road Club Association) 0:05:55.4 30 Whitney Schultz (Veloforma/CheckMark pb Veloforma) 0:05:55.7 31 Judy Jenkins (Missing Links Coaching & Training Systems/Missing Link Training Systems / Specialized) 0:06:20.0 32 Rachel Warner (Missing Links Coaching & Training Systems/Missing Link Training Systems / Specialized) 0:06:26.9 33 Samantha Brode (Carbon Racing) 0:06:58.8 34 Rachel Olson 0:07:16.3 35 Cheryl Fuller-Muller (Reality Bikes) 0:07:52.2 36 Nancy Jones (Hincapie Cycling/Hincapie/Green Creation Cycling Team) 0:08:14.9 37 Catherine James (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder /Team Kenda) 0:08:35.3 38 Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder /Team Kenda) 0:09:23.7 39 Katarzyna Lapinska 0:10:26.3 40 Jennie May (Reality Bikes) 0:10:28.9 41 Tina Locklear (Rome Velo/Harbin Foundation Cycling Team) 0:12:12.4 DNS Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara) DNS Thea Kent (Carolina Masters /PainPathways Cycling Team)