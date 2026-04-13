USA CRITS: Laurel Rathbun and Marcos Mendoz win Sunny King Criterium to begin eight-race series

Race Results
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Caldera Medical x Aurea Racing and Foundation Cycling New York set the tone with two riders each on the podium

Sunny King Criterium winner race winner Laurel Rathbun (Caldera Medical x Aurea Racing) leads second-placed Liza Ray (City Bikes)
Sunny King Criterium winner race winner Laurel Rathbun (Caldera Medical x Aurea Racing) leads second-placed Liza Ray (City Bikes) as they lap the field (Image credit: Sunny King Criterium)
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Laurel Rathbun (Caldera Medical x Aurea Racing) and Marcos Mendoz (Foundation Cycling New York) won the elite races at Sunny King Criterium on Saturday in Anniston, Alabama and top the leaderboard for the USA CRITS one-day race series.

Rathbun won the head-to-head sprint against breakaway companion Liza Ray (City Bikes), the duo lapping the field with four laps to go. Rathbun's teammate Kendall Ryan then earned third place in the field sprint.

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Results

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Position

Rider (Country) Team

Time Gap

1

Laurel Rathbun (USA) Caldera Medical x Aurea Racing

0:56:56

2

Liza Ray (USA) City Bikes

0:00:01

3

Kendall Ryan (USA) Caldera Medical x Aurea Racing

–1 LAP

4

Heidy Praderas (Cub) Kingdom Elite Racing

Row 3 - Cell 2

5

Javiera Munoz (Chi) Milligan University

Row 4 - Cell 2

6

Tess Edwards (USA) Savannah College of Art and Design

Row 5 - Cell 2

7

Yarely Salazar Salazar (Mex) Caldera Medical x Aurea Racing

Row 6 - Cell 2

8

Andrea Cantu (Mex) One Hart Racing - Nashville Local Cycling

Row 7 - Cell 2

9

Ines Mendez (Gua) SCAD Atlanta

Row 8 - Cell 2

10

Erica Carney (USA) Piedmont University

Row 9 - Cell 2

11

Leslie Timm (USA) United Cycling Women

Row 10 - Cell 2

12

Megan Lester (USA) Milligan University

Row 11 - Cell 2

13

Monica Merced (USA) PIQUE Racing p/b The Meteor

Row 12 - Cell 2

14

Emma Frost (USA) Piedmont

Row 13 - Cell 2

15

Adonays Vera (Ven) City Bikes

Row 14 - Cell 2

16

Stephanie Clark (USA) MACC Racing

Row 15 - Cell 2

17

Lia Sprouse (USA) United Cycling Women

Row 16 - Cell 2

18

Kala Garcia (Mex) One Hart Racing - Nashville Local Cycling

Row 17 - Cell 2

19

Irene Del Puerto (Par) Savannah College of Art and Design

Row 18 - Cell 2

20

Esma Taylor (USA) Caldera Medical x Aurea Racing

Row 19 - Cell 2

21

Amelia Cleathero (GBr) Savannah College of Art and Design

Row 20 - Cell 2

22

Chloe Patrick (USA) Caldera Medical x Aurea Racing

–2 LAP

23

Elizabeth Harden (USA) Team Flicker

Row 22 - Cell 2

24

Aylena Quevedo (USA) Kingdom Elite Racing

Row 23 - Cell 2

25

Macy Lester (USA) Unknown

Row 24 - Cell 2

26

Shanon Callan (USA) PIQUE Racing p/b The Meteor

Row 25 - Cell 2

27

Shannon Koch (USA) Kingdom Racing

Row 26 - Cell 2

28

Mallory Bryan (USA) Team Winston Salem - Flow

–15 LAP

29

Alex Christofalos (USA) CTH Performance Project

Row 28 - Cell 2

30

Ruth Allen (USA) Team Flicker

–21 LAP

31

Emily Strange (USA) Unknown

Row 30 - Cell 2
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Position

Rider (