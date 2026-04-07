The next Australians on the path to the WorldTour? Taking a closer look at the riders who shot to the top at the 2026 ProVelo Super League

So many of the riders that were at the top of the leaderboard in the 2025 ProVelo Super League have secured contracts to race overseas, taking the next step on the path to the WorldTour, and the question now that the series is done for another year is – who will follow that trajectory in 2026?

The top three in the women's overall in 2025, Sophie Marr, Talia Appleton and Alli Anderson all landed at Liv Alula Jayco in the women's development squad attached to the WorldTeam. In the men's category, Jack Ward had multiple offers to choose from and the multi-discipline rider was racing with Lidl-Trek Future by mid-season, while second-placed Zachary Marriage carved out a spot at the NSN Devo' team.

Now that the 2026 scores are settled, with the final race in Australia's top domestic series taking place last month, we take a closer look at the riders who will be hoping that their eye-catching performances this season are just what is needed to help them become the next cycling talents from the nation to level up.

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Of course results in Europe or other signs of progress along the way will help their causes. Right now, however, the riders who have climbed to the top of the leaderboard and snared the spotlight in the domestic event which is streamed internationally, have garnered a potentially crucial advantage that should instil plenty of reason to hope.

Right from the Paris Olympic gold medalist on the track to the 18-year-old junior Australian road race champion, let's take a closer look at some of the riders who made their mark in the 2026 six-series event.

Oliver Bleddyn (Team Brennan) – Men's overall series winner

Oliver Bleddyn (Team Brennan) (Image credit: ProVelo Super League/ Con Chronis & Beardy McBeard)

Oliver Bleddyn has proven he can excel at the highest level on the track, winning an Olympic gold medal in Paris alongside Sam Welsford, Kelland O'Brien and Conor Leahy with the Australian Team Pursuit squad. 2026 quickly became a year where he was showing just how strong he also was on the road, starting right from his very first event, the Australian National Championships individual time trial where the Team Brennan rider came second to Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

He then missed the opening round of the ProVelo series in Adelaide as there was another big opportunity to chase, that was a spot in the Australian national team for the Santos Tour Down Under and Mapei Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race. His strong showing in the WorldTour racing – with a top ten in the prologue in South Australia and a result inside the top 20 overall – however, was a sign of what was to come.

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Once into the ProVelo Super League at the Tour of Tasmania the 24-year-old quickly made up for lost time, winning one stage, coming second in another as the track rider showed impressive resilience on the climbs. He then delivered strong results through the rest of the events which included an overall win at Harbour City GP and a second on GC in the final event. That sealed a clear-cut overall series win with 481 points and teammate Levi Hone in second place on 363 points.

The plan now is to make a mark at the Oceania Championships, carry that team momentum as the squad heads to Europe and hopefully ultimately join his Olympic gold medal-winning companions, Welsford and O'Brien, in the WorldTour.

Sophia Sammons (Team Redcat) – Women's overall and U23 series winner

(Image credit: Hertz ProVelo Super League /. Con Chronis)

Sophia Sammons was a strong performer in the ProVelo Super League in 2025, finishing fifth overall, but with another year of experience the 20 year old has stepped up to another level. That started in 2026 with claiming the Australian U23 women's time trial title in Perth and continued into the ProVelo Super League.