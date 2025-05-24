Recommended reading

USA Pro Road Championships: Ella Sabo claims under-23 women's road race title in Charleston

By published

Cassidy Hickey second, Kaia Schmid third in 92.6km circuit race

Ella Sabo wins under-23 road race title (Image credit: USA Cycling)
Ella Sabo (Virginia's Blue Ridge-TWENTY28) claimed the under-23 women's road race title at the USA Cycling Pro Road Championships in Charleston on Saturday. 

The 19-year-old was the fastest among a group sprint, crossing the line ahead of runner-up Cassidy Hickey (CCB p/b Levine Law Group) and third-placed Kaia Schmid (Liv AlUla Jayco Women's Continental).

Kirsten Frattini
