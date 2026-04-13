Laurel Rathbun (Caldera Medical x Aurea Racing) and Marcos Mendoz (Foundation Cycling New York) won the elite races at Sunny King Criterium on Saturday in Anniston, Alabama and top the leaderboard for the USA CRITS one-day race series.

Rathbun won the head-to-head sprint against breakaway companion Liza Ray (City Bikes), the duo lapping the field with four laps to go. Rathbun's teammate Kendall Ryan then earned third place in the field sprint.

The race marked the debut for Caldera Medical x Aurea Racing, a US domestic elite squad founded by Rathbun and Ryan.

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"Since it was our first race, we wanted to come out swinging," Rathbun said at the finish on the live broadcast. "We have such an amazing team. We wanted to show how strong we were. It's going to be an awesome season ahead. And I think we just have a fail-safe with Kendall [four-time USPro criterium champion] being able to win any bunch sprint. It allows us to race really hard, be dynamic, make the race fun to watch and win."

Foundation Cycling New York went one-two in the early dusk shadows of the late-day race, with Clever Martinez second to Mendoz. Preston Eye (Team Flicker) took the final step on the podium.

With seven laps to go, USPro Criterium elite champion and last year's Sunny King winner Lucas Bourgoyne (Team Cadence Cyclery pb Waldo Racing) attacked at the front but Foundation Cycling's Lucas Gaday and Martinez moved away in a breakaway with one Scottish Cycing rider.

The peloton, led by Team Cadence Cyclery pb Waldo Racing, closed the trio with two laps to go. Foundation Cycling took over on the final lap with five riders in the mix and it was their race to win.

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A new 1.1-mile, four-corner course was used this year for the 23-year-old race, with the finish line on an uphill section of West 10th Street just before Atlanta Avenue in downtown Anniston.

The next round of USA CRITS lands in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, April 18 for the Athens Orthopedic Clinic Twilight Criterium.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Laurel Rathbun (USA) Caldera Medical x Aurea Racing 0:56:56 2 Liza Ray (USA) City Bikes 0:00:01 3 Kendall Ryan (USA) Caldera Medical x Aurea Racing –1 LAP 4 Heidy Praderas (Cub) Kingdom Elite Racing Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Javiera Munoz (Chi) Milligan University Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Tess Edwards (USA) Savannah College of Art and Design Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Yarely Salazar Salazar (Mex) Caldera Medical x Aurea Racing Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Andrea Cantu (Mex) One Hart Racing - Nashville Local Cycling Row 7 - Cell 2 9 Ines Mendez (Gua) SCAD Atlanta Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Erica Carney (USA) Piedmont University Row 9 - Cell 2 11 Leslie Timm (USA) United Cycling Women Row 10 - Cell 2 12 Megan Lester (USA) Milligan University Row 11 - Cell 2 13 Monica Merced (USA) PIQUE Racing p/b The Meteor Row 12 - Cell 2 14 Emma Frost (USA) Piedmont Row 13 - Cell 2 15 Adonays Vera (Ven) City Bikes Row 14 - Cell 2 16 Stephanie Clark (USA) MACC Racing Row 15 - Cell 2 17 Lia Sprouse (USA) United Cycling Women Row 16 - Cell 2 18 Kala Garcia (Mex) One Hart Racing - Nashville Local Cycling Row 17 - Cell 2 19 Irene Del Puerto (Par) Savannah College of Art and Design Row 18 - Cell 2 20 Esma Taylor (USA) Caldera Medical x Aurea Racing Row 19 - Cell 2 21 Amelia Cleathero (GBr) Savannah College of Art and Design Row 20 - Cell 2 22 Chloe Patrick (USA) Caldera Medical x Aurea Racing –2 LAP 23 Elizabeth Harden (USA) Team Flicker Row 22 - Cell 2 24 Aylena Quevedo (USA) Kingdom Elite Racing Row 23 - Cell 2 25 Macy Lester (USA) Unknown Row 24 - Cell 2 26 Shanon Callan (USA) PIQUE Racing p/b The Meteor Row 25 - Cell 2 27 Shannon Koch (USA) Kingdom Racing Row 26 - Cell 2 28 Mallory Bryan (USA) Team Winston Salem - Flow –15 LAP 29 Alex Christofalos (USA) CTH Performance Project Row 28 - Cell 2 30 Ruth Allen (USA) Team Flicker –21 LAP 31 Emily Strange (USA) Unknown Row 30 - Cell 2