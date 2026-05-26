Marlies Mejías wins fourth criterium in four days with title defence in Tour of Somerville

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Jim Brown delivers win at Easton Criterium for L39ION of LA while USPro elite crit champion Lucas Bourgoyne earns Somerville win for a second time

Marlies Mejías (Virginia&#039;s Blue Ridge TWENTY28) wins 2026 Easton Criterium in Pennsylvania
Marlies Mejías (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28) wins 2026 Easton Criterium in Pennsylvania (Image credit: Dan Valanzola)

Following a pair of victories in Winston-Salem, North Carolina to conclude the USA CRITS series, Marlies Mejías (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28) completed a four-for-four sweep on the US Memorial Day weekend campaign, taking wins at Easton Criterium on Sunday and Tour of Somerville on Monday.

It was the second consecutive year the Cuban sprinter has been the best woman at Somerville. Lucas Bourgoyne (Cadence Cyclery PB Waldo Racing) duplicated efforts for a second year and won the men's elite title at the New Jersey race.

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Jim Brown (L39ION of Los Angeles) uses late move to win Easton Criterium
Jim Brown (L39ION of Los Angeles) uses late move to win Easton Criterium(Image credit: Dan Valanzola)
Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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